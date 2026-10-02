Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market Trends And Forecast To 2035 26% CAGR Drives Market Toward USD 0.40 Billion As Isotope Capacity And Oncology Pipelines Expand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by securing isotope supply, scaling GMP manufacturing, forming CDMO partnerships and targeting PSMA-led prostate cancer opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe alpha-emitting radioligand therapy market is projected to increase from approximately USD 0.05 billion in the current year to nearly USD 0.40 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of close to 26% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by growing clinical validation of targeted alpha therapy in prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors, increased actinium-225 and lead-212 production capacity, and sustained investment from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers and isotope producers.

Europe holds a prominent position in the global targeted alpha therapy market due to its established radiochemistry expertise, nuclear medicine infrastructure and radionuclide research capabilities. EU-backed programs, including PRISMAP and SECURE, are strengthening access to sustainable, GMP-grade alpha-emitting isotopes for clinical development and commercial applications.

Radium-223 dichloride remains the foundation of clinical experience with alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals in Europe. However, the development pipeline is increasingly led by actinium-225-labelled and lead-212-based therapies targeting prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors and other solid malignancies.

Market Growth Drivers and Emerging Trends

The rising prevalence of prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors is a major driver of the Europe alpha-emitting radioligand therapy market. Clinical evidence indicating meaningful responses among patients who have progressed after lutetium-177 based treatment is increasing interest in next-generation radioligand therapies.

Existing PSMA and somatostatin receptor-targeted treatment pathways have also established diagnostic, referral and reimbursement infrastructure across Europe. PET-based patient selection using gallium-68 and copper-64 tracers may facilitate the integration of alpha-emitting therapies into nuclear medicine and oncology practices.

Investment in isotope production and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing continues to accelerate. European companies such as ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Orano Med and Curium are expanding capabilities related to actinium-225 and lead-212. Global pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Bristol Myers Squibb, are also investing in European clinical trials, production infrastructure and isotope-sourcing partnerships.

Regulatory engagement by the European Medicines Agency, together with expanding cyclotron, reactor-linked and nuclear medicine infrastructure in Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain, is expected to support long-term market adoption.

Market Challenges

Limited and inconsistent supplies of medical-grade actinium-225 and other alpha-emitting radionuclides remain the most significant constraint. Production depends on a relatively small number of reactor- and accelerator-based routes, creating capacity risks that can affect clinical trial schedules and future commercialization.

Short half-life requirements, cold-chain logistics, specialized radiopharmacy handling and dedicated hot-cell manufacturing infrastructure add operational complexity and cost. Market development may also be affected by differences in reimbursement and health-technology-assessment frameworks across European countries.

Most alpha-emitting candidates remain at an investigational stage, with radium-223 representing the principal established exception. Wider adoption will require specialized radiation safety procedures, dosimetry capabilities, multidisciplinary treatment teams and hospital-level infrastructure. Securing isotope supplies, scaling manufacturing and improving regulatory and reimbursement alignment will therefore be critical to market growth.

Key Market Insights



Actinium-225-labelled candidates represent the largest and fastest-growing radionuclide segment, supported by manufacturing investment and extensive PSMA and somatostatin receptor-targeted development activity.

Radium-223 maintains established clinical use in bone-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Lead-212-based therapies are emerging as a differentiated generator-based option supported by European and multinational developers.

Prostate cancer is expected to remain the leading indication through 2035 because of its disease burden, established PSMA-PET pathways and growing evidence for actinium-225 PSMA therapies.

Neuroendocrine tumors are projected to be the fastest-growing indication, driven by alpha-emitting somatostatin receptor-targeted candidates.

Hospitals and hospital-affiliated nuclear medicine departments account for the largest end-user share due to their radiation safety, dosimetry and multidisciplinary oncology capabilities.

Germany is expected to remain Europe's largest country-level market through 2035, supported by isotope production, academic research, nuclear medicine infrastructure and radiopharmaceutical development.

France, the UK, Italy and Spain are anticipated to contribute substantially through clinical trial expansion and infrastructure investment.

Partnerships among isotope producers, radiopharmaceutical developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations are increasing as companies secure long-term radionuclide access. Venture capital, licensing agreements, acquisitions and strategic pharmaceutical investment continue to support European targeted alpha therapy development.

Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market Segmentation



By radionuclide type: Actinium-225, Radium-223, Lead-212, Astatine-211, Thorium-227, Bismuth-213 and others

By product type: Marketed / Approved Products and Pipeline / Investigational Products

By cancer indication: Prostate Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Bone Metastases, Ovarian Cancer, Hematological Malignancies and others

By route of administration: Intravenous and others

By end user: Hospitals and Nuclear Medicine Departments, Cancer / Oncology Centers and Specialty Radiopharmacies By country: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands and Rest of Europe

Companies Active in the Market



Ariceum Therapeutics

Bayer

Curium

Convergent Therapeutics

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Full-Life Technologies

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (AstraZeneca)

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

Novartis

Orano Med

Perspective Therapeutics

RayzeBio (Bristol Myers Squibb) Telix Pharmaceuticals

Research Coverage

The report provides market sizing and revenue forecasts across radionuclide types, product categories, cancer indications, administration routes, end users and European countries. It evaluates the competitive landscape by development stage, targeting moiety, indication, company size and headquarters location.

