Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Data Center Router Market - Global And Regional Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 AI And Hyperscale Expansion To Propel Market To $14.23 Billion By 2035


2026-10-02 05:02:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by targeting hyperscale, cloud and telecom buyers; bundle routing, optics, automation and services while expanding partnerships and Asia-Pacific channels.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Router Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country Analysis, 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center router market is projected to grow from $4.79 billion in 2025 to $14.23 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 11.33%. According to BIS Research, market expansion is being driven by hyperscale cloud infrastructure, AI/HPC data centers, colocation campuses, telecom cloud platforms, enterprise modernization, and the transition toward distributed, high-density, and fabric-based network architectures.

Data center routers and routing-capable platforms are increasingly critical to high-speed traffic forwarding, workload interconnection, east-west traffic management, multi-site connectivity, network segmentation, and secure external access. Adoption is also benefiting from investments in spine-leaf architectures, cloud-scale network fabrics, data center interconnect, high-capacity Ethernet platforms, programmable silicon, telemetry, and automated network operating systems.

Market Growth and Technology Trends

Cloud service providers and telecommunications operators remain major demand centers as they expand network capacity, aggregate growing traffic volumes, converge cloud and telecom infrastructure, and strengthen resilient inter-data-center connectivity. Hyperscale and colocation facilities are important deployment environments because of their scale, multi-tenant traffic requirements, and need for low-latency, high-throughput network fabrics.

Demand spans ToR/leaf Layer 3 platforms, aggregation routers, core routers, edge routers, and modular routers. These platforms support AI workloads, distributed applications, virtualization, hybrid cloud connectivity, workload mobility, policy-based routing, and high-throughput north-south and east-west traffic. Product innovation is increasingly focused on higher port density, lower latency, energy efficiency, congestion management, automation, and simplified orchestration.

Competitive differentiation is shifting from standalone hardware capacity toward integrated performance, software control, ecosystem compatibility, supply reliability, and lifecycle support. Router vendors, optical module providers, merchant silicon suppliers, network operating system developers, and system integrators are aligning their offerings with cloud-scale routing, accelerated computing, and AI data center fabric requirements.

Data Center Type Outlook

Hyperscale data centers are projected to remain the largest segment, increasing from $2.29 billion in 2025 to $7.30 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 12.14%. Growth is supported by cloud region development, AI-ready campuses, high-density compute halls, distributed storage, large east-west traffic flows, and resilient inter-data-center connectivity requirements.

Hyperscale operators typically maintain frequent infrastructure refresh cycles and prioritize higher port speeds, automation readiness, low latency, and power-efficient platforms. Edge data centers are also expected to record strong growth, rising from $339.1 million in 2025 to $1.01 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 11.38%. Edge deployments require compact, resilient, and remotely manageable routing platforms for localized processing, telecom edge nodes, distributed enterprise applications, and latency-sensitive services.

End User and Router Type Analysis

Cloud service providers are expected to maintain market leadership, with the segment growing from $2.59 billion in 2025 to $8.11 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 11.92% during 2026-2035. The segment represents more than half of total market value, reflecting procurement across public cloud, sovereign cloud, AI cloud, and platform-as-a-service environments. Key requirements include multi-region availability, tenant isolation, high service uptime, standardized architectures, continuous capacity expansion, and high-port-density infrastructure.

By router type, ToR/Leaf L3 platforms are projected to remain dominant, expanding from $1.36 billion in 2025 to $4.52 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 12.54% during 2026-2035. Their growth is linked to server-facing connectivity, rack-level routing, policy enforcement, high-speed workload movement, and distributed network design.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional data center router market, rising from $1.61 billion in 2025 to $5.23 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 12.28% during 2026-2035. Expansion is being supported by new cloud regions, telecom-led modernization, AI compute investment, and data center development across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. China remains a major contributor through cloud, carrier, and national computing infrastructure activity.

Other markets covered include North America, comprising the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and Rest-of-Europe; and Rest-of-the-World, covering South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

AI training and inference workloads are accelerating demand for high-throughput, low-latency routing fabrics capable of supporting dense compute clusters, accelerated servers, distributed storage, and substantial east-west traffic. Ethernet-based AI networking is also encouraging platform upgrades where legacy environments cannot provide sufficient port speeds, congestion control, or predictable performance. Multi-site cloud, AI, and colocation deployments are increasing connectivity requirements across availability zones, regional campuses, edge nodes, and carrier-neutral facilities.

Market constraints include high platform costs, limited power availability, site readiness, permitting delays, interoperability requirements, and migration complexity. Modernization can require significant investment in routers, optics, cabling, software, engineering resources, and operational redesign. Vendor concentration, silicon availability, supply-chain exposure, energy constraints, and evolving AI networking requirements may also affect purchasing decisions and deployment schedules.

Growth opportunities are emerging in secure segmentation, policy-driven traffic management, coherent optical interconnects, high-speed routing upgrades, predictive maintenance, configuration automation, and telemetry-led operations. Vendors that combine scalable hardware with mature software, operational services, and broad ecosystem integration are positioned to benefit from these requirements.

Research Scope and Competitive Landscape

The BIS Research study evaluates market performance by data center type, end user industry, router type, and region. Its findings are based on primary interviews, surveys, company disclosures, certified publications, annual reports, regulatory filings, technical white papers, product datasheets, infrastructure announcements, and recognized industry sources. Recent developments from January 2021 to March 2026 were considered, with market estimates validated through data triangulation and expert input.

