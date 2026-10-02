Middle East, Africa, And Latin America GPU As A Service (Gpuaas) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2025-2031 Sovereign AI And Cloud Growth Unlock $6.62 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pay-per-use GPUaaS cuts upfront costs and speeds innovation, while subscription and IaaS models lead adoption amid sovereign AI and cloud expansion in the UAE and Brazil.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa, & Latin America GPUaaS Market in - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East & Latin America GPUaaS market is becoming a high-growth segment of the global AI infrastructure industry, supported by sovereign AI strategies, hyperscale cloud investment, and enterprise digital transformation. Valued at approximately USD 0.96 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach around USD 6.62 billion by 2031, representing an estimated CAGR of 31-33% during the forecast period.

Market expansion is being led by rising artificial intelligence adoption in the United Arab Emirates and the continued development of cloud, fintech, and digital services ecosystems in Brazil. Across both markets, organizations are transitioning from limited on-premise GPU ownership to scalable, cloud-native GPUaaS deployment. This shift enables enterprises and startups to access advanced computing capacity through subscription-based and pay-per-use pricing models while reducing capital expenditure and supporting changing workload requirements.

Primary Market Drivers



Government-Led AI and digital economy programs: National AI strategies, smart city projects, and public sector modernization in the UAE are increasing GPU-intensive workloads across government, energy, financial services, and technology. Brazil's digital transformation policies and cloud-first enterprise strategies are also strengthening demand.

Hyperscale and colocation infrastructure expansion: Investment in hyperscale data centers and colocation capacity is improving access to scalable GPU infrastructure, reducing latency, and supporting regional cloud availability.

Enterprise AI adoption: Organizations in BFSI, telecommunications, and energy are implementing AI-driven analytics, automation, and advanced data processing, creating sustained demand for high-performance GPU services. AI and fintech startup growth: Startups in Dubai and Brazil are increasingly using pay-per-use GPU resources to accelerate product development, manage costs, and shorten innovation cycles.

Market Challenges



Dependence on imported high-end GPUs exposes the UAE and Brazil to supply chain disruption, availability constraints, and pricing volatility.

High-performance GPU clusters require advanced energy optimization and cooling infrastructure, potentially limiting rapid capacity expansion.

Data localization, privacy, cybersecurity, and AI governance requirements are increasing the need for secure regional cloud deployments and country-specific compliance frameworks. Shortages of professionals with expertise in AI engineering, GPU optimization, and advanced cloud architecture may affect implementation timelines and market maturity.

Key Market Findings



Subscription-based GPUaaS represented approximately 55% of the market in 2024, making it the leading pricing model. Pay-per-use services are forecast to expand at nearly 32.3% CAGR as startups and enterprises seek flexible capacity for short-term AI workloads.

High-end GPUs generated approximately USD 0.4 billion in 2024 and are expected to reach around USD 2.7 billion by 2031, driven by advanced AI model training and computationally intensive applications.

IaaS-based GPU services held approximately 58% market share in 2024 and are projected to exceed USD 3.44 billion by 2030, supported by cloud migration and enterprise AI training requirements.

Large enterprises accounted for approximately 57% of the market in 2024. SMEs & startups are the fastest-growing organization segment, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 29% due to improved affordability and cloud accessibility. AI & Machine Learning led all applications with approximately 34% market share in 2024 and is projected to grow at around 27% CAGR, supported by generative AI deployment and fintech innovation in Brazil.

The report provides country-level analysis of the UAE and Brazil, including AI policy frameworks, infrastructure development, hyperscale investment, enterprise digital maturity, pricing models, GPU categories, service models, organization sizes, and industry demand. It also evaluates performance and cost optimization factors shaping competitive positioning and identifies forward-looking opportunities across varying AI workload intensities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.2.3. Primary Research

