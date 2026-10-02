Vietnam Ammonium Sulfate Import Guide 2023-2026: Supports Market Expansion And Investment Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's top ammonium sulfate importers with verified contacts, Excel data and supply-chain insights to accelerate customer acquisition, mitigate risk and optimize market entry

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Ammonium Sulfate Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides manufacturers, exporters, fertilizer distributors, traders and investors with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnam ammonium sulfate market. The guide combines industry analysis, import data and verified company information to support customer acquisition, supplier evaluation, market planning and regional supply chain development.

Importing companies covered by the guide include large compound fertilizer manufacturers, agricultural groups, regional distributors, fertilizer traders and key end buyers. Detailed coverage of the top 10 ammonium sulfate importers includes company profiles, contact information, import volume, import value, pricing, import sources and major suppliers for 2023-2026. Excel data is also included to enable efficient screening, account management and batch outreach.

Vietnam Ammonium Sulfate Industry Overview

Vietnam's ammonium sulfate industry benefits from stable agricultural demand but remains highly dependent on overseas supply. The product is used directly in agriculture and as a raw material for NPK compound fertilizers. Demand is supported by the country's extensive cultivation of rice, corn, coffee, rubber, fruits and vegetables, along with the growing use of sulfur-containing fertilizers.

As Vietnam's agricultural sector moves toward high-yield, high-value-added crops, ammonium sulfate is accounting for a larger share of compound fertilizer formulations. Large compound fertilizer producers and agricultural input traders remain the principal purchasers.

Domestic production capacity is limited because Vietnam lacks a large-scale coking and caprolactam by-product system. International chemical and steel market conditions therefore have a significant effect on local supply and pricing. Stronger fertilizer quality supervision has also restricted low-quality bulk products, supporting demand for standardized, granular alternatives. Meanwhile, environmental policies are encouraging more balanced fertilizer application and the rational use of sulfur-containing compound fertilizers.

Vietnam Ammonium Sulfate Import Market

Vietnam continues to rely heavily on ammonium sulfate imports to meet agricultural consumption and NPK compound fertilizer production requirements. Approximately 145 Vietnamese buyers imported ammonium sulfate in 2024, with total import value reaching US$199 million, representing an increase of 12.0% year-on-year. In 2025, imports totaled approximately US$193 million, remaining close to the previous year's level.

China is the largest source of Vietnam's ammonium sulfate imports, accounting for approximately 80.9% of total import value in 2025. This concentration creates opportunities for established Chinese suppliers while highlighting the need for Vietnamese buyers to manage sourcing, pricing and logistics risks.

Vietnam's ammonium sulfate import demand is expected to maintain steady growth as the agricultural structure develops and sulfur-containing fertilizers gain a larger role in crop nutrition and compound fertilizer production.

Foreign Investment Opportunities and Regulations

Vietnam's import dependence creates opportunities for foreign companies to establish trading platforms, integrate fertilizer supply chains or invest in downstream compound fertilizer production. The country's agricultural scale, long-term fertilizer demand and access to regional markets strengthen its position as an investment destination.



Political stability and policies focused on economic development and improving livelihoods.

Relatively low labor costs for manufacturing, logistics and distribution operations.

A strategic location on the eastern Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline and extensive port infrastructure.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to qualifying foreign investors. Broad international market access through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, fertilizer production is a conditional investment sector, although foreign ownership is not prohibited. International investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese partners in accordance with the Investment Law and Enterprise Law. Ammonium sulfate production projects must comply with fertilizer management regulations and technical standards, secure the required production license and satisfy environmental approval requirements, including an Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIA).

Key Features of the Vietnam Ammonium Sulfate Import Guide



Comprehensive importer coverage: Profiles major compound fertilizer manufacturers, agricultural groups, regional distributors, fertilizer traders and key end buyers.

Detailed importer intelligence: Includes contact information, import quantities, values, prices, sourcing countries and principal suppliers for the top 10 importers.

Market-focused analysis: Examines Vietnam's import activity, market demand, sourcing structure, industry conditions and investment environment.

Excel data access: Supports rapid company screening, customer segmentation, account management and targeted outreach. Commercial decision support: Helps exporters identify qualified customers, evaluate market opportunities, monitor trends and mitigate supply chain risks.

The "Vietnam Ammonium Sulfate Import Guide 2023-2026" is designed for global suppliers, foreign trade companies, investment institutions and businesses operating across the fertilizer value chain. Its combination of importer data and market analysis offers a practical resource for developing sales strategies, strengthening international competitiveness and building a sustainable presence in Vietnam's growing fertilizer market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Ammonium Sulfate Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Ammonium Sulfate Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Ammonium Sulfate Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Ammonium Sulfate Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Ammonium Sulfate in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Ammonium Sulfate in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Ammonium Sulfate in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Ammonium Sulfate in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Ammonium Sulfate in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Ammonium Sulfate in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 Profiles of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Import Status, 2023-2026

4.3 Major Import Sources, 2023-2026

4.4 Major Suppliers, 2023-2026

5 Investment and Cooperation Suggestions

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



Thuy Ngan Trading Company Limited

Agricultural Products and Materials Joint Stock Company Japan Vietnam Fertilizer Company

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