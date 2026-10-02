Data Center Router Market - Global And Regional Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 AI And Hyperscale Expansion To Propel Market To $14.23 Billion By 2035

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Router Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country Analysis, 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center router market is projected to grow from $4.79 billion in 2025 to $14.23 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 11.33%. According to BIS Research, market expansion is being driven by hyperscale cloud infrastructure, AI/HPC data centers, colocation campuses, telecom cloud platforms, enterprise modernization, and the transition toward distributed, high-density, and fabric-based network architectures.

Data center routers and routing-capable platforms are increasingly critical to high-speed traffic forwarding, workload interconnection, east-west traffic management, multi-site connectivity, network segmentation, and secure external access. Adoption is also benefiting from investments in spine-leaf architectures, cloud-scale network fabrics, data center interconnect, high-capacity Ethernet platforms, programmable silicon, telemetry, and automated network operating systems.

Market Growth and Technology Trends

Cloud service providers and telecommunications operators remain major demand centers as they expand network capacity, aggregate growing traffic volumes, converge cloud and telecom infrastructure, and strengthen resilient inter-data-center connectivity. Hyperscale and colocation facilities are important deployment environments because of their scale, multi-tenant traffic requirements, and need for low-latency, high-throughput network fabrics.

Demand spans ToR/leaf Layer 3 platforms, aggregation routers, core routers, edge routers, and modular routers. These platforms support AI workloads, distributed applications, virtualization, hybrid cloud connectivity, workload mobility, policy-based routing, and high-throughput north-south and east-west traffic. Product innovation is increasingly focused on higher port density, lower latency, energy efficiency, congestion management, automation, and simplified orchestration.

Competitive differentiation is shifting from standalone hardware capacity toward integrated performance, software control, ecosystem compatibility, supply reliability, and lifecycle support. Router vendors, optical module providers, merchant silicon suppliers, network operating system developers, and system integrators are aligning their offerings with cloud-scale routing, accelerated computing, and AI data center fabric requirements.

Data Center Type Outlook

Hyperscale data centers are projected to remain the largest segment, increasing from $2.29 billion in 2025 to $7.30 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 12.14%. Growth is supported by cloud region development, AI-ready campuses, high-density compute halls, distributed storage, large east-west traffic flows, and resilient inter-data-center connectivity requirements.

Hyperscale operators typically maintain frequent infrastructure refresh cycles and prioritize higher port speeds, automation readiness, low latency, and power-efficient platforms. Edge data centers are also expected to record strong growth, rising from $339.1 million in 2025 to $1.01 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 11.38%. Edge deployments require compact, resilient, and remotely manageable routing platforms for localized processing, telecom edge nodes, distributed enterprise applications, and latency-sensitive services.

End User and Router Type Analysis

Cloud service providers are expected to maintain market leadership, with the segment growing from $2.59 billion in 2025 to $8.11 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 11.92% during 2026-2035. The segment represents more than half of total market value, reflecting procurement across public cloud, sovereign cloud, AI cloud, and platform-as-a-service environments. Key requirements include multi-region availability, tenant isolation, high service uptime, standardized architectures, continuous capacity expansion, and high-port-density infrastructure.

By router type, ToR/Leaf L3 platforms are projected to remain dominant, expanding from $1.36 billion in 2025 to $4.52 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 12.54% during 2026-2035. Their growth is linked to server-facing connectivity, rack-level routing, policy enforcement, high-speed workload movement, and distributed network design.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional data center router market, rising from $1.61 billion in 2025 to $5.23 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 12.28% during 2026-2035. Expansion is being supported by new cloud regions, telecom-led modernization, AI compute investment, and data center development across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. China remains a major contributor through cloud, carrier, and national computing infrastructure activity.

Other markets covered include North America, comprising the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and Rest-of-Europe; and Rest-of-the-World, covering South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

AI training and inference workloads are accelerating demand for high-throughput, low-latency routing fabrics capable of supporting dense compute clusters, accelerated servers, distributed storage, and substantial east-west traffic. Ethernet-based AI networking is also encouraging platform upgrades where legacy environments cannot provide sufficient port speeds, congestion control, or predictable performance. Multi-site cloud, AI, and colocation deployments are increasing connectivity requirements across availability zones, regional campuses, edge nodes, and carrier-neutral facilities.

Market constraints include high platform costs, limited power availability, site readiness, permitting delays, interoperability requirements, and migration complexity. Modernization can require significant investment in routers, optics, cabling, software, engineering resources, and operational redesign. Vendor concentration, silicon availability, supply-chain exposure, energy constraints, and evolving AI networking requirements may also affect purchasing decisions and deployment schedules.

Growth opportunities are emerging in secure segmentation, policy-driven traffic management, coherent optical interconnects, high-speed routing upgrades, predictive maintenance, configuration automation, and telemetry-led operations. Vendors that combine scalable hardware with mature software, operational services, and broad ecosystem integration are positioned to benefit from these requirements.

Research Scope and Competitive Landscape

The BIS Research study evaluates market performance by data center type, end user industry, router type, and region. Its findings are based on primary interviews, surveys, company disclosures, certified publications, annual reports, regulatory filings, technical white papers, product datasheets, infrastructure announcements, and recognized industry sources. Recent developments from January 2021 to March 2026 were considered, with market estimates validated through data triangulation and expert input.

Prominent companies assessed in the data center router market include Cisco Systems Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Quanta Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ciena Corporation, Extreme Networks, Inc., Ribbon Communications Inc., H3C Technologies Inc., Edgecore Networks Corporation, and FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.

As global data center traffic, AI infrastructure, cloud regions, and distributed applications continue to expand, the data center router market is expected to sustain strong growth. Long-term demand will center on scalable, resilient, automated, energy-efficient, and application-optimized networking platforms capable of supporting both centralized and distributed data center environments.

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