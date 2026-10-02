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Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Forecast 2026-2030, 4Th Edition, With AI Impact RNA Therapeutics And Genomics Drive 14.8% CAGR Toward $7.35 Billion


2026-10-02 05:02:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, enzymatic synthesis and integrated services can cut costs, speed turnaround and capture demand from RNA therapeutics, NGS and CRISPR.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Markets 4th Edition. Forecasts by Oligo Length, Application, Category, Type, Product, and Region with Executive and Consultant Guides. 2026 to 2030. Includes Impact of Artificial Intelligence" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Synthetic Oligonucleotide Synthesis market is expanding rapidly as developments in molecular biology, genomic medicine, biotechnology, and precision medicine increase demand for custom DNA and RNA sequences. Valued at USD 3.68 billion in 2025, the market is projected to grow at 14.8% and reach USD 7.35 billion by 2030.

Market growth is supported by expanding applications in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), CRISPR gene editing, synthetic biology, molecular diagnostics, and nucleic-acid-based therapeutics. Rising investment in personalized medicine and genomic research is also generating demand for accurate, scalable, and high-purity oligonucleotide synthesis services.

Growing Importance in Molecular Biology and Genomics

Synthetic oligonucleotides are essential to molecular biology and genomics workflows. PCR primers and probes enable the amplification and detection of targeted genetic regions, while sequencing adapters, indexing primers, and capture probes support high-throughput NGS applications. As sequencing platforms process larger numbers of samples and increasingly complex datasets, research organizations and biotechnology companies require greater volumes of customized sequences.

Gene editing platforms such as CRISPR-Cas systems represent another important source of demand. These systems depend on synthetic guide RNAs to direct genome modification activity. Their expanding use in basic research, agricultural biotechnology, disease modeling, and therapeutic development is strengthening demand for high-quality synthetic nucleic acids.

Synthetic biology is also contributing to market expansion through the development of engineered DNA constructs, biological circuits, and modified microorganisms. Continued innovation in this field is expected to increase requirements for longer, more complex, and highly customized sequences.

Therapeutic Applications Drive High-Value Demand

Nucleic-acid-based therapeutics are among the fastest-growing applications in the Synthetic Oligonucleotide Synthesis market. Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNA (siRNA), microRNA-based therapies, and messenger RNA (mRNA) technologies are being investigated and commercialized for rare genetic disorders, cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological conditions, and other complex illnesses.

Therapeutic oligonucleotides frequently incorporate phosphorothioate linkages, locked nucleic acids (LNAs), peptide nucleic acids (PNAs), and other chemical modifications designed to enhance stability, binding affinity, delivery, and pharmacokinetic performance. These requirements increase manufacturing complexity and reinforce the need for advanced purification, analytical validation, and stringent quality control.

Specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are benefiting from this trend as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seek external expertise, regulatory support, and scalable production capacity. Strategic partnerships are becoming increasingly important as RNA-based therapeutics progress from discovery through clinical development and commercialization.

Advances in Synthesis Technology

Phosphoramidite chemistry remains a widely used platform for DNA and RNA synthesis, supported by automated synthesizers that provide precise, sequential nucleotide assembly. High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), mass spectrometry, and related analytical technologies help verify sequence accuracy, purity, and consistency.

Automation and high-throughput synthesis platforms are improving operational efficiency, shortening order turnaround times, and lowering production costs. Integration with bioinformatics and digital sequence-design tools further streamlines custom ordering and reduces the time required to move from experimental design to laboratory use.

Enzymatic DNA synthesis is emerging as a potential alternative to conventional chemical methods. Continued development could improve synthesis speed, enable production of longer sequences, and reduce the environmental impact associated with chemical reagents and waste. Artificial intelligence may also support more effective sequence design, optimization, and performance prediction.

Market Segmentation and Regional Growth

By product type, DNA oligonucleotides account for the largest market segment, followed by RNA oligonucleotides and modified sequences for research and therapeutic applications. Research uses, including PCR, sequencing, hybridization assays, gene expression analysis, and gene editing, represent a significant share of current demand. Therapeutic applications are expected to record rapid growth as clinical pipelines expand.

Key end users include academic research institutions, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research organizations, CDMOs, and diagnostic laboratories. Purchasing decisions are influenced by sequence accuracy, purity, turnaround time, modification capabilities, regulatory compliance, scalability, and cost efficiency.

North America leads the global market due to its established biotechnology infrastructure, substantial pharmaceutical research activity, and strong investment in genomics and precision medicine. Europe remains an important market supported by academic research and therapeutic innovation. Asia-Pacific is expanding as regional governments and private companies increase investment in genomics, biomanufacturing, molecular diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development.

