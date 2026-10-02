Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Forecast 2026-2030, 4Th Edition, With AI Impact RNA Therapeutics And Genomics Drive 14.8% CAGR Toward $7.35 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|415
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.35 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Guides
1.1 Situation Analysis
1.1.1 Strategic Role in Modern Biotechnology
1.1.2 Manufacturing Complexity and Scale-Up Challenges
1.1.3 Supply Chain Constraints and Capacity Expansion
1.1.4 Regulatory Complexity for Therapeutic Applications
1.1.5 Pricing Pressure and Cost Structure Challenges
1.1.6 Technology Innovation and Competitive Differentiation
1.1.7 Dependence on Genomics and Therapeutics Markets
1.1.8 Intellectual Property and Competitive Landscape
1.1.9 Geographic Market Dynamics
1.1.10 Outlook and Strategic Implications
1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants
1.4 Impact of Artificial Intelligence
2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 What is Oligonucleotide Synthesis?
2.1.1 The Enzyme Race
2.1.2 Data Storage - The Elephant in the Room
2.2 Market Definition
2.2.1 Market Size
2.2.2 Currency
2.2.3 Years
2.3 Methodology
2.3.1 Sources
2.3.2 Authors
2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry
2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending
2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics
2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics
3 Oligonucleotide Synthesis
3.1 Synthesis Technology
3.2 Automation
3.3 Types of Oligonucleotides
3.4 PCR Primers
3.5 PCR Assays and Panels
3.6 Sequencing
3.7 DNA Microarrays
3.8 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
3.9 Antisense Oligonucleotides
3.10 Other Uses of Oligonucleotides
3.11 Relationship to CRISPR and Gene Editing
4 Industry Overview
4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
4.1.1 Academic Research Lab
4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier
4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier
4.1.5 Pathology Supplier
4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory
4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory
4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory
4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
4.1.10 Audit Body
4.1.11 Certification Body
5 Market Factors
5.1 Factors Driving Growth
5.1.1 The Role of Diagnostics and the Covid Effect
5.1.2 The RNA Based Vaccine
5.1.3 Genomic Blizzard
5.1.4 Antisense Revival
5.1.5 New Applications
5.2 Factors Limiting Growth
5.2.1 Declining Price
5.2.2 Technology Lag
5.2.3 COVID Realignment
5.3 The Next Five Years
6 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Recent Developments
6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
6.1.1 Importance of These Developments
6.1.2 How to Use This Section
6.2 Ono Pharmaceutical to acquire antisense oligonucleotide treatment
6.3 Codexis Enables Manufacturing of RNAi Therapeutics
6.4 Codexis Successfully Uses Enzymatic Synthesis
6.5 Oligo Factory Achieves GMP Compliance
6.6 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Scaled Up
6.7 Antisense Oligonucleotide Lowers Tau Tangles
6.8 Ansa Biotechnologies Synthesizes Longest Oligo at 1005 Bases
6.9 Agilent will double oligonucleotide capacity
6.10 RNA Synthesis Technology Commercialized by EnPlusOne
6.11 Quick and Automated Printing of Custom Oligos
6.12 WuXi STA Opens Large-Scale Oligo Manufacturing Facility
6.13 Secarna Pharmaceuticals' and Evotec Achieve Programme Designation
6.14 Aligos Discontinues Development of its Antisense Oligonucleotide
6.15 Seegene Obtains CE Mark for Oligo Based SARS-CoV-2 Assay
6.16 Biofidelity to Launch Mutation Detection Assay
6.17 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society Holds Meeting
6.18 New Oligonucleotide Synthesis Chemistry
6.19 Antisense Oligonucleotides Cross Rodents' Blood-Brain Barrier
6.20 New Rapid Multiplexed PCR Assay Uses Oligo Probes
6.21 MIT Devises Oligo 'File System' for DNA Data Storage
6.22 Nuclera Acquires E Ink Digital Microfluidics Business
6.23 Twist Bioscience Hits Milestone for DNA Data Storage
6.24 Twist Bioscience, Vivlion Partner on RNA Libraries for CRISPR
