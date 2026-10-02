UAE Promotes Peace Keeping Initiatives At UNGA81

UAE President received participants of the 2026 United Nations Peace Operations Leadership Workshop hosted by the UAE

UAE leads UN peacekeeping dialogue, bringing police and military leaders together to strengthen mission readiness, coordination and international peace.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The United Arab Emirates stepped into the multilateral spotlight on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81). The United Arab Emirates, in its capacity as Chair of the Strategic Police Advisory Group (SPAG) organized a dedicated side event for the Group's members presenting the country's efforts in support of UN peacekeeping operations and its broader contribution to international peace and security.At the center of the discussion was the UN Peace Operations Leaders Workshop 2026, hosted by the UAE Ministry of Interior in Abu Dhabi from 31 August to 4 September 2026. The workshop marked a milestone in the architecture of UN peace operations: for the first time, the heads of both the police and military components of peacekeeping missions were brought around a single table. Discussions focused on enhancing mission performance, strengthening operational readiness, and deepening interoperability between the two components, a long-standing priority as missions confront increasingly complex mandates.Against a backdrop of rapid geopolitical shifts, globally and across the region, the breadth of participation was widely read as a vote of confidence in the UAE as a reliable partner, and in Abu Dhabi as a secure and stable platform capable of bringing partners together around a shared commitment to peace, seen as the first condition of human development.In a signal of the importance the UAE attaches to the initiative, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, received the workshop participants. His Highness reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting UN efforts in favor of peace and security for all. The UAE's vision is that security and stability are a fundamental pillars of development anywhere in the world. As such, the UAE delivers tangible impact through peace building measures which in recent times have included mediating a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine last August.“Bringing together police and military leaders in our peacekeeping, and working together to implement the mandate, is critical to success. I am truly grateful to the United Arab Emirates for hosting this workshop. I believe it is a further sign of the UAE's commitment to and support for UN peacekeeping,” said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations.The workshop drew broad praise from UN officials for its level of organization, coordination, and integrated logistical support, which participants credited with creating an optimal environment for frank and substantive dialogue. Its impact was reflected in the strong turnout of military and police commanders and in the depth of direct exchange between UN leadership and operators in the field, a connection often cited as critical to effective mission delivery. The response reflects the UN's recognition of the UAE's contribution to international peace and security and to advancing the objectives of the UN Charter. That same logic, promoting human dignity, has also guided the UAE's massive provision of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza since 2023.Through these activities conducted with the United Nations, including its chairmanship of SPAG, the UAE is advancing a clear message: security is the foundation on which development is built and on which human potential can flourish. The Emirates renewed its commitment to sustained partnership with the UN and Member States, working toward peace operations that are more effective, more agile, and better prepared for the challenges ahead.

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Interior

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UAE promotes peace keeping initiatives at UNGA81 News Provided By Panterra October 02, 2026, 09:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional



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