Spinners Brings Games, Food And Festive Competition To Christmas Parties Across Four UK Cities

The competitive socialising brand is inviting businesses, friends and families to swap the traditional Christmas meal for games, cocktails and a festive feast.

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spinners is bringing a more playful approach to Christmas parties this year, with festive packages now available across its venues in Chester, Plymouth, Reading and Solihull.Running from 16 November 2026 to 13 January 2027, excluding Christmas Day, the programme combines interactive games, festive food and drinks in one venue. Packages start from £35 per person and can be tailored around different group sizes, budgets and dietary needs.Rather than spending the whole celebration seated around a table, guests can compete at activities including Duckpin Bowling, Electric Darts, Shuffleboard, Clayshot, Interactive Golf, Mini Golf and Electric Boules. The exact selection varies between venues.Spinners Chester will celebrate its first Christmas since opening on Frodsham Street. The venue offers six activities, alongside artisan pizzas, burgers, loaded sides and a wide drinks menu.Spinners Reading also enters the festive season following a six-figure refurbishment. Its expanded line-up now offers seven activities under one roof, giving party organisers more ways to build an event around their group.Georgina Roberts, Head of Marketing at Spinners, said:“Organising a Christmas party can be tricky because every group includes different ages, tastes and personalities. Games make it easier to bring everyone together without relying on forced icebreakers or expecting people to spend the whole night in their usual work groups.“We've made the packages flexible, so organisers can choose the games, food and drinks that suit their team. They tell us the date, group size and budget, and our Events Team helps with the rest.”Christmas packages can include activity time, welcome drinks, drinks tokens and festive sharing food. Larger groups can also enquire about exclusive venue hire, hosted tournaments, branded lane screens and bespoke packages.Groups booking on Mondays or Tuesdays can save 20%, while the extended programme gives businesses the option to hold their celebration in November or January rather than competing for the most popular December dates.The four venues offer a choice of experiences:Chester - Duckpin Bowling, Electric Darts, Shuffleboard, Clayshot, Interactive Golf and Electric Boules.Plymouth - activities, cocktails, food and group packages at The Barcode, Drake Circus.Reading - seven activities following its recent refurbishment, including Duckpin Bowling, Mini Golf and Electric Darts.Solihull - competitive games, festive food and cocktails at Touchwood Shopping Centre.Georgina added:“The best group events give people something to share. A close game, an unexpected winner or a bit of friendly rivalry can become the moment everyone remembers. That's the kind of Christmas party we want to help create.”Christmas party bookings are now open. Organisers are encouraged to enquire early, particularly if they are considering a Thursday, Friday or Saturday in December.For Christmas party information and enquiries, visit:christmas/About SpinnersSpinners is a competitive socialising brand with venues in Chester, Plymouth, Reading and Solihull. Each venue brings together social games, food, cocktails and group experiences in a lively setting designed for playing, connecting and celebrating.

Georgina Roberts

Spinners

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Spinners Brings Games, Food and Festive Competition to Christmas Parties Across Four UK Cities News Provided By Improve your Marketing limited October 02, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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