Prominent companies assessed in the data center router market include Cisco Systems Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Quanta Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ciena Corporation, Extreme Networks, Inc., Ribbon Communications Inc., H3C Technologies Inc., Edgecore Networks Corporation, and FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.

As global data center traffic, AI infrastructure, cloud regions, and distributed applications continue to expand, the data center router market is expected to sustain strong growth. Long-term demand will center on scalable, resilient, automated, energy-efficient, and application-optimized networking platforms capable of supporting both centralized and distributed data center environments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 153
Forecast Period 2026 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.41 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $14.23 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 AI-Driven Data Center Architectures Accelerating Routing and Interconnect Modernization
1.1.2 Automation, Telemetry, and Fabric Assurance Emerging as Core Router Selection Criteria
1.1.3 Cloud and Edge Interconnection Strengthening Data Center Routing Demand
1.2 Market Dynamics Overview
1.2.1 Market Drivers
1.2.1.1 AI and Hyperscale Data Center Buildouts Increasing Demand for High-Capacity Routing Fabrics
1.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Ethernet-Based AI Fabrics Accelerating Routing Platform Refresh
1.2.1.3 Distributed AI, Cloud, and Colocation Architectures Expanding Multi-Site Routing Requirements
1.2.2 Market Restraints
1.2.2.1 Power Availability and Site Infrastructure Constraints Delaying Data Center Network Rollouts
1.2.2.2 Cost and Operational Complexity of AI Network Modernization Limiting Broader Adoption
1.2.3 Market Opportunities
1.2.3.1 Security, Segmentation, and Multi-Tenant Fabric Requirements Creating Opportunities for Advanced Routing Platforms
1.2.3.2 High-Speed Routing and Coherent Optical Interconnect Upgrades Creating Premium Product Opportunities
1.2.3.3 Automation-Led Fabric Operations Expanding Software and Services Revenue Potential
1.3 Research and Development Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country and by Company
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Startup Landscape
1.6 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends
1.7 Future Outlook and Market Roadmap
1.8 Value Chain Analysis
1.9 Global Pricing Analysis
1.10 Industry Attractiveness
2 Application
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Data Center Router Market (by End User Industry)
2.3.1 Cloud Service Providers
2.3.2 Telecommunications
2.3.3 IT and Services
2.3.4 Others
2.4 Data Center Router Market (by Data Center Type)
2.4.1 Enterprise Data Centers
2.4.2 Colocation Data Centers
2.4.3 Hyperscale Data Centers
2.4.4 Edge Data Centers
2.4.5 Others
3 Products
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Data Center Router Market (by Router Type)
3.3.1 ToR/Leaf Layer 3 Platforms
3.3.2 Core Routers
3.3.3 Edge Routers
3.3.4 Aggregation Routers
3.3.5 Modular Routers
4 Region
4.1 Regional Summary
4.1.1 Country-Level Coverage: Market by Application and Market by Product
4.2 North America
4.2.1 Regional Overview
4.2.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.2.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market
4.2.2 Application
4.2.3 Product
4.2.4 North America (by Country)
4.2.4.1 U.S.
4.2.4.2 Canada
4.2.4.3 Mexico
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Regional Overview
4.3.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.3.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market
4.3.2 Application
4.3.3 Product
4.3.4 Europe (by Country)
4.3.4.1 Germany
4.3.4.2 France
4.3.4.3 Italy
4.3.4.4 Spain
4.3.4.5 U.K.
4.3.4.6 Rest-of-Europe
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.4.1 Regional Overview
4.4.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.4.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market
4.4.2 Application
4.4.3 Product
4.4.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)
4.4.4.1 China
4.4.4.2 Japan
4.4.4.3 South Korea
4.4.4.4 India
4.4.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
4.5 Rest-of-the-World
4.5.1 Regional Overview
4.5.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.5.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market
4.5.2 Application
4.5.3 Product
4.5.4 Rest-of-the-World (by Region)
4.5.4.1 South America
4.5.4.2 Middle East and Africa
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Next Frontiers
5.2 Geographic Assessment
5.3 Company Market Shares
5.4 Company Profiles
5.4.1 Profile Coverage
5.4.1.1 Overview
5.4.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.4.1.3 Top Competitors
5.4.1.4 Target Customers
5.4.1.5 Key Personnel
5.4.1.6 Analyst View
5.4.1.7 Market Share, 2025
5.4.2 Companies Profiled
5.4.2.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.
5.4.2.2 Arista Networks, Inc.
5.4.2.3 Nokia Corporation
5.4.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
5.4.2.5 Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.
5.4.2.6 NVIDIA Corporation
5.4.2.7 ZTE Corporation
5.4.2.8 Quanta Computer Inc.
5.4.2.9 Dell Technologies Inc.
5.4.2.10 Ciena Corporation
5.4.2.11 Extreme Networks, Inc.
5.4.2.12 Ribbon Communications Inc.
5.4.2.13 H3C Technologies Inc.
5.4.2.14 Edgecore Networks Corporation
5.4.2.15 FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.
5.5 Other Key Companies
6 Research Methodology
6.1 Data Sources
6.1.1 Primary Data Sources
6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
6.1.3 Data Triangulation
6.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
List of Figures [50]
List of Tables [69]
Companies Featured

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Arista Networks, Inc.
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • ZTE Corporation
  • Quanta Computer Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Ciena Corporation
  • Extreme Networks, Inc.
  • Ribbon Communications Inc.
  • H3C Technologies Inc.
  • Edgecore Networks Corporation
  • FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN02102026004107003653ID1111750309



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search