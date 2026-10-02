AI-Moderated Telephone Interviews Are Replacing Slow, Costly CATI, And Terapage Reveals How They Actually Work

Researchers Adding an AI-Moderated Telephone Interview Activity and Defining Research Objectives in Terapage

Researchers Adding Study Prompts in Terapage's AI-Moderated Telephone Interview Setup, Enabling AI to Generate Questions Based on Research Logic, Probing, and Objectives

Terapage's AI-Moderated Telephone Interview setup, where research teams define the campaign recruitment objective and upload supporting documents before launch.

Researchers can configure CATI call flows and rules in Terapage, including pre-call SMS alerts, the number of call attempts, and maximum call duration for each interview campaign.

Terapage an AI-powered all-in-one Market Research Platform

Terapage advances AI-moderated telephone interviews with AI automation from adaptive probing to instant analysis in more than 27 languages.

- Founder & CEO Dr. Anietie GodswillLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- London-based Terapage, the AI-powered all-in-one market research platform, is redefining telephone research with AI moderation and automation. Traditional telephone research relied on scripted surveys and manual response analysis, an approach that is fast becoming obsolete. Today, Terapage runs hundreds of AI-Moderated Telephone Interviews globally, collecting deeper responses than ever through adaptive probing.The change matters because telephone interviews have always delivered detailed, real-world feedback, but at a cost. Running them at scale means weeks of scheduling, calling, transcription and analysis, and by the time findings reach decision-makers, customer needs may have already moved on.AI moderation removes that delay. An AI moderator calls participants, asks the survey questions, listens to answers and probes deeper, much like a human interviewer. Traditional computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) often limits respondents to button presses or one-word answers. The AI moderator instead follows a structured interview guide while using adaptive probing to spot vague, incomplete or interesting answers and ask relevant follow-up questions in real time.That depth starts with setup from scratch. At Terapage, researchers define a clear objective, then share their audience, key topics and interview length with the platform, which generates a structured questionnaire with adaptive probes within seconds. This automation does not remove researchers from the process; however, they oversee every bit of the process and can review, edit, add or remove any question before calls begin. They can also configure the AI moderator's voice, tone, personality, language and accent to suit the study.Creating an interview questionnaire with AI is the beginning of AI-moderated Telephone Interviews at Terapage. Researchers can also recruit participants during the activity design instead of hiring them on a different platform disconnected from Terapage. They can use existing participants, upload a list or import contacts from Databricks, Salesforce and Snowflake. Teams can also upload a job description or research brief, so the AI moderator knows exactly who to speak with and what to ask.To organise call flows, researchers can also configure call length, retries, reminders, quiet hours and holidays. Additionally, consent and compliance are built into the Terapage study workspaces. Participants can also review the purpose of the research and how their answers will be used. AI-moderated Interview Campaigns are also checked against Do Not Call lists.Once calls begin, Terapage AI/moderators keep the conversations natural. It also supports more than 27 languages and multiple regional accents, so one study can reach several markets. The AI-Moderated Telephone interviews are not one-way communication; rather, barge-in support allows participants to interrupt the AI moderator, add comments or end the call whenever they choose, keeping every conversation comfortable.As responses arrive, Terapage's AI-powered Insight Tools replace manual coding, surfacing sentiment analysis, summaries, word clouds, theme clusters, excerpts and quotes in real time. Teams can see emerging insights immediately, not after every interview finishes. This turns raw conversations into evidence teams can act on while the study is still running.Together, these capabilities show why AI moderation outperforms traditional telephone research. A human team can manage only a limited number of calls, while an AI moderator can run dozens or hundreds of interviews at once, often finishing studies in days. Every participant hears the same core questions in the same way, which reduces one common source of bias while follow-ups still adapt to each answer. Without large teams of local interviewers, costs fall. Moreover, an AI moderator needs no sleep or shift schedule, so it can reach participants across time zones and retry unanswered calls quickly.Terapage highlights that the real shift is not from human research to AI research, but from slow, manual processes to workflows where teams spend less time managing interviews and more time understanding people. Researchers can recruit participants, moderate interviews, and analyse findings within a single platform, turning people's experiences into practical insight.About TerapageTerapage is an AI-powered market research platform for human insight generation. It brings qualitative and quantitative research together in one place, so teams can run AI-moderated telephone interviews, video interviews, surveys, online communities and diary studies without switching tools. Built-in AI transcription, thematic analysis and reporting turn responses into clear, usable insights within hours instead of weeks. Terapage supports research teams, consultancies and brands across the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Sarah Kensington

Terapage

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AI-Moderated Telephone Interviews Are Replacing Slow, Costly CATI, and Terapage Reveals How They Actually Work News Provided By Terapage October 02, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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