6.25 DNA Script Launching Benchtop Synthesizer for 'DNA on Demand'
6.26 RNA Disease Dx to Develop PoC Covid Test
6.27 Evonetix and Analog Devices Develop GEN3 DNA Synthesis Platform
6.28 ATDBio Receives Grant for Cancer Diagnosis Project
6.29 Twist Bioscience Announces Therapeutic Ab
6.30 Drugmakers boost oligo capacity amid COVID-19
6.31 Aligos Therapeutics in Study of Oligo Candidate
6.32 DNA Script Raises $89M for SYNTAX Launch
6.33 Codexis & Molecular Assemblies Partner for DNA Synthesis
6.34 NuProbe Licenses Oligo Technology from Rice
6.35 Genome editing with Cas9-oligo conjugates
6.36 OliX Pharma and AM Chemicals Partner for RNA Synthesis Support
6.37 Twist Bio To End Trade Secrets Suit
6.38 DNA Script, partners get grant for data storage
6.39 Xi's STA unit opens oligonucleotide plant
7 Profiles of Key Companies
7.1 Abbott Laboratories
7.2 Agilent
7.3 Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma
7.4 Amyris
7.5 Ansa BioTechnologies
7.6 ATG:biosynthetics
7.7 ATUM
7.8 Azenta
7.9 Bayer
7.10 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)
7.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company
7.12 Biogen
7.13 Biolytic Lab Performance
7.14 Biomatik
7.15 bioMerieux Diagnostics
7.16 Bioneer Corporation
7.17 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
7.18 Biospring
7.19 Bio-Synthesis
7.20 Biotage
7.21 Blue Heron Biotechnology (Eurofins Genomic)
7.22 Camena Bioscience
7.23 Cepheid (Danaher)
7.24 Chemgenes
7.25 Codexis
7.26 Cytena
7.27 Diasorin S.p.A.
7.28 DNA Script
7.29 Enzo Biochem
7.30 Eurofins Scientific
7.31 Eurogentec (Kaneka)
7.32 Evonetix
7.33 FASMAC
7.34 GE Healthcare
7.35 Genomatica
7.36 Genscript Biotech
7.37 Glycogene Inc.
7.38 Hologic
7.39 Hongene Biotech
7.40 Innovassynth
7.41 Integrated DNA Technologies (Danaher)
7.42 Ionis Pharmaceuticals
7.43 J&J Innovative Medicine
7.44 Kern Systems
7.45 LGC Biosearch Technologies
7.46 Macrogen
7.47 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings
7.48 Merck & Co., Inc
7.49 Microsynth
7.50 Millipore Sigma
7.51 Molecular Assemblies
7.52 New England Biolabs, Inc.
7.53 Nippon Shinyaku
7.54 Nitto Denko (Avecia)
7.55 Nuclera
7.56 Oligo Factory
7.57 Panagene
7.58 Primerdesign (Novacyt)
7.59 Qiagen
7.60 Revvity
7.61 Roche Diagnostics
7.62 Seegene
7.63 Siemens Healthineers
7.64 Synthego
7.65 TAG Copenhagen A/S
7.66 Thermo Fisher Scientific
7.67 Twist Bioscience
8 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market Overview
8.1 Global Market Overview by Country
8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
8.2 Global Market Size by Length - Overview
8.2.1 Table - Global Market by Length
8.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Length - Base/Final Year Comparison
8.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Length - Base Year
8.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Length - Final Year
8.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Length - Share by Year
8.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Length - Segment Growth
8.3 Global Market Size by Application - Overview
8.3.1 Table - Global Market by Application
8.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Year Comparison
8.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year
8.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - Final Year
8.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year
8.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segment Growth
8.4 Global Market Size by Product - Overview
8.4.1 Table - Global Market by Product
8.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison
8.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year
8.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - Final Year
8.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year
8.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segment Growth
8.5 Global Market Size by Category - Overview
8.5.1 Table - Global Market by Category
8.5.2 Chart - Global Market by Category - Base/Final Year Comparison
8.5.3 Chart - Global Market by Category - Base Year
8.5.4 Chart - Global Market by Category - Final Year
8.5.5 Chart - Global Market by Category - Share by Year
8.5.6 Chart - Global Market by Category - Segment Growth
8.6 Global Market Size by Type - Overview
