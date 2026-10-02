Zelensky: Russia Launched Over 100 Attack Drones At Ukraine Overnight, Nearly 50 Of Them Jet-Powered

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Facebook post.

"Last night, the Russians launched more than 100 attack drones at Ukraine, nearly 50 of them jet-powered. Our warriors neutralized most of them, but unfortunately, there were also hits. In Kyiv, 'Shaheds' struck the Pivdennyi Bridge several times. In the morning, a residential high-rise was hit. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to their family and loved ones. In Kherson, the Russians 'defeated' a kindergarten; in Kharkiv, they attacked a grocery store, and an institute and critical infrastructure were damaged," Zelensky said.

According to him, enemy strikes also hit apartment buildings in Kramatorsk and Sumy. The Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Poltava, and Rivne regions also came under attack. As of now, four people have been reported injured in the overnight Russian attack. Emergency services are working wherever they are needed.

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"No matter how hard Moscow tries to fully localize the production of its drones and missiles, its ability to escalate remains critically dependent on foreign components. These are supply chains running from Europe, the United States, China, Japan, and many other countries. Most of these companies are well-known manufacturers, but their components still make their way to Russia," Zelensky said.

He stressed that every Russian drone can in fact be stopped while it is still on the production line.

"What is needed is the political will of these countries. If the Kremlin has chosen more strikes, sanctions must work and must be strengthened. Thank you to everyone who is helping.," Zelensky added.

As reported, public transport traffic on some bridges in Kyiv has been temporarily restricted due to overnight enemy attacks.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine