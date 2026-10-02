Vietnam NP Fertilizer Import Market And Top 10 Importers Guide 2023-2026 $124 Million Market Signals Export Growth As Agricultural Demand Outpaces Supply

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's top NP fertilizer importers with verified contacts and Excel data to streamline customer acquisition, optimize supply chains and mitigate market-entry risks

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam NP Fertilizer Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam NP Fertilizer Import Guide 2023-2026 provides NP fertilizer manufacturers, exporters, distributors, traders and investors with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnamese fertilizer market. Covering industry conditions, import activity, buyer profiles and foreign investment considerations, the guide is designed to improve customer acquisition, supply chain planning and market risk assessment.

The publication identifies the top 10 NP fertilizer importing companies in Vietnam, including large compound fertilizer manufacturers, agricultural groups, regional distributors, fertilizer traders and key end buyers. Company profiles are supported by contact information and detailed import data for 2023-2026, including import volume, value, price, import sources and major suppliers. An accompanying Excel data source enables users to screen potential customers, organize buyer groups and manage outreach efficiently.

Vietnam NP Fertilizer Industry Outlook

NP fertilizer holds an important position in Vietnam's agricultural sector and NPK compound fertilizer supply chain. Demand is supported by the country's extensive production of rice, coffee, rubber, pepper, fruits and other commercial crops. NP products are used in crop nutrition and as an intermediate raw material for NPK fertilizer manufacturing.

Vietnam has domestic NP fertilizer production capacity supported by local phosphate rock resources and the state-owned chemical industry. However, limitations in production scale and raw material availability prevent local suppliers from fully meeting demand. Imports become particularly important during periods of peak agricultural activity, constrained domestic supply or rising input costs.

The transition toward high-yield, high-value-added and export-oriented agriculture is also increasing demand for fertilizers with consistent nutrient content, reliable quality and improved application performance. Agricultural modernization, compound fertilizer industry upgrades and tighter product standards are expected to support steady long-term market growth. Suppliers with strong technology, quality control and supply chain capabilities are likely to be well positioned for future opportunities.

Vietnam NP Fertilizer Import Market

Vietnam's NP fertilizer import market has expanded substantially as agricultural demand has increased. Approximately 48 Vietnamese buyers imported NP fertilizer in 2024, with total import value reaching US$52.15 million, representing year-on-year growth of 36.1%. In 2025, total imports rose to US$124 million, an increase of 138.4% compared with the same period in 2024.

China remained Vietnam's largest NP fertilizer supplier in 2025, accounting for approximately 94.9% of total imports. South Korea represented around 4.5%, while Chile accounted for approximately 0.3%. These figures highlight China's dominant role while also indicating opportunities for qualified suppliers from other international markets.

Continued agricultural development, insufficient domestic supply and demand for high-concentration and functional fertilizer products are expected to sustain Vietnam's NP fertilizer imports in the coming years. The guide helps international suppliers assess these trends, identify active buyers and develop informed market entry strategies.

Foreign Investment Opportunities and Regulations

Vietnam offers several advantages for foreign investment in NP fertilizer production and distribution:



Political stability, consistent economic policies and continued economic development.

Relatively low labor costs.

A strategic location on the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, multiple ports and established transport links.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to eligible foreign investors. Broad access to international markets through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, fertilizer production is a conditional investment sector, but foreign participation is not prohibited. Investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies in accordance with the Investment Law and Enterprise Law. NP fertilizer producers must comply with fertilizer management regulations and applicable technical standards, obtain the required production license and satisfy environmental approval requirements, including an Environmental Impact Assessment Report, or EIA.

Key Features of the Guide



Buyer coverage: Profiles of major Vietnamese NP fertilizer importers across manufacturing, agriculture, distribution, trading and end-use sectors.

Import intelligence: Data on import quantity, value, price, origin and principal suppliers for the top 10 importers.

Market analysis: Data-driven and market-oriented analysis of import demand, supply sources, industry conditions and relevant policies.

Practical data access: A clear directory format and Excel data source for screening, segmentation and batch contact management. Strategic value: Insights supporting customer acquisition, regional supply chain optimization, investment planning and competitive positioning.

The Vietnam NP Fertilizer Import Guide 2023-2026 gives global suppliers, trading companies and investment institutions a focused resource for evaluating Vietnamese NP fertilizer demand, connecting with qualified importers and pursuing opportunities in one of Southeast Asia's important agricultural markets.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese NP Fertilizer Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese NP Fertilizer Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese NP Fertilizer Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese NP Fertilizer Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of NP Fertilizer in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of NP Fertilizer in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of NP Fertilizer in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of NP Fertilizer in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of NP Fertilizer in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of NP Fertilizer in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



Garsoni (Vietnam) Company Limited

Nguyen Duy Co. Ltd. Behn Meyer Agricare Vietnam Co. Ltd.

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