Global AI Medical Diagnosis App Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2040 Market To Reach $19.81 Billion At 20.9% CAGR As Cloud, Wearables, And Telemedicine Scale

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Map investment hotspots and white spaces in AI diagnostics, leveraging regulatory momentum, wearables, telemedicine and explainable AI to drive scalable growth. Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Medical Diagnosis App Market, till 2040: Distribution by Mode of Deployment, Application, Type of End User and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global AI medical diagnosis app market is estimated to expand from USD 1.39 billion in 2026 to USD 19.81 billion by 2040, representing a CAGR of 20.90% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by increasing demand for accurate, scalable, and accessible diagnostic technologies across hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, telemedicine platforms, and remote care environments. AI medical diagnosis applications use machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and predictive analytics to evaluate symptoms, medical images, electronic health records, genomic information, and data generated by wearable devices. These capabilities support earlier disease detection, improve diagnostic accuracy, strengthen clinical decision-making, and reduce the administrative burden on healthcare professionals. Integration with mobile devices and telemedicine platforms is also expanding access to diagnostic services in resource-limited settings. Key AI Medical Diagnosis App Market Growth Drivers Rising chronic disease prevalence, shortages of qualified healthcare professionals, and growing pressure on health systems are increasing demand for efficient diagnostic solutions. Advances in deep learning models, cloud infrastructure, edge computing, smartphones, connected medical devices, and wearable technologies are enabling real-time analysis of increasingly complex healthcare datasets. Regulatory progress and greater investment from technology companies, healthcare organizations, and venture capital firms are also accelerating product development and commercialization. As more AI-enabled diagnostic technologies undergo clinical validation and receive regulatory authorization, adoption is expected to increase across radiology, pathology, cardiology, dermatology, and other medical specialties. Role of AI in Medical Diagnostics Artificial intelligence is improving the speed, consistency, and precision of diagnostic workflows. AI systems can analyze large volumes of medical images, clinical records, laboratory findings, and genomic data while identifying patterns that may be difficult to detect through conventional methods. This supports timely clinical intervention and helps healthcare professionals prioritize high-risk cases. AI-powered clinical decision support can provide evidence-based recommendations, risk assessments, and predictive insights. These applications also contribute to personalized medicine by aligning diagnostic and treatment strategies with individual patient characteristics. When incorporated into telemedicine and remote monitoring systems, AI medical diagnosis apps can extend specialist-level capabilities to underserved populations and geographically dispersed care settings. Emerging Industry Trends

Federated learning is enabling healthcare institutions to train AI models collaboratively while maintaining patient data privacy.

Explainable AI is improving transparency, accountability, and clinician confidence in algorithm-supported diagnostic decisions.

Wearable devices and remote monitoring systems are supporting continuous analysis of vital signs and earlier identification of potential health risks.

Multimodal AI is combining medical imaging, genomics, molecular information, clinical records, and mobile health data to improve diagnostic performance. Telemedicine-integrated applications are gaining momentum, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific. Market Challenges Despite strong growth prospects, the AI medical diagnosis app market faces barriers related to data privacy, cybersecurity, clinical validation, algorithmic bias, and inconsistent data quality. Compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and other regulatory requirements can increase development and implementation complexity. Limited access to representative datasets may also affect model reliability across different demographic and clinical populations. Additional challenges include integrating AI applications with legacy healthcare infrastructure, demonstrating clinical efficacy, securing reimbursement, and establishing accountability for AI-supported decisions. Addressing these issues will require robust governance, transparent validation standards, interoperable technology, explainable AI techniques, and organizational readiness across healthcare systems. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market Segmentation The market analysis covers the following segments:

Mode of deployment: Cloud and on-premises

Application: Radiology, pathology, cardiology, dermatology, and other clinical applications

Type of end user: Hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and other healthcare providers Geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of the World The geographical assessment includes major markets such as the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Israel, and Australia. It evaluates regional revenue potential, adoption patterns, regulatory developments, and expected growth through 2040. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market Report Coverage

Market sizing and opportunity analysis: Revenue forecasts and opportunity assessments across deployment models, applications, end users, and geographical markets.

Competitive landscape: Evaluation of companies based on establishment year, size, headquarters, ownership structure, capabilities, and market presence.

Company profiles: Analysis of prominent market participants, including leadership, financial information, business segments, product portfolios, recent developments, and future outlook.

Megatrends: Assessment of technological, clinical, regulatory, and commercial developments influencing the industry.

Partnership and funding activity: Review of collaborations, investments, product initiatives, and the most active organizations by region. SWOT analysis: Examination of market strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, supported by Harvey ball analysis. Key Questions Addressed

What is the current AI medical diagnosis app market size, and how will it develop through 2040?

Which companies are shaping the competitive landscape?

What technological, clinical, and commercial factors are driving market growth?

How are partnerships, funding activity, and product development influencing competition?

