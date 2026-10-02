Russians Carry Out More Than 40 Attacks On Sumy Region In One Day, Two People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

In the Sumy community, a 46-year-old man was injured when a Russian drone struck.

In the Bezdryk community, a 31-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy drone strike.

The highest number of attacks was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

Russian forces used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs and guided aerial bombs against the region.

In the Sumy community, apartment buildings, non-residential buildings, cars and a truck were damaged.

In the Bezdryk community, a non-residential building was damaged.

In the Hlukhiv community, an apartment building, non-residential buildings and a car were damaged.

In the Esman community, residential buildings were destroyed and damaged.

Russian drones damage three apartment buildings in Sumy overnight

In the Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne and Znob-Novhorodske communities, residential buildings were destroyed or damaged and civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of attacks carried out by Russian forces earlier.

As Ukrinform reported, from the morning of September 30 to the morning of October 1, Russian forces carried out 80 attacks on the Sumy region. Two people were killed and 15 others were injured.