Competitive Landscape and Market Outlook

The competitive landscape includes major life sciences companies, specialized synthesis providers, and contract manufacturing organizations. Providers are differentiating their services through rapid delivery, advanced nucleotide modifications, high-purity manufacturing, analytical testing, and integrated sequence-design capabilities. Intellectual property covering synthesis chemistry and nucleotide modifications remains important to competitive positioning.

Through 2030, the Synthetic Oligonucleotide Synthesis market is expected to benefit from sustained growth in next-generation sequencing, PCR-based diagnostics, CRISPR research, synthetic biology, and RNA therapeutics. Greater automation, improved manufacturing scalability, enzymatic synthesis, and artificial intelligence-enabled design are likely to enhance production performance. These advances will reinforce synthetic oligonucleotide synthesis as a critical technology supporting genomics research, molecular diagnostics, drug development, and precision medicine.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 415
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.68 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.35 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Guides
1.1 Situation Analysis
1.1.1 Strategic Role in Modern Biotechnology
1.1.2 Manufacturing Complexity and Scale-Up Challenges
1.1.3 Supply Chain Constraints and Capacity Expansion
1.1.4 Regulatory Complexity for Therapeutic Applications
1.1.5 Pricing Pressure and Cost Structure Challenges
1.1.6 Technology Innovation and Competitive Differentiation
1.1.7 Dependence on Genomics and Therapeutics Markets
1.1.8 Intellectual Property and Competitive Landscape
1.1.9 Geographic Market Dynamics
1.1.10 Outlook and Strategic Implications
1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants
1.4 Impact of Artificial Intelligence
2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 What is Oligonucleotide Synthesis?
2.1.1 The Enzyme Race
2.1.2 Data Storage - The Elephant in the Room
2.2 Market Definition
2.2.1 Market Size
2.2.2 Currency
2.2.3 Years
2.3 Methodology
2.3.1 Sources
2.3.2 Authors
2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry
2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending
2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics
2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics
3 Oligonucleotide Synthesis
3.1 Synthesis Technology
3.2 Automation
3.3 Types of Oligonucleotides
3.4 PCR Primers
3.5 PCR Assays and Panels
3.6 Sequencing
3.7 DNA Microarrays
3.8 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
3.9 Antisense Oligonucleotides
3.10 Other Uses of Oligonucleotides
3.11 Relationship to CRISPR and Gene Editing
4 Industry Overview
4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
4.1.1 Academic Research Lab
4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier
4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier
4.1.5 Pathology Supplier
4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory
4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory
4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory
4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
4.1.10 Audit Body
4.1.11 Certification Body
5 Market Factors
5.1 Factors Driving Growth
5.1.1 The Role of Diagnostics and the Covid Effect
5.1.2 The RNA Based Vaccine
5.1.3 Genomic Blizzard
5.1.4 Antisense Revival
5.1.5 New Applications
5.2 Factors Limiting Growth
5.2.1 Declining Price
5.2.2 Technology Lag
5.2.3 COVID Realignment
5.3 The Next Five Years
6 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Recent Developments
6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
6.1.1 Importance of These Developments
6.1.2 How to Use This Section
6.2 Ono Pharmaceutical to acquire antisense oligonucleotide treatment
6.3 Codexis Enables Manufacturing of RNAi Therapeutics
6.4 Codexis Successfully Uses Enzymatic Synthesis
6.5 Oligo Factory Achieves GMP Compliance
6.6 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Scaled Up
6.7 Antisense Oligonucleotide Lowers Tau Tangles
6.8 Ansa Biotechnologies Synthesizes Longest Oligo at 1005 Bases
6.9 Agilent will double oligonucleotide capacity
6.10 RNA Synthesis Technology Commercialized by EnPlusOne
6.11 Quick and Automated Printing of Custom Oligos
6.12 WuXi STA Opens Large-Scale Oligo Manufacturing Facility
6.13 Secarna Pharmaceuticals' and Evotec Achieve Programme Designation
6.14 Aligos Discontinues Development of its Antisense Oligonucleotide
6.15 Seegene Obtains CE Mark for Oligo Based SARS-CoV-2 Assay
6.16 Biofidelity to Launch Mutation Detection Assay
6.17 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society Holds Meeting
6.18 New Oligonucleotide Synthesis Chemistry
6.19 Antisense Oligonucleotides Cross Rodents' Blood-Brain Barrier
6.20 New Rapid Multiplexed PCR Assay Uses Oligo Probes
6.21 MIT Devises Oligo 'File System' for DNA Data Storage
6.22 Nuclera Acquires E Ink Digital Microfluidics Business
6.23 Twist Bioscience Hits Milestone for DNA Data Storage
6.24 Twist Bioscience, Vivlion Partner on RNA Libraries for CRISPR
6.25 DNA Script Launching Benchtop Synthesizer for 'DNA on Demand'
6.26 RNA Disease Dx to Develop PoC Covid Test
6.27 Evonetix and Analog Devices Develop GEN3 DNA Synthesis Platform
6.28 ATDBio Receives Grant for Cancer Diagnosis Project
6.29 Twist Bioscience Announces Therapeutic Ab
6.30 Drugmakers boost oligo capacity amid COVID-19
6.31 Aligos Therapeutics in Study of Oligo Candidate
6.32 DNA Script Raises $89M for SYNTAX Launch
6.33 Codexis & Molecular Assemblies Partner for DNA Synthesis
6.34 NuProbe Licenses Oligo Technology from Rice
6.35 Genome editing with Cas9-oligo conjugates
6.36 OliX Pharma and AM Chemicals Partner for RNA Synthesis Support
6.37 Twist Bio To End Trade Secrets Suit
6.38 DNA Script, partners get grant for data storage
6.39 Xi's STA unit opens oligonucleotide plant
7 Profiles of Key Companies
7.1 Abbott Laboratories
7.2 Agilent
7.3 Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma
7.4 Amyris
7.5 Ansa BioTechnologies
7.6 ATG:biosynthetics
7.7 ATUM
7.8 Azenta
7.9 Bayer
7.10 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)
