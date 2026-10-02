Liberia: Ministry Of Education Advances Partnerships And Resource Mobilization At 81St Session Of The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81)

Last week, the Ministry of Education participated in a series of strategic engagements on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, using the global platform to advance Liberia's education priorities, strengthen partnerships, share the country's reform experience, and explore opportunities for additional support to the sector.

The Ministry approached the engagements with a clear focus on resource mobilization, collaboration, knowledge exchange, and partnership development around priority areas including foundational learning, teacher development, girls and inclusive education, school infrastructure, school feeding, TVET, education technology, monitoring and supervision, and improved access to quality education.

Across meetings with foundations, development partners, education leaders, private-sector actors, and members of the African diaspora, the Ministry presented ongoing reforms, discussed areas requiring additional investment and technical support, and explored opportunities to connect potential partners to programs and priorities already being implemented in Liberia.

The engagements also created opportunities for Liberia to learn from approaches being tested elsewhere, share lessons from its own reform journey, and build relationships that can support the education sector beyond UNGA week.

Participation in international platforms carries value when the conversations are connected to national priorities and followed through. The Ministry is therefore continuing discussions arising from the New York engagements, with attention to opportunities for financing, technical cooperation, institutional partnerships, and other forms of support that can contribute to stronger outcomes for Liberian learners.

The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that international engagement supports the work being done at home and contributes meaningfully to the transformation of Liberia's education system.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia.