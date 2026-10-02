MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 1, 2026 3:01 pm - Kekera Inc. launched a virtual tour service for schools, colleges, and healthcare facilities, letting prospective students, families, and patients explore campuses and clinical spaces remotely. Tours are fully produced and available immediately.

Kekera Inc. Launches Virtual Tours for Schools and Healthcare Facilities

Kekera Inc. has launched a virtual tour service designed for schools, colleges, and healthcare facilities - institutions where helping people understand a physical space before they arrive has real consequences for enrollment decisions, patient comfort, and public trust.

For educational institutions, the tours let prospective students and families walk through campuses, classrooms, laboratories, and housing from anywhere in the world - an increasingly important capability as schools recruit beyond their local regions. For healthcare providers, tours of clinics, surgical centers, and hospital wings help patients arrive familiar with the environment, reducing the anxiety that comes with unfamiliar medical settings.

"Choosing a school or walking into a clinic for the first time carries real emotion," said a spokesperson for Kekera Inc. "A virtual tour can't replace the visit, but it replaces the unknown with something concrete. Families arrive informed, patients arrive calmer, and the institution has shown its spaces with confidence."

Each tour is planned around the institution's priorities: the facilities that matter most to its audience, accessibility information, and the tone - welcoming, professional, reassuring - that fits its mission. Tours are produced for web embedding, with navigation designed for phones as well as desktops.

The studio handles the full production process, from planning and filming through editing and delivery, coordinating with facility staff to minimize disruption to daily operations during shoots.

The virtual tour service for institutions is available immediately. Schools and healthcare providers can request consultations through the contact below.

About Kekera Inc.

Kekera Inc. is a creative studio producing custom video, photography, and visual content for institutions, brands, filmmakers, and media teams. Services include virtual video tours, video production, professional photography, motion graphics and animation, whiteboard animation, drone cinematography, time-lapse production, construction site monitoring, testimonial videos, and custom B-roll production.

Media Contact:

Kekera Inc. Media Relations

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