8.6.1 Table - Global Market by Type
8.6.2 Chart - Global Market by Type - Base/Final Year Comparison
8.6.3 Chart - Global Market by Type - Base Year
8.6.4 Chart - Global Market by Type - Final Year
8.6.5 Chart - Global Market by Type - Share by Year
8.6.6 Chart - Global Market by Type - Segment Growth
9 Global Market by Length
9.1 < 20 mer Market
9.1.1 Table - < 20 mer Market by Country
9.1.2 Chart - < 20 mer Market Segment Growth
9.2 21-50 mer Market
9.2.1 Table - 21-50 mer Market by Country
9.2.2 Chart - 21-50 mer Market Segment Growth
9.3 51-100 mer Market
9.3.1 Table - 51-100 mer Market by Country
9.3.2 Chart - 51-100 mer Market Segment Growth
9.4 >100 mer Market
9.4.1 Table - >100 mer Market by Country
9.4.2 Chart - >100 mer Market Segment Growth
10 Global Market by Application
10.1 Research Market
10.1.1 Table - Research Market by Country
10.1.2 Chart - Research Market Segment Growth
10.2 Diagnostics Market
10.2.1 Table - Diagnostics Market by Country
10.2.2 Chart - Diagnostics Market Segment Growth
10.3 Therapeutics Market
10.3.1 Table - Therapeutics Market by Country
10.3.2 Chart - Therapeutics Market Segment Growth
10.4 Data Market
10.4.1 Table - Data Market by Country
10.4.2 Chart - Data Market Segment Growth
11 Global Market by Product
11.1 Oligonucleotides Market
11.1.1 Table - Oligonucleotides Market by Country
11.1.2 Chart - Oligonucleotides Market Segment Growth
11.2 Instruments Market
11.2.1 Table - Instruments Market by Country
11.2.2 Chart - Instruments Market Segment Growth
11.3 Nucleosides Market
11.3.1 Table - Nucleosides Market by Country
11.3.2 Chart - Nucleosides Market Segment Growth
11.4 Other Reagents Market
11.4.1 Table - Other Reagents Market by Country
11.4.2 Chart - Other Reagents Market Segment Growth
12 Global Market by Category
12.1 Primer Market
12.1.1 Table - Primer Market by Country
12.1.2 Chart - Primer Market Segment Growth
12.2 Probe Market
12.2.1 Table - Probe Market by Country
12.2.2 Chart - Probe Market Segment Growth
12.3 DNA Market
12.3.1 Table - DNA Market by Country
12.3.2 Chart - DNA Market Segment Growth
12.4 RNA Market
12.4.1 Table - RNA Market by Country
12.4.2 Chart - RNA Market Segment Growth
12.5 Other Nucleic Acid Market
12.5.1 Table - Other Nucleic Acid Market by Country
12.5.2 Chart - Other Nucleic Acid Market Segment Growth
13 Global Market by Type
13.1 Standard Oligonucleotides Market
13.1.1 Table - Standard Oligonucleotides Market by Country
13.1.2 Chart - Standard Oligonucleotides Market Segment Growth
13.2 Custom Oligonucleotides Market
13.2.1 Table - Custom Oligonucleotides Market by Country
13.2.2 Chart - Custom Oligonucleotides Market Segment Growth
14 Appendices
14.1 Typical Oligo Synthesis Price Lists
14.2 Medicare Clinical Lab Fee Schedule
14.3 Drug Approvals by Molecule Type - A Seven Year View
14.4 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu
14.5 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee
14.6 Share of Pharma R&D by Country
List of Tables [30]
List of Figures [58]
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories Agilent Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Amyris Ansa BioTechnologies ATG:biosynthetics ATUM Azenta Bayer Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher) Becton, Dickinson and Company Biogen Biolytic Lab Performance Biomatik bioMerieux Diagnostics Bioneer Corporation Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Biospring Bio-Synthesis Biotage Blue Heron Biotechnology (Eurofins Genomic) Camena Bioscience Cepheid (Danaher) Chemgenes Codexis Cytena Diasorin S.p.A. DNA Script Enzo Biochem Eurofins Scientific Eurogentec (Kaneka) Evonetix FASMAC GE Healthcare Genomatica Genscript Biotech Glycogene Inc. Hologic Hongene Biotech Innovassynth Integrated DNA Technologies (Danaher) Ionis Pharmaceuticals J&J Innovative Medicine Kern Systems LGC Biosearch Technologies Macrogen Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Merck & Co., Inc Microsynth Millipore Sigma Molecular Assemblies New England Biolabs, Inc. Nippon Shinyaku Nitto Denko (Avecia) Nuclera Oligo Factory Panagene Primerdesign (Novacyt) Qiagen Revvity Roche Diagnostics Seegene Siemens Healthineers Synthego TAG Copenhagen A/S Thermo Fisher Scientific Twist Bioscience
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