Which geographical region is expected to record the highest CAGR through 2040? How will market opportunities be distributed across deployment models, applications, and end users? Strategic Value of the Report The report provides detailed revenue projections for the overall market and its sub-segments, helping established companies and new entrants identify growth opportunities. Competitive intelligence covers partnerships, funding, patents, market activity, growth hotspots, and unmet needs. Findings are supported by interviews and surveys involving key opinion leaders and industry experts. Decision-ready deliverables include Porter's Five Forces analysis, value chain assessment, SWOT analysis, Excel dashboards, slide packs, and customization support. Additional benefits include up to 15% complimentary content customization, an interactive report walkthrough with the research team, and free updates for report versions older than 6-12 months. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2026 - 2040 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2040 $19.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Assumptions

2.2. Database Building

2.2.1. Data Collection

2.2.2. Data Validation

2.2.3. Data Analysis

2.3. Project Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Annual Reports

2.3.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.3.1.3. Company Websites

2.3.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.3.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.3.1.6. White Papers

2.3.1.7. Industry Publications

2.3.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.3.1.9. Government Portals

2.3.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.3.1.11. Newsletters

2.3.1.12. Industry Databases

2.3.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.3.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.3.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.3.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Introduction

2.3.2.2. Types

2.3.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.3.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.3.2.3. Advantages

2.3.2.4. Techniques

2.3.2.4.1. Interviews

2.3.2.4.2. Surveys

2.3.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.3.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.3.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.3.2.5. Stakeholders

2.3.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.3.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.3.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.3.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.3.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.3.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.3.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.3.2.5.8. Scientists

2.3.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.3.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.3.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.3.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.3.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Time Period

4.1.1.1. Historical Trends

4.1.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.1.2. Currency Coverage

4.1.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.1.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.1.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.1.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.1.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.1.4. Recession

4.1.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.1.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.1.5. Inflation

4.1.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.1.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.1.6. Interest Rates

4.1.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.1.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.1.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.1.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.1.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.1.7.3. Values and Weights

4.1.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.1.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.1.8.1. Import Scenario

4.1.8.2. Export Scenario

4.1.9. War Impact Analysis

4.1.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.1.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.1.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.1.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.1.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.1.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.1.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.1.11. Other Indicators

4.1.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.1.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.1.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.1.11.4. Employment

4.1.11.5. Taxes

4.1.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.1.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.1.11.8. Supply Chain

4.1.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of AI Medical Diagnosis App Market

6.1.1. Historical Evolution

6.1.2. Key Applications

6.1.3. Impact on Healthcare

6.2. Future Perspective

7. REGULATORY SCENARIO

SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW

8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market: Overall Market Landscape

9.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.1.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure

10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS

11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE AI MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS APP MARKET

12.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market: Market Landscape of Startups

12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

12.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

12.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

12.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure

12.2. Key Findings

SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES

13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. Ada Health

13.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.2. Company Mission

13.1.3. Company Footprint

13.1.4. Management Team

13.1.5. Contact Details

13.1.6. Financial Performance

13.1.7. Operating Business Segments

13.1.8. Service / Product Portfolio

13.1.9. MOAT Analysis

13.1.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

13.2. AI Medical Service

13.3. AIDoc

13.4. AliveCor

13.5. Arterys

13.6. Babylon Health

13.7. Bay Labs

13.8. Caption Health

13.9. GE Healthcare

13.10. Google Health

13.11. IBM Watson Health

13.12. Infermedica

13.13. Lunit

SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS

14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS

15. PATENT ANALYSIS

16. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

16.1. Recent Funding

16.2. Recent Partnerships

16.3. Other Recent Initiatives

SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

17. GLOBAL AI MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS APP MARKET

17.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.2. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

17.3. Demand Side Trends

17.4. Supply Side Trends

17.5. Global AI Medical Diagnosis App Market, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

17.6. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

17.6.1. Conservative Scenario

17.6.2. Optimistic Scenario

17.7. Investment Feasibility Index

17.8. Key Market Segmentations

17.9. Market Opportunity Analytical Framework

17.9.1. Revenue Shift Analysis

17.9.2. Market Movement Analysis

17.9.3. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

17.9.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

17.9.4.1. Secondary Sources

17.9.4.2. Primary Sources

17.9.4.3. Statistical Modeling

18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON MODE OF DEPLOYMENT

18.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market for Cloud: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

18.2. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market for On-Premises: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON APPLICATION

19.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market for Pathology: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19.2. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market for Radiology: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19.3. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market for Cardiology: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19.4. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market for Dermatology: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19.5. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END USER

20.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market for Hospitals: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20.2. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market for Diagnostic Centers: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20.3. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market for Clinics: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20.4. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS APP IN NORTH AMERICA

21.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.1.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.1.2. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.1.3. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.1.4. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS APP IN EUROPE

22.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.2. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.3. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.4. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.5. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.6. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.7. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.8. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.9. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.10. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.11. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.12. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.13. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.14. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.15. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS APP IN ASIA

23.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.1.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.1.2. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.1.3. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.1.4. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.1.5. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.1.6. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS APP IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

24.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.2. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.3. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.4. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.5. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.6. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.7. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.8. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS APP IN LATIN AMERICA

25.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.1.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.1.2. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.1.3. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.1.4. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Colombia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.1.5. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.1.6. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS APP IN REST OF THE WORLD

26.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.1.1. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.1.2. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.1.3. AI Medical Diagnosis App Market in Other Countries

27. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS

28. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS

SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS

29. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES

30. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

31. SWOT ANALYSIS

32. STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

32.1. Key Business-related Strategies

32.1.1. Research & Development

32.1.2. Product Manufacturing

32.1.3. Commercialization / Go-to-Market

32.1.4. Sales and Marketing

32.2. Key Operations-related Strategies

32.2.1. Risk Management

32.2.2. Workforce

32.2.3. Finance

32.2.4. Others

SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS

33. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH

34. REPORT CONCLUSION

SECTION IX: APPENDIX

35. TABULATED DATA

36. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

37. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES

38. AUTHOR DETAILS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Ada Health

AI Medical Service

Aidoc

AliveCor

Arterys

Babylon Health

Bay Labs

Caption Health

Corti

Eko Health

Enlitic

GE Healthcare

Google Health

IBM Watson Health

iCAD

Infermedica Lunit

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900