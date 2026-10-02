Global Packaging Industry To Meet In Istanbul At Eurasia Packaging 2026



EQS-Media / 02.10.2026 / 10:29 CET/CEST

Istanbul, Türkiye - Eurasia Packaging Istanbul, one of the leading trade platforms for the packaging industry across the Eurasian region, will return to Tüyap Fair and Congress Centre on October 13–16, 2026 for its 31st edition. Organized by Reed Tüyap Fairs Inc. in cooperation with the Turkish Packaging Manufacturers Association (ASD) and other industry associations and supported by the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, the exhibition will bring together packaging manufacturers, technology providers, buyers, investors, and industry professionals from Türkiye and international markets. The event will once again provide a comprehensive business platform spanning packaging products, production technologies, processing solutions, printing, and converting. Following a milestone 30th edition in 2025, which welcomed 77,165 visitors from 141 countries, including 14,017 international visitors, and brought together more than 1,200 exhibiting companies from 40 countries, Eurasia Packaging Istanbul is preparing to further strengthen its international reach and commercial impact in 2026. A Strategic Meeting Point for the Packaging Industry Over the past three decades, Eurasia Packaging Istanbul has developed into an established international marketplace connecting suppliers with buyers across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, the CIS region and beyond. Türkiye's strategic location between major production and consumption markets further strengthens Istanbul's role as a natural meeting point for international trade. Against this backdrop, the trade show offers exhibiting companies an opportunity to develop new commercial relationships, explore export markets, meet distributors and procurement professionals, and present their latest products and technologies to an international audience. The 2026 edition will once again present a comprehensive overview of the packaging value chain, bringing together solutions ranging from packaging products, materials and complementary solutions to packaging machinery, production technologies, printing and converting systems, and food and beverage processing equipment. By bringing these complementary segments together under one roof, Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2026 will enable visitors to explore a wide range of technologies, compare solutions and assess their production and investment needs in a single business environment. International Hosted Buyer Program to Strengthen B2B Opportunities International buyer engagement will remain an important focus of Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2026. Through its Hosted Buyer Program, the exhibition will welcome selected purchasing professionals and decision-makers from key international markets, particularly companies with active investment, procurement and sourcing requirements. The program is designed to create more targeted business opportunities between exhibitors and qualified international buyers through pre-arranged B2B meetings and direct networking opportunities during the exhibition. By bringing together suppliers with buyers actively seeking packaging machinery, processing technologies and related solutions, the program aims to support new commercial partnerships, strengthen export opportunities and increase the quality of international business interactions throughout the fair. Innovation, Technology and Sustainable Solutions As packaging requirements continue to evolve, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on efficiency, automation, material optimization, sustainability and smarter production processes. Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2026 will provide a platform for exhibitors to introduce technologies and solutions responding to these changing industry priorities. Visitors will be able to discover developments in packaging design, machinery, automation, recyclable and resource-efficient materials, production technologies and applications supporting circular economy objectives. The trade event will therefore offer not only a sourcing environment but also an opportunity for industry professionals to follow new technologies and evaluate solutions that can improve production performance and competitiveness. Food Processing Technologies Complement the Exhibition Offering Food and beverage processing technologies will also form an important part of the 2026 event. Through the Food-Tech Eurasia Special Section, food and beverage manufacturers will be able to explore processing, production and packaging technologies within the same exhibition ecosystem. This combination creates additional value for visitors seeking integrated solutions across production lines, from processing and preparation through to filling, packaging and final product presentation. Creating New Opportunities for International Trade Eurasia Packaging Istanbul provides exhibitors and visitors with a business-focused environment to establish new partnerships, evaluate investment opportunities and strengthen international trade connections. For exhibitors, the event offers direct access to buyers, distributors, manufacturers and decision-makers from a wide geographical area. For visitors, it provides the opportunity to compare technologies, meet alternative suppliers, evaluate new solutions and hold direct discussions with manufacturers under one roof. As the exhibition enters its 31st edition, its focus remains firmly on generating meaningful business connections and supporting the continued development of the packaging and food processing industries. Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2026 will be held on October 13–16, 2026 at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, Türkiye. The four-day event will bring together packaging industry professionals, suppliers and buyers from international markets, creating a focused environment for business development, technology sourcing and new partnerships. The full 2026 exhibitor list and further event information are available at packagingfair. Contact: Emirhan Boyacı...

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