7.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company
7.12 Biogen
7.13 Biolytic Lab Performance
7.14 Biomatik
7.15 bioMerieux Diagnostics
7.16 Bioneer Corporation
7.17 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
7.18 Biospring
7.19 Bio-Synthesis
7.20 Biotage
7.21 Blue Heron Biotechnology (Eurofins Genomic)
7.22 Camena Bioscience
7.23 Cepheid (Danaher)
7.24 Chemgenes
7.25 Codexis
7.26 Cytena
7.27 Diasorin S.p.A.
7.28 DNA Script
7.29 Enzo Biochem
7.30 Eurofins Scientific
7.31 Eurogentec (Kaneka)
7.32 Evonetix
7.33 FASMAC
7.34 GE Healthcare
7.35 Genomatica
7.36 Genscript Biotech
7.37 Glycogene Inc.
7.38 Hologic
7.39 Hongene Biotech
7.40 Innovassynth
7.41 Integrated DNA Technologies (Danaher)
7.42 Ionis Pharmaceuticals
7.43 J&J Innovative Medicine
7.44 Kern Systems
7.45 LGC Biosearch Technologies
7.46 Macrogen
7.47 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings
7.48 Merck & Co., Inc
7.49 Microsynth
7.50 Millipore Sigma
7.51 Molecular Assemblies
7.52 New England Biolabs, Inc.
7.53 Nippon Shinyaku
7.54 Nitto Denko (Avecia)
7.55 Nuclera
7.56 Oligo Factory
7.57 Panagene
7.58 Primerdesign (Novacyt)
7.59 Qiagen
7.60 Revvity
7.61 Roche Diagnostics
7.62 Seegene
7.63 Siemens Healthineers
7.64 Synthego
7.65 TAG Copenhagen A/S
7.66 Thermo Fisher Scientific
7.67 Twist Bioscience
8 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market Overview
8.1 Global Market Overview by Country
8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
8.2 Global Market Size by Length - Overview
8.2.1 Table - Global Market by Length
8.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Length - Base/Final Year Comparison
8.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Length - Base Year
8.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Length - Final Year
8.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Length - Share by Year
8.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Length - Segment Growth
8.3 Global Market Size by Application - Overview
8.3.1 Table - Global Market by Application
8.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Year Comparison
8.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year
8.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - Final Year
8.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year
8.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segment Growth
8.4 Global Market Size by Product - Overview
8.4.1 Table - Global Market by Product
8.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison
8.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year
8.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - Final Year
8.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year
8.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segment Growth
8.5 Global Market Size by Category - Overview
8.5.1 Table - Global Market by Category
8.5.2 Chart - Global Market by Category - Base/Final Year Comparison
8.5.3 Chart - Global Market by Category - Base Year
8.5.4 Chart - Global Market by Category - Final Year
8.5.5 Chart - Global Market by Category - Share by Year
8.5.6 Chart - Global Market by Category - Segment Growth
8.6 Global Market Size by Type - Overview
8.6.1 Table - Global Market by Type
8.6.2 Chart - Global Market by Type - Base/Final Year Comparison
8.6.3 Chart - Global Market by Type - Base Year
8.6.4 Chart - Global Market by Type - Final Year
8.6.5 Chart - Global Market by Type - Share by Year
8.6.6 Chart - Global Market by Type - Segment Growth
9 Global Market by Length
9.1 < 20 mer Market
9.1.1 Table - < 20 mer Market by Country
9.1.2 Chart - < 20 mer Market Segment Growth
9.2 21-50 mer Market
9.2.1 Table - 21-50 mer Market by Country
9.2.2 Chart - 21-50 mer Market Segment Growth
9.3 51-100 mer Market
9.3.1 Table - 51-100 mer Market by Country
9.3.2 Chart - 51-100 mer Market Segment Growth
9.4 >100 mer Market
9.4.1 Table - >100 mer Market by Country
9.4.2 Chart - >100 mer Market Segment Growth
10 Global Market by Application
10.1 Research Market
10.1.1 Table - Research Market by Country
10.1.2 Chart - Research Market Segment Growth
10.2 Diagnostics Market
10.2.1 Table - Diagnostics Market by Country
10.2.2 Chart - Diagnostics Market Segment Growth
10.3 Therapeutics Market
10.3.1 Table - Therapeutics Market by Country
10.3.2 Chart - Therapeutics Market Segment Growth
10.4 Data Market
10.4.1 Table - Data Market by Country
10.4.2 Chart - Data Market Segment Growth
11 Global Market by Product
11.1 Oligonucleotides Market
11.1.1 Table - Oligonucleotides Market by Country
11.1.2 Chart - Oligonucleotides Market Segment Growth
11.2 Instruments Market
11.2.1 Table - Instruments Market by Country
11.2.2 Chart - Instruments Market Segment Growth
11.3 Nucleosides Market
11.3.1 Table - Nucleosides Market by Country
11.3.2 Chart - Nucleosides Market Segment Growth
11.4 Other Reagents Market
11.4.1 Table - Other Reagents Market by Country
11.4.2 Chart - Other Reagents Market Segment Growth
12 Global Market by Category
12.1 Primer Market
12.1.1 Table - Primer Market by Country
12.1.2 Chart - Primer Market Segment Growth
12.2 Probe Market
12.2.1 Table - Probe Market by Country
12.2.2 Chart - Probe Market Segment Growth
12.3 DNA Market
12.3.1 Table - DNA Market by Country
12.3.2 Chart - DNA Market Segment Growth
12.4 RNA Market
12.4.1 Table - RNA Market by Country
12.4.2 Chart - RNA Market Segment Growth
12.5 Other Nucleic Acid Market
12.5.1 Table - Other Nucleic Acid Market by Country
12.5.2 Chart - Other Nucleic Acid Market Segment Growth
13 Global Market by Type
13.1 Standard Oligonucleotides Market
13.1.1 Table - Standard Oligonucleotides Market by Country
13.1.2 Chart - Standard Oligonucleotides Market Segment Growth
13.2 Custom Oligonucleotides Market
13.2.1 Table - Custom Oligonucleotides Market by Country
13.2.2 Chart - Custom Oligonucleotides Market Segment Growth
14 Appendices
14.1 Typical Oligo Synthesis Price Lists
14.2 Medicare Clinical Lab Fee Schedule
14.3 Drug Approvals by Molecule Type - A Seven Year View
14.4 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu
14.5 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee
14.6 Share of Pharma R&D by Country
List of Tables [30]
List of Figures [58]
Companies Featured

