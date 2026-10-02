Impactfactory.Ai Version 1.7 Brings Premium TV Advertising To Local Small Businesses

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New release enables businesses to create, target, place and measure TV campaigns reaching 90% of U.S. households, with media budgets starting at $100

- Dr. Duane Varan, CEO/Founder ImpactFactoryCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ImpactFactory today announced the release of Version 1.7, adding Connected TV (CTV ) media placement to its AI-powered marketing platform. The new capability allows businesses to create television advertising within ImpactFactory and then place those ads across premium streaming inventory reaching 90% of U.S. households, with access to programming from networks including NBC, CNN, Discovery, CBS, Paramount and many others.The addition is designed to make a form of advertising traditionally associated with major national brands accessible to small and local businesses. Campaigns can be launched with media budgets as low as $100, allowing businesses to test television advertising without the large commitments historically associated with the medium.More significantly for local businesses, ImpactFactory can geographically target campaigns by ZIP code, allowing advertisers to concentrate their spending on households in their immediate market. A restaurant, dental practice, retailer or other local business, for example, can advertise across premium television channels while limiting delivery to ZIP codes surrounding its location.“Television has always been an incredibly powerful advertising medium, but for most small businesses, premium TV channels have simply been out of reach,” said Dr. Duane Varan, Founder and CEO of ImpactFactory.“Version 1.7 changes that equation. A local business can create a professional television commercial and place it alongside programming from some of America's biggest networks, starting with a media budget of just $100. And instead of paying to reach an entire city, it can concentrate that investment on the households and customers that actually matter to its business.”From National Reach to Individual AudiencesImpactFactory's new television placement capability combines broad access to premium TV inventory with highly granular audience targeting.Businesses can target campaigns geographically by ZIP code and further define audiences using characteristics including age, gender and household income. Campaigns can also be targeted according to television content genres, providing additional control over the viewing environments in which advertising appears.ImpactFactory can also target television advertising against customer email lists. Businesses with an existing customer or prospect database can use those audiences to help direct TV advertising toward relevant households - extending a familiar form of digital audience targeting to the television screen.This creates opportunities to coordinate television with other elements of a campaign. An audience receiving an email campaign, for example, can also be reached through premium TV advertising as part of a broader integrated strategy.Language provides another layer of targeting. Businesses can target audiences watching programming in specific languages, including Spanish-language television. This complements ImpactFactory's multilingual creative capabilities, which allow advertising to be created in multiple languages or existing creative to be dubbed for different audiences.Together, these capabilities allow a local business to move well beyond simply buying television exposure. Campaigns can be built around specific geographic areas, customer audiences, demographic groups, languages and viewing environments.“Small businesses don't need to reach millions of people across the country - they need to reach the right people around them,” Varan said.“They can now combine the storytelling power and credibility of premium television with targeting capabilities that businesses have come to expect from digital media.”Measuring What Happens After the AdVersion 1.7 also brings greater accountability to television advertising by connecting ad exposure with subsequent performance.ImpactFactory can attribute exposure to a television campaign to downstream performance metrics such as website visits, providing businesses with greater insight into whether people exposed to an advertisement subsequently engaged with the business online.This allows campaign reporting to move beyond traditional measures such as impressions and cost per thousand impressions (CPM) to include performance measures such as cost per website visit.Businesses can also incorporate QR codes directly into television advertisements created through ImpactFactory, giving viewers an immediate way to move from the television screen to a website or other digital destination while providing an additional measurable response mechanism.The combination gives businesses greater visibility into both the audience reached by a television campaign and the actions associated with that exposure.From Creating the Ad to Placing the CampaignThe new television capabilities expand ImpactFactory's broader objective of bringing traditionally fragmented marketing activities into a single AI-powered environment.Businesses can use ImpactFactory to develop marketing strategy and creative, produce advertising content, identify audiences, deploy campaigns and measure performance across multiple channels. Premium television now joins ImpactFactory's existing capabilities spanning social media, email, websites and other forms of advertising and media placement.Because these capabilities operate within the same platform, television does not have to function as an isolated campaign. The same audience can be addressed across multiple channels, while creative assets, messaging and offers can be coordinated as part of a broader integrated marketing effort.“Creating a great ad is only half the job,” Varan said.“The bigger opportunity is connecting everything - creating the campaign, identifying the audience, reaching that audience across channels and then measuring what happens. Adding premium television brings one of advertising's most powerful channels into that integrated workflow.”CTV media expenditures are separate from ImpactFactory subscription fees. ImpactFactory subscriptions start at $99 per month, with television campaigns available with media budgets starting at $100.About ImpactFactoryImpactFactory is an AI-powered digital marketing platform designed to provide small and medium-sized businesses with the capabilities of a full-service marketing agency. The platform brings together brand development, website creation and optimization, social media, email campaigns, advertising production, video, media placement, competitive intelligence, CRM, campaign optimization and reporting within a unified AI-powered environment.ImpactFactory integrates more than 25 AI engines with more than 600,000 lines of proprietary integration code, allowing businesses to move from strategy and creative development through media execution and performance analysis within a single platform.For more information, visit ImpactFactory.

Duane Varan

Impact Factory

+1 512-300-1847

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ImpactFactory Version 1.7 Brings Premium TV Advertising to Local Small Businesses News Provided By Impact Factory October 02, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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