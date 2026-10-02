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'Players Can't Be Bigger Than PCB': Younis Khan On Rizwan

'Players Can't Be Bigger Than PCB': Younis Khan On Rizwan


2026-10-02 05:10:35
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has urged caution in dealing with the matter involving Mohammad Rizwan, saying that while he stands with Rizwan as a fellow cricketer, players cannot be bigger than the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Speaking on Geo News' programme 'Score', Younis Khan said the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is a credible institution and Mohammad Rizwan should follow the prescribed legal procedure in the case.

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He said he was not acting as anyone's lawyer and did not have all the details of the case, so it was important to remain cautious while discussing the matter until a final decision is reached.

Younis Khan said the incident involving Rizwan took place during an official tour, therefore, it would not be appropriate to form a final opinion before the outcome of the case is known.

The former captain added that he had faced a similar situation in the past, and his own case continued for around four months.

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