Liberia Advances Development Of National Education Management Information System (EMIS) Policy

The Ministry of Education has concluded a two-day stakeholder consultation on the development of Liberia's Education Management Information System (EMIS) Policy, held September 28–29, 2026, in Monrovia, with support from the African Union through AU-IPED and development partners.

The consultation brought together the Ministry's Senior Management Team, education authorities, development partners, and technical stakeholders to strengthen Liberia's approach to the collection, management, security, sharing, quality, and use of education data.

Opening the consultation, Deputy Minister for Planning, Research and Development, Hon. Thomas Momo Parker, emphasized the importance of reliable and timely data for planning, budgeting, resource allocation, monitoring, and decision-making. Assistant Minister Hon. Oscar G. Flomo outlined the need for a coordinated and sustainable national EMIS framework.

Discussions also reviewed progress, including the resumption of the Annual School Census and introduction of Statutory School Record-Keeping Booklets, while identifying remaining challenges in data governance, ICT infrastructure, technical capacity, financing, coordination, and data quality.

The recommendations will inform revisions to the draft policy and the next steps toward validation and adoption.

The Ministry appreciates AU-IPED, the European Union, UNESCO, Plan International Liberia, UNICEF, and all participating stakeholders for their continued partnership.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia.