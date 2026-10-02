BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY: Watermicronworld Exclusive Franchise/Distributorship Available For Malaysia

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 2, 2026 12:09 am - WaterMicronWorld International is officially opening applications for the Exclusive Master Distributorship (EMD) and Franchise Rights for Malaysia.

With demand for sustainable Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) technology rapidly expanding across Southeast Asia, we are seeking an exclusive country partner to lead commercial, residential, and industrial distribution.

Important Market Update:

Please note that Blue Gold Watermicronworld (M) Sdn Bhd is NOT an active distributor or representative of our brand and has not held distribution rights since 2015. Authentic partnership inquiries must go through official channels.

What the Opportunity Offers:

* Full Territory Exclusivity: Complete market control within Malaysia.

* Diverse Product Line: From home/office units (30 L/day) to heavy industrial 20,000-liter-per-day water generators.

* Sustainable Tech: Pure, clean drinking water harvested directly from air humidity.

Sparse population and scattered population pockets in many areas make expensive applications of water desalination and other water treatment technologies uneconomical due to the low demand and the high cost of water distribution from a central system over a wide stretch of land. For example, such methods of supplying potable water may be inaccessible to remote and/or impoverished areas of the world due to a lack of natural resources, wealth, infrastructure, and technical expertise. Alternatively, transportation of loads of freshwater is costly and exposes water to contamination during handling and storage. For example, remote areas of the world may lack the necessary transportation infrastructure to allow the transportation of potable water to these remote areas.

Atmospheric Water Generators from WaterMicronWorld in much of the world the only source of water, if any, is often located at a great distance and is severely contaminated. Ironically, water is also the cause of illness and death for millions yearly, especially children under the age of five years.

Finally, there is a solution: WaterMicronWorld is a leading company providing technologically advanced water generators that produce pure drinking water from the very air that we all breathe! Our atmosphere is full of water, until now not accessible on demand.

People have prayed for rain and still do; Native Americans Indian danced for it; now we can literally extract that water out of the air, and have that pure water where and when we want it and need it! WaterMicronWorld, bringing pure water to those who need it, provides multiple benefits for your family, business, and community.

About WaterMicronWorld International:

WaterMicronWorld International is a global manufacturer of atmospheric water generators that convert ambient air moisture into pure drinking water. Its AWG-C Series industrial units produce between 60 and 20,000 liters per day, while residential models generate up to 30 liters daily. The company's systems serve hotels, schools, hospitals, housing developments, marine vessels, and municipal applications worldwide.

To apply or request more information:

Contact: Mr. Andrew Sharpley

Phone: +855 81617728