Additional analysis covers company profiles, completed and ongoing clinical trials, actinium-225 and lead-212 supply chains, patent activity, isotope production capacity and sourcing models. The report also examines European Medicines Agency pathways, radiopharmaceutical requirements, radiation safety, health technology assessment, reimbursement and country-level market access.

Key Questions Addressed



What is the current and projected size of the Europe alpha-emitting radioligand therapy market through 2035?

Which radionuclides, indications and end users offer the strongest growth opportunities?

Why is actinium-225 expected to lead the targeted alpha therapy pipeline?

Which European countries and companies are positioned to drive market expansion?

How will isotope supply constraints affect clinical development and commercialization? What regulatory, reimbursement and manufacturing factors will shape adoption?

Value of the Report

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors, isotope suppliers, healthcare providers and market entrants with detailed revenue projections and competitive intelligence. It identifies growth opportunities, market barriers, customer demand and emerging partnership models while supporting go-to-market, clinical development and isotope-sourcing strategies.

Purchasers also receive complementary Excel data packs for analytical modules, 15% free content customization, a detailed walkthrough with the research team and a free updated report when the purchased edition is 6-12 months old or older.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Assumptions

2.1.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.1.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.1.3. Comparative Analysis

2.2. Database Building

2.2.1. Data Collection

2.2.2. Data Validation

2.2.3. Data Analysis

2.3. Project Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Annual Reports

2.3.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.3.1.3. Company Websites

2.3.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.3.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.3.1.6. White Papers

2.3.1.7. Industry Publications

2.3.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.3.1.9. Government Portals

2.3.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.3.1.11. Newsletters

2.3.1.12. Industry Databases

2.3.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.3.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.3.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.3.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.3.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.3.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.3.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.3.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.3.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.3.2.3.1. Interviews

2.3.2.3.2. Surveys

2.3.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.3.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.3.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.3.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.3.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.3.2.4.2. Research and Development Heads

2.3.2.4.3. Technical Experts

2.3.2.4.4. Subject Matter Experts

2.3.2.4.5. Scientists

2.3.2.4.6. Nuclear Medicine Specialists

2.3.2.4.7. Medical Oncologists and Other Healthcare Providers

2.3.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.3.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.3.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.3.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.4. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Extrapolation

3.3.5. Convergence

3.3.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.3.7. Scenario Planning

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Time Series Analysis

3.3.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Disease Prevalence and Incidence

3.4.2. Regulatory Environment

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Market Access

3.4.5. Radioisotope Supply Chain

3.4.6. Manufacturing Infrastructure

3.4.7. Clinical Trial Activity

3.4.8. Industry Consolidation

3.4.9. Geopolitical and Supply Chain Disruptions

3.5. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Time Period

4.1.1.1. Historical Trends

4.1.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.1.2. Currency Coverage

4.1.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.1.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations

4.1.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.1.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.1.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility

4.1.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.1.4. Recession

4.1.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions

4.1.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions

4.1.5. Inflation

4.1.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures

4.1.5.2. Potential Impact on Market Evolution

4.1.6. Interest Rates

4.1.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact

4.1.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.1.7. Global Trade Dynamics

4.1.7.1. Import Scenario

4.1.7.2. Export Scenario

4.1.7.3. Trade Policies

4.1.7.4. Strategies for Mitigating Trade Barriers

4.1.7.5. Impact of Trade Barriers

4.1.8. War Impact Analysis

4.1.8.1. Russia-Ukraine War

4.1.8.2. Other Geopolitical Factors

4.1.9. COVID-19 Impact / Related Factors

4.1.9.1. Global Economic Impact

4.1.9.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.1.9.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.1.9.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.1.10. Other Indicators

4.1.10.1. Fiscal Policy

4.1.10.2. Consumer Spending

4.1.10.3. Gross Domestic Product

4.1.10.4. Employment

4.1.10.5. Taxes

4.1.10.6. Stock Market Performance

4.1.10.7. Cross-border Dynamics

4.2. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy

6.1.1. Overview of Targeted Alpha Therapy

6.1.2. Mechanism of Action

6.1.3. Advantages of Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy

6.1.4. Key Applications in Oncology

6.2. Alpha-Emitting Radionuclides

6.2.1. Actinium-225

6.2.2. Radium-223

6.2.3. Lead-212

6.2.4. Astatine-211

6.2.5. Thorium-227

6.2.6. Bismuth-213

6.3. Targeting Moieties and Molecular Targets

6.3.1. PSMA

6.3.2. Somatostatin Receptors

6.3.3. Other Tumor-associated Targets

6.4. Routes of Administration

6.5. Patient Selection and Diagnostic Imaging

6.6. Dosimetry and Radiation Safety Considerations

6.7. Key Challenges Associated with Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy

6.8. Future Perspectives

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Overall Market Landscape

7.1.1. Analysis by Status of Development

7.1.2. Analysis by Radionuclide Type

7.1.3. Analysis by Product Type

7.1.4. Analysis by Cancer Indication

7.1.5. Analysis by Route of Administration

7.1.6. Analysis by End User

7.1.7. Analysis by Country

7.2. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Developer Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.2.4. Most Active Developers: Analysis by Number of Candidates Developed

