Vietnam Rapeseed Meal Import Market And Top Importers Guide 2023-2026 Rising Feed Demand And Import Reliance Create Opportunities For Global Suppliers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Rapeseed Meal Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added tooffering.

Vietnam Rapeseed Meal Import Guide 2023-2026 provides rapeseed meal producers, exporters, bulk agricultural commodity suppliers, distributors and international traders with detailed intelligence on Vietnam's growing import market. The report is designed to support customer acquisition, market entry, supply chain planning and investment decisions.

The guide covers Vietnam's rapeseed meal industry, import trends, market demand, trade channels and leading importing companies from 2023-2026. Importers featured in the report include major agricultural groups, animal feed processors, regional distributors, commodity traders and key end buyers.

Detailed profiles of the top 10 Vietnam rapeseed meal importers include company information, contact details, import volume, import value, transaction prices, import origins and principal suppliers. An accompanying Excel data source enables users to screen potential customers, organize prospect groups and conduct targeted outreach more efficiently.

Vietnam Rapeseed Meal Industry Outlook

Vietnam's livestock, poultry and aquaculture industries are generating sustained demand for protein-rich animal feed ingredients. Rapeseed meal is used in swine, aquaculture and ruminant feed formulations as feed manufacturers seek to optimize protein inputs and control production costs.

Domestic rapeseed cultivation and crushing capacity remain limited, leaving Vietnam dependent on imported rapeseed meal and other plant protein feed ingredients. Continued expansion of livestock farming, aquaculture production and commercial feed manufacturing is expected to support further market growth.

Advances in feed formulation technology are also enabling processors to increase the use of rapeseed meal in selected formulations. Combined with greater corporate attention to raw material costs, this development is strengthening demand across Vietnam's animal feed value chain.

Vietnam Rapeseed Meal Import Market

Vietnam's rapeseed meal imports have expanded alongside the country's animal feed industry. Approximately 14 Vietnamese buyers imported rapeseed meal in 2024, with transactions valued at US$ 5.72 million. In 2025, total import value reached US$ 13.49 million, representing an increase of 159.1% compared with the same period in 2024.

Canada and China were Vietnam's two leading rapeseed meal suppliers. In 2025, Canada accounted for approximately 48.0% of import value, followed by China at 29.0% and the United Arab Emirates at 13.1%. Together, these three markets supplied most of Vietnam's imported rapeseed meal.

Imports are forecast to maintain an upward trend in the short term, supported by feed processing capacity growth, modernization of the livestock value chain and improvements in cross-border commodity trade channels.

Foreign Investment Opportunities

Vietnam's expanding feed industry presents opportunities for foreign companies involved in agricultural commodity trading, warehousing, distribution and feed ingredient processing. Government measures intended to reduce animal feed raw material costs, including lower or zero tariffs on certain feed ingredients, may further improve conditions for international market participants.

Key investment advantages include:



Political stability, consistent economic policies and continued economic development.

Relatively low labor costs.

A strategic location in the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline and extensive port infrastructure.

Foreign investment policies that provide legal protections and preferential measures. Access to international markets through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, animal feed production and processing are not classified as sectors prohibited or restricted for foreign investment. International investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese partners in accordance with the Investment Law and Enterprise Law. Feed manufacturers must also secure the required production license from the relevant agricultural authorities.

Key Features of the Vietnam Rapeseed Meal Import Guide



Importer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 importers, including agricultural groups, feed processors, distributors, traders and end buyers.

Trade data: Import quantities, values, prices, origins and major supplier information for 2023-2026.

Market analysis: Coverage of Vietnam's import demand, supplier landscape, industry development and relevant trade policies.

Actionable contacts: Company and contact information to support direct business development and customer acquisition. Excel data source: Structured information for prospect screening, account management and batch outreach.

The "Vietnam Rapeseed Meal Import Guide 2023-2026" gives global suppliers a practical resource for identifying qualified Vietnamese buyers, evaluating competitive conditions and developing effective market entry strategies. It also supports trading companies and investment institutions seeking to strengthen regional supply chains, manage market risks and capture opportunities in Vietnam's expanding animal feed sector.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Rapeseed Meal Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Rapeseed Meal Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Rapeseed Meal Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Rapeseed Meal Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Rapeseed Meal in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Rapeseed Meal in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Rapeseed Meal in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Rapeseed Meal in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Rapeseed Meal in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Rapeseed Meal in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



VAN PHUC CO., LTD.

VI NA DAI VIET IMPORT EXPORT COMPANY APEX AGRICULTURAL JOINT STOCK COMPANY

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