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Agilent
  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma
  • Amyris
  • Ansa BioTechnologies
  • ATG:biosynthetics
  • ATUM
  • Azenta
  • Bayer
  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Biogen
  • Biolytic Lab Performance
  • Biomatik
  • bioMerieux Diagnostics
  • Bioneer Corporation
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Biospring
  • Bio-Synthesis
  • Biotage
  • Blue Heron Biotechnology (Eurofins Genomic)
  • Camena Bioscience
  • Cepheid (Danaher)
  • Chemgenes
  • Codexis
  • Cytena
  • Diasorin S.p.A.
  • DNA Script
  • Enzo Biochem
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Eurogentec (Kaneka)
  • Evonetix
  • FASMAC
  • GE Healthcare
  • Genomatica
  • Genscript Biotech
  • Glycogene Inc.
  • Hologic
  • Hongene Biotech
  • Innovassynth
  • Integrated DNA Technologies (Danaher)
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals
  • J&J Innovative Medicine
  • Kern Systems
  • LGC Biosearch Technologies
  • Macrogen
  • Maravai LifeSciences Holdings
  • Merck & Co., Inc
  • Microsynth
  • Millipore Sigma
  • Molecular Assemblies
  • New England Biolabs, Inc.
  • Nippon Shinyaku
  • Nitto Denko (Avecia)
  • Nuclera
  • Oligo Factory
  • Panagene
  • Primerdesign (Novacyt)
  • Qiagen
  • Revvity
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Seegene
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Synthego
  • TAG Copenhagen A/S
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Twist Bioscience

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