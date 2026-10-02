BIX 2026 Names Canada As Country Of Honor Showcasing Bioindustry Trends From BCI To Biotech Foods

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 2, 2026 3:04 am - BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA (BIX) 2026 returns to Seoul on October 28-30, featuring 300+ global biotech and pharma companies. Canada joins as Country of Honor, with highlights including a live BCI demonstration, "Food as Medicine" discussions.

SEOUL, South Korea, September 16, 2026 - BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2026 (BIX 2026), Korea's largest biotechnology and pharmaceutical convention, will take place from October 28 to 30 at COEX in Seoul, bringing together leading innovators, researchers, and businesses from across the global life sciences industry. Supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, the event is expected to host more than 300 biotechnology, healthcare, and pharmaceutical companies from around the world.

This year, Canada has been selected as the Country of Honor and will participate across the event's key programs, including the exhibition, conference, and Open Stage sessions. A delegation of approximately 30 Canadian biotechnology and healthcare companies will showcase their latest technologies, products, and business initiatives through the Canada Pavilion.

Among the event highlights is a live demonstration of brain-computer interface (BCI) technology by Possibility Neurotechnologies. During a featured session, the company's Co-founder and CEO, Dion M. Kelly, will discuss the future of accessible human-technology interaction and demonstrate how BCI technology can enable communication between the human brain and external devices. The session will provide attendees with insights into the growing real-world applications of BCI technology beyond healthcare and rehabilitation.

BIX 2026 will also spotlight emerging trends at the intersection of biotechnology and nutrition through a special session on“Food as Medicine.” Organized by the Bio Future Food Industry Council, the program will explore how biotechnology is shaping preventive healthcare, functional foods, and new opportunities for collaboration across the biotech, pharmaceutical, and food sectors.

In addition, the conference will address major industry developments, including drug development strategies, commercialization, investment ecosystems, and mergers and acquisitions. Renowned experts, including stem cell researcher Sally Temple and M&A specialist Stuart Cable, will deliver keynote presentations.

The event will feature 600 exhibition booths, 30 conference sessions, and more than 90 speakers, alongside dedicated business partnering opportunities designed to foster collaboration and growth across the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.