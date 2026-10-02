Vietnam Feed Corn Import Market And Top Importers Guide 2023-2026 Rising Feed Demand Creates Export, Supply Chain, And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's top feed corn importers using verified contacts and Excel data to accelerate customer acquisition, optimize supply chains and reduce market-entry risks

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Feed Corn Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam Feed Corn Import Guide 2023-2026 provides global corn producers, agricultural commodity suppliers, exporters, distributors and international traders with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within Vietnam's feed corn market. Covering industry conditions, import activity, leading buyers and foreign investment considerations, the guide supports customer acquisition, market assessment and regional supply chain planning.

The guide profiles the top 10 feed corn importing companies in Vietnam, including major agricultural groups, feed processors, regional distributors, commodity traders and key end buyers. Each profile contains available company and contact information, alongside import volume, import value, pricing, sourcing markets and major suppliers for 2023-2026. An accompanying Excel data source enables users to screen buyers, organize prospects and conduct targeted business development more efficiently.

Vietnam Feed Corn Industry Overview

Feed corn is a critical input for Vietnam's livestock, poultry and aquaculture industries, directly influencing feed production costs and operational efficiency. Quality requirements - particularly grain quality, protein content, energy release and digestibility - are central to procurement decisions across the animal feed sector.

Vietnam's pork, poultry, aquaculture and feed processing industries have expanded rapidly in recent years. Increasing stocking densities, modernization of livestock production and greater emphasis on production efficiency continue to strengthen demand for feed corn.

The Vietnamese government has introduced agricultural technology programs, cropping pattern adjustments and improved seed varieties to increase domestic corn output. However, fragmented land-use patterns, small-scale farming and limited irrigation infrastructure continue to restrict production. Domestic supply remains insufficient for the expanding feed industry, creating a market structure based on local production supplemented by substantial feed corn imports.

Vietnam Feed Corn Import Market

Vietnam maintains a high level of dependence on imported feed corn. Approximately 380 buyers imported feed corn into Vietnam in 2024, with total imports valued at US$ 2.80 billion. In 2025, the country's feed corn imports reached US$ 2.73 billion.

Argentina, Brazil and the United States were Vietnam's three leading feed corn suppliers in 2025. They accounted for approximately 46.7%, 35.4% and 12.7% of total imports, respectively. These figures demonstrate the importance of established agricultural exporters while also highlighting opportunities for qualified suppliers seeking to diversify Vietnam's feed corn sourcing network.

Import demand is expected to remain strong in the short term, supported by continued feed processing expansion, modernization across the livestock value chain and improvements in cross-border trade channels. Suppliers must nevertheless monitor price volatility, logistics capacity, import policies, quality requirements and competition among major origin markets.

Foreign Investment Opportunities

Vietnam's continued urbanization and changing consumption patterns are supporting demand for meat and poultry products. At the same time, domestic corn production is constrained by fragmented farmland, insufficient irrigation and changes in planting structures. This supply-demand imbalance creates opportunities across grain trading, feed processing, storage infrastructure and agricultural commodity logistics.



Stable operating environment: Vietnam offers political stability, consistent economic development policies and an expanding domestic market.

Competitive operating costs: Relatively low labor costs can support processing, distribution and logistics operations.

Strategic location: Vietnam is situated in the eastern Indochina Peninsula and has a 3,260-kilometer coastline with access to numerous ports.

Foreign investment framework: Investors can access legal protections and preferential policies, subject to applicable licensing and regulatory requirements. International trade access: Vietnam has signed or is negotiating 19 free trade agreements. Frameworks including RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area provide access to wider regional markets.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, grain trading and feed ingredients are not classified as sectors prohibited or restricted for foreign investment. Foreign investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies under the Investment Law and Enterprise Law. Businesses engaged in feed production must also obtain the required license from the relevant agricultural authorities.

Key Features of the Vietnam Feed Corn Import Guide



Importer coverage: Profiles of the top 10 importers across agricultural groups, feed processors, distributors, traders and end-user organizations.

Import intelligence: Company details, contacts, import quantities, values, prices, origin markets and principal suppliers.

Market analysis: Insights into Vietnam's feed corn demand, import structure, sourcing trends and relevant trade policies.

Excel data: Structured information for prospect screening, account management and batch outreach. Strategic value: Practical intelligence for exporters, trading companies, investment institutions and businesses across the agricultural supply chain.

The Vietnam Feed Corn Import Guide 2023-2026 enables international suppliers and investors to identify qualified buyers, evaluate market opportunities, mitigate commercial risks and develop more competitive strategies for Vietnam's growing animal feed and agricultural commodity sectors.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Feed Corn Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Feed Corn Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Feed Corn Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Feed Corn Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Feed Corn in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Feed Corn in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Annual Overview of Feed Corn Importers in Vietnam

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers by Year

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers by Year

4 Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Import Status, 2023-2026

4.2.1 Import Scale

4.2.2 Major Import Sources

4.2.3 Major Suppliers

5 Suggestions for Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



KHAI ANH BINH THUAN JOINT STOCK COMPANY

C P VIETNAM CORPORATION CARGILL VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

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