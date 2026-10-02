Vietnam Premixed Feed Import Market And Guide To Top 10 Importers 2023-2026 Imports Rise 80.4% As High-End Feed Demand Unlocks Supplier And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target top Vietnamese premix importers using verified contacts and Excel data; prioritize functional and aquaculture feeds to improve customer acquisition and optimize supply chains

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Premixed Feed Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam Premixed Feed Import Guide 2023-2026 provides premixed feed producers, exporters, distributors, international traders and investors with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding in Vietnam's growing animal feed market. The guide combines industry analysis, import data and verified importer information to support customer acquisition, supplier assessment and regional supply chain planning.

Coverage includes livestock and poultry farming enterprises, aquaculture companies, feed distributors, wholesalers, traders and key end buyers. The guide profiles the Top 10 premixed feed importers in Vietnam, providing company details, contact information, import volume, import value, pricing, countries of origin and major suppliers for 2023-2026. An Excel data source is also included to facilitate importer screening, account management and batch outreach.

Vietnam Premixed Feed Industry Outlook

Vietnam's premixed feed industry continues to benefit from the expansion of the swine, poultry and aquaculture sectors. Demand is particularly strong among large-scale commercial farming enterprises seeking precision nutrition, improved feed conversion, stronger animal performance and enhanced disease resistance.

International feed and additive groups have established a significant presence in Vietnam's high-end premix segment through local production facilities and joint ventures. These companies compete through specialized nutritional formulations, technical support and products tailored to commercial farming requirements.

Swine premixes represent the largest market segment, followed by poultry and aquaculture premixes. Stricter animal disease prevention standards and the transition toward antibiotic-free farming are also accelerating demand for functional products supporting gut health and immunity. In aquaculture, export-oriented producers are increasing their use of high-end premixes to achieve more precise nutritional management and comply with downstream market standards.

Vietnam Premixed Feed Import Market

Vietnam's premixed feed imports have expanded substantially despite established domestic production capacity. Import demand remains concentrated in high-end functional feed products, specialized aquaculture feed and selected high-protein materials.

Approximately 138 buyers in Vietnam imported premixed feed in 2024, with total imports valued at US$47.11 million. In 2025, import value reached US$85.00 million, representing year-on-year growth of 80.4%.

China, Singapore and Thailand were Vietnam's three largest sources of premixed feed imports in 2025. They accounted for approximately 59.6%, 19.7% and 15.6% of total imports, respectively. Continued advances in breeding technology, tighter standards in export markets and rising demand for high-efficiency and eco-friendly feed products are expected to support further import growth.

Foreign Investment Opportunities

Large-scale and intensive livestock and aquaculture production is creating opportunities for foreign investment in Vietnam's premixed feed sector. Key investment advantages include:



Political stability, consistent economic policies and continued economic development.

Relatively competitive labor costs.

A strategic location on the eastern Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, numerous ports and convenient regional transportation links.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to qualified foreign investors. Broad access to international markets through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, animal feed production and processing are not classified as sectors restricted or prohibited for foreign investors. Investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies in accordance with the Investment Law and Enterprise Law. Feed manufacturers must also obtain the required production license from the relevant agricultural authorities.

Key Guide Benefits



Importer intelligence: Profiles and commercial data for major Vietnamese premixed feed buyers across livestock, poultry and aquaculture markets.

Actionable data: Import quantities, values, prices, sourcing markets and principal suppliers for the Top 10 importers.

Market analysis: Insights into Vietnam's import demand, supplier landscape, industry development and growth opportunities.

Efficient outreach: Structured contact information and Excel data designed to accelerate customer screening and business development. Strategic value: Decision-making support for producers, trading companies, investors and other participants across the premixed feed supply chain.

The "Vietnam Premixed Feed Import Guide 2023-2026" enables global suppliers and investors to identify qualified buyers, monitor sourcing trends, evaluate market risks and develop more effective strategies for Vietnam's expanding premixed feed industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Premixed Feed Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Premixed Feed Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Premixed Feed Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Premixed Feed Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Premixed Feed in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Premixed Feed in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Premixed Feed in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Premixed Feed in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Premixed Feed in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Premixed Feed in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Profiles of the Top 10 Importers

4.2 Import Status of the Top 10 Importers, 2023-2026

4.2.1 Import Scale

4.2.2 Major Import Sources

4.2.3 Major Suppliers

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



CP VIETNAM LIVESTOCK COMPANY

C P VIETNAM CORPORATION THANG LONG (VINH LONG) BIOTECH CO

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