2.2.4. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis

5. GPUaaS Market in MEA & LATAM By Pricing Model

5.1. Subscription- Based Plans

5.2. Pay-Per-Use (On Demand)

6. GPUaaS Market in MEA & LATAM By GPU Model Category

6.1. High-End Flagship (NVIDIA H100/B200, AMD MI300X/355X)

6.2. Enterprise Performance (NVIDIA A100, L40S, RTX 6000 Ada)

6.3. Mid-Range & Entry (NVIDIA L4, T4, RTX 4090/3090)

7. GPUaaS Market in MEA & LATAM By Service Model

7.1. IaaS (Instances, Bare Metal, Virtual GPUs)

7.2. PaaS (MLOps, Kubernetes, Training Platforms)

7.3. SaaS (AI APIs, Cloud Rendering, Game Streaming)

8. GPUaaS Market in MEA & LATAM By Organisation Size

8.1. Large Enterprises

8.2. SMEs & Startups

8.3. Government & Academic

9. GPUaaS Market in MEA & LATAM By Application

9.1. AI & Machine Learning

9.2. Gaming

9.3. IT & Telecommunications

9.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.5. Media & Entertainment

9.6. BFSI

9.7. Manufacturing

9.8. Automotive

9.9. Others (Retail, Education)

10. GPUaaS Market in MEA & LATAM By Region

10.1. Key Points

10.2. UAE

10.3. Brazil

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Recent Developments

11.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2.2. New Product Developments

11.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

11.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

12. Others

13. Company Profiles

13.1. NVIDIA

13.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Recent Developments

13.2. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Recent Developments

13.3. Microsoft Azure

13.3.1. Company Overview

13.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Recent Developments

13.4. Google Cloud

13.4.1. Company Overview

13.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Recent Developments

13.5. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

13.5.1. Company Overview

13.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Recent Developments

13.6. Lambda Labs

13.6.1. Company Overview

13.6.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Recent Developments

13.7. Alibaba Cloud (Aliyun)

13.7.1. Company Overview

13.7.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Recent Developments

13.8. Nebius Group

13.8.1. Company Overview

13.8.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Recent Developments

13.9. IBM (IBM Cloud)

13.9.1. Company Overview

13.9.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Recent Developments

14. Technology and Innovation Trends

14.1. Next-Generation GPU Architectures and Performance Optimization

14.2. AI Accelerators and Specialized Chipsets (TPUs, NPUs, Custom ASICs)

14.3. Edge Computing and Distributed GPU Infrastructure

14.4. Quantum Computing Integration and Hybrid GPU-Quantum Systems

14.5. Multi-Cloud and Hybrid GPU Orchestration Platforms

15. Regulatory and Standards Framework

15.1. Data Privacy and Security Regulations (GDPR, CCPA, Regional Laws)

15.2. AI Ethics and Responsible AI Governance Standards

15.3. Export Controls and Technology Transfer Restrictions

15.4. Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability Mandate

15.5. Intellectual Property and Patent Protection in GPU Technology

16. Macro-Economic Factors

16.1. Global AI Investment and Enterprise Digital Transformation

16.2. GPU Chip Supply Chain Dynamics and Semiconductor Availability

16.3. Government AI Strategies and National Competitiveness Initiatives

16.4. Cloud Infrastructure Spending and Hyperscale Expansion

16.5. Geopolitical Tensions and Technology Decoupling Trends

17. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

17.1. Generative AI and Large Language Model Training Demand

17.2. Edge AI and IoT Applications Requiring Distributed GPU Resources

17.3. Autonomous Systems and Real-Time Inference Workloads

17.4. Emerging Markets and Regional GPUaaS Adoption

17.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants

18. Challenges and Risk Analysis

18.1. GPU Supply Constraints and Hardware Procurement Challenges

18.2. High Capital Expenditure and Infrastructure Investment Requirements

18.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers

18.4. Talent Shortage in AI/ML and GPU Infrastructure Management

18.5. Energy Consumption and Environmental Sustainability Concerns

19. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

19.1. Key Market Takeaways

19.2. Growth Trajectory Overview

19.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

19.4. Long-Term Market Outlook

20. Appendix

20.1. Glossary of Terms

20.2. Abbreviations

20.3. Additional Data Tables

Companies Featured



NVIDIA

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Lambda Labs

Alibaba Cloud (Aliyun)

Nebius Group

IBM (IBM Cloud) AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS) DGX Cloud

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