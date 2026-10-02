Get North Path Launches AOR Tracker, A Free Canada PR Cohort Timeline Tool

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 1, 2026 2:32 pm - Get North Path launches AOR Tracker, a free web app for Canadian permanent residency applicants. It groups users by AOR month and reports crowdsourced median times across 13 IRCC milestones, without GCKey login or sensitive personal data.

Get North Path today highlights AOR Tracker (, a free web app for Canadian permanent residency applicants. The tool assigns people to an AOR-month cohort and shows crowdsourced median times across 13 IRCC milestones, including criminality, information sharing, and security stages, without GCKey login or sensitive personal data.

AOR Tracker is an open community resource from Get North Path. It helps applicants set expectations using cohort medians rather than guessing from scattered forum anecdotes. By grouping information around the month in which an applicant received an Acknowledgement of Receipt, the tracker gives visitors a consistent way to view processing patterns. Visitors can use the cohort view as a reference while they follow their own application and consider the different stages represented in the tracker.

The tracker focuses on a clear presentation of community-reported timing information. Its milestone view covers the stages that applicants commonly monitor, including criminality, information sharing, and security. The resource is designed to be accessible without a GCKey login and does not ask users to provide sensitive personal data. This makes it a simple starting point for applicants who want context while reading about permanent residency processing.

Rather than presenting a single promised completion date, AOR Tracker organizes available community information by cohort. Readers can compare median timing for their AOR month with the milestones shown in the app and use that context to frame questions or plan their next check-in. The tracker is a community timing reference, not an individual application assessment or a government processing-time decision. Individual applications can differ, and applicants should continue to rely on official communications for their own files.

Get North Path is sharing AOR Tracker as a free community resource for people navigating Canadian permanent residency applications. The tool is available online at

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Company: Get North Path

Contact: Piyush Dubey, Founder

Email:...

Phone: +1 (647) 580-7535

Address: 1016 Falgarwood Dr, Oakville, Ontario L6H 2P5, Canada