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.2. Methodology

8.3. Overview of Peer Groups Based in Europe

9. COMPANY PROFILES: ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY DEVELOPERS BASED IN EUROPE

9.1. Leading European Developers

9.1.1. Ariceum Therapeutics

9.1.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.1.2. Financial Information

9.1.1.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

9.1.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.2. Bayer

9.3. Curicum

9.4. Convergent Therapeutics

9.5. Clarity Pharmaceuticals

9.6. Eli Lilly and Company

9.7. Full-Life Technologies

9.8. Fusion Pharmaceuticals (AstraZeneca)

9.9. ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

9.10. Novartis

9.11. Orano Med

9.12. Perspective Therapeutics

9.13. RayzeBio (Bristol Myers Squibb)

9.14. Telix Pharmaceuticals

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Partnership Models

10.2. Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Partnerships and Collaborations

10.2.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.2.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.2.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

10.2.4. Analysis by Type of Partner

10.2.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner

10.2.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.3. Analysis by Region

10.3.1. Local and International Agreements

10.3.2. Intracontinental and Intercontinental Agreements

11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Funding Models

11.2. Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Funding and Investment Analysis

11.2.1. Analysis by Year of Funding

11.2.1.1. Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Funding Instances

11.2.1.2. Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Amount Invested

11.2.2. Analysis by Type of Funding

11.2.2.1. Analysis of Funding Instances

11.2.2.2. Analysis of Amount Invested

11.2.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Funding

11.2.4. Analysis of Amount Invested by Year and Type of Funding

11.2.5. Analysis by Region

11.2.6. Most Active Players

11.2.6.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

11.2.6.2. Analysis by Amount Raised

11.2.6.3. Leading Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

12. MEGA TRENDS

12.1. Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy: Key Megatrends

13. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

13.1. Market Drivers

13.2. Market Restraints

13.3. Market Opportunities

13.4. Market Challenges

13.5. Conclusion

14. EUROPE ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET

14.1. Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.1.1. Scenario Analysis

14.1.1.1. Conservative Scenario

14.1.1.2. Optimistic Scenario

14.2. Key Market Segmentations

14.2.1. By Radionuclide Type

14.2.2. By Product Type

14.2.3. By Cancer Indication

14.2.4. By Route of Administration

14.2.5. By End User

14.2.6. By Country

15. EUROPE ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY RADIONUCLIDE TYPE

15.1. Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market: Distribution by Radionuclide Type

15.1.1. Actinium-225, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.2. Radium-223, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.3. Lead-212, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.4. Astatine-211, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.5. Thorium-227, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.6. Bismuth-213, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.7. Others, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16. EUROPE ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

16.1. Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market: Distribution by Product Type

16.1.1. Marketed / Approved Products, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.1.2. Pipeline / Investigational Products, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17. EUROPE ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY CANCER INDICATION

17.1. Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market: Distribution by Cancer Indication

17.1.1. Prostate Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.1.2. Neuroendocrine Tumors, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.1.3. Bone Metastases, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.1.4. Ovarian Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.1.5. Hematological Malignancies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.1.6. Others, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18. EUROPE ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

18.1. Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market: Distribution by Route of Administration

18.1.1. Intravenous, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.1.2. Others, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19. EUROPE ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY END USER

19.1. Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market: Distribution by End User

19.1.1. Hospitals and Nuclear Medicine Departments, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.1.2. Cancer / Oncology Centers, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.1.3. Specialty Radiopharmacies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20. EUROPE ALPHA-EMITTING RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY COUNTRY

20.1. Europe Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market: Distribution by Country

20.1.1. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in Germany, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.1.2. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in the UK, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.1.3. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in France, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.1.4. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in Italy, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.1.5. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in Spain, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.1.6. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in Switzerland, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.1.7. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in the Netherlands, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.1.8. Alpha-Emitting Radioligand Therapy Market in Rest of Europe, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21. Concluding Remarks

22. Executive Insights

23. Appendix I: Tabulated Data

24. Appendix II: List of Companies and Organizations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Ariceum Therapeutics

Bayer

Curium

Convergent Therapeutics

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Full-Life Technologies

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (AstraZeneca)

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

Novartis

Orano Med

Perspective Therapeutics

RayzeBio (Bristol Myers Squibb) Telix Pharmaceuticals

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