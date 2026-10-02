Vietnam Tempered Glass Import Market And Top Importers Guide 2023-2026 Rising Construction, Automotive, And Electronics Demand Creates Supplier And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target top Vietnamese tempered glass importers with verified contacts and Excel data to accelerate customer acquisition, optimize supply chains, reduce risk and boost competitiveness

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Tempered Glass Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The newly released Vietnam Tempered Glass Import Guide 2023-2026 provides global tempered glass manufacturers, exporters, suppliers, trading companies, and investment institutions with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnamese market.

The guide examines Vietnam's tempered glass industry, import activity, market demand, supply sources, and leading importers. It covers a diverse range of importing companies, including distributors, traders, building material wholesalers, and electronic display screen purchasers. Profiles of the top 10 tempered glass importers include contact details and key trade information, such as import volume, value, pricing, import sources, and major suppliers for 2023-2026. Excel data is also included to support customer screening, account management, and outreach.

Vietnam Tempered Glass Industry Overview

Vietnam's tempered safety glass industry has expanded rapidly amid continued urbanization, real estate development, manufacturing growth, and automotive production. Rising safety standards and investment in high-rise buildings, residential developments, commercial complexes, industrial parks, and infrastructure projects are increasing demand for window and door glass, curtain wall glass, railing glass, and partition glass.

Vietnam's construction industry has maintained average annual growth of approximately 7-10%, creating sustained demand for architectural and safety glass. The market is primarily served by local private processing companies, while foreign-invested businesses are more commonly involved as equipment suppliers or downstream manufacturers.

Competition remains strong, particularly among small and medium-sized processors producing low-end products. At the same time, Vietnam continues to face limited availability of high-end energy-saving glass, large-size tempered glass, coated products, special thickened glass, curtain wall-grade products, and automotive-grade safety glass.

The Vietnamese government is also strengthening building safety requirements. Public works, high-rise developments, and industrial zone projects increasingly require tempered and laminated safety glass that complies with Vietnamese national standards, including TCVN, or recognized international standards such as ANSI and EN.

Vietnam Tempered Glass Import Market

Although Vietnam has established domestic glass processing capacity, local supply does not fully meet demand for advanced and specialized products. As a result, the country remains dependent on imported tempered glass for major construction, appliance, electronics, and automotive applications.

Approximately 790 Vietnamese importers purchased tempered glass in 2024, with imports totaling US$536 million. From January to October 2025, Vietnam's tempered glass imports reached US$314 million. China was the leading source, accounting for approximately 84.8% of total imports during the period, followed by Malaysia at 7.8% and South Korea at 5.0%.

Market growth is supported by construction activity, real estate recovery, high-end home appliance production, and automotive industry development. These factors are expected to sustain opportunities for international suppliers capable of meeting technical, safety, quality, and delivery requirements.

Foreign Investment Opportunities

Growing production by major electronics and home appliance manufacturers, including Samsung and LG, is generating additional demand for tempered and laminated glass. New residential, commercial, factory, and infrastructure projects are also expanding requirements for curtain walls, doors, windows, and decorative glass.

Vietnam permits wholly foreign-owned tempered, laminated, and insulated glass manufacturing operations without equity restrictions. In selected provinces and cities, foreign-invested enterprises using energy-saving and environmentally responsible production technologies may qualify for income tax incentives, land rent reductions, and import equipment tax exemptions.

Key investment advantages include:



Political stability, consistent economic policies, and continued development.

Relatively low labor costs.

A strategic location on the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline and numerous ports.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to qualified foreign investors. Access to international markets through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Key Features of the Guide



Importer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 importers, including contact information, purchasing activity, import value, volume, pricing, supply origins, and principal suppliers.

Market analysis: Coverage of import policies, demand trends, competitive conditions, industry development, and major supply sources.

Practical data: Structured Excel information designed to simplify importer screening, group management, and batch contact. Strategic value: Insights to support customer acquisition, supply chain planning, market entry, investment evaluation, and risk management.

The Vietnam Tempered Glass Import Guide 2023-2026 enables international suppliers and investors to identify qualified buyers, assess market opportunities, monitor sourcing trends, and develop more effective strategies for Vietnam's growing tempered glass market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Tempered Glass Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Tempered Glass Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Tempered Glass Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Tempered Glass Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Tempered Glass in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Tempered Glass in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Tempered Glass in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Tempered Glass in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Tempered Glass in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Tempered Glass in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [47]

Companies Featured



Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen Company Limited

LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong Co. Ltd. Viet Nam Green Energy Commercial Services Company Limited

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