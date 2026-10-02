Russians Shell 29 Settlements In Kherson Region In One Day, Seven People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported this on Telegram.

According to him, during the previous day, Beryslav, Urozhaine, Bilozerka, Oleksandrivka, Stanislav, Poniativka, Mykilske, Darivka, Chaichyne, Fedorivka, Lymanets, Novovoskresenske, Sadove, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Kostyrka, Veletenske, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Kizomys, Mykhailivka, Tomyna Balka, Tiahynka, Posad-Pokrovske, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, and the city of Kherson came under Russian air, drone and artillery attacks.

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times since morning, four injured

"Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region's settlements, damaging six apartment buildings and 12 private houses. They also damaged gas pipelines, an outbuilding and a private vehicle," Prokudin said, emphasizing that seven people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

He also said that four people were evacuated yesterday from liberated communities in the region.

As reported earlier, during the day on September 30, Russian forces attacked Novovorontsovka in Kherson region, killing a 77-year-old woman and injuring three people.