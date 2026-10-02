Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Forecast 2026-2030, 4Th Edition, With AI Impact RNA Therapeutics And Genomics Drive 14.8% CAGR Toward $7.35 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Markets 4th Edition. Forecasts by Oligo Length, Application, Category, Type, Product, and Region with Executive and Consultant Guides. 2026 to 2030. Includes Impact of Artificial Intelligence" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Synthetic Oligonucleotide Synthesis market is expanding rapidly as developments in molecular biology, genomic medicine, biotechnology, and precision medicine increase demand for custom DNA and RNA sequences. Valued at USD 3.68 billion in 2025, the market is projected to grow at 14.8% and reach USD 7.35 billion by 2030.

Market growth is supported by expanding applications in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), CRISPR gene editing, synthetic biology, molecular diagnostics, and nucleic-acid-based therapeutics. Rising investment in personalized medicine and genomic research is also generating demand for accurate, scalable, and high-purity oligonucleotide synthesis services.

Growing Importance in Molecular Biology and Genomics

Synthetic oligonucleotides are essential to molecular biology and genomics workflows. PCR primers and probes enable the amplification and detection of targeted genetic regions, while sequencing adapters, indexing primers, and capture probes support high-throughput NGS applications. As sequencing platforms process larger numbers of samples and increasingly complex datasets, research organizations and biotechnology companies require greater volumes of customized sequences.

Gene editing platforms such as CRISPR-Cas systems represent another important source of demand. These systems depend on synthetic guide RNAs to direct genome modification activity. Their expanding use in basic research, agricultural biotechnology, disease modeling, and therapeutic development is strengthening demand for high-quality synthetic nucleic acids.

Synthetic biology is also contributing to market expansion through the development of engineered DNA constructs, biological circuits, and modified microorganisms. Continued innovation in this field is expected to increase requirements for longer, more complex, and highly customized sequences.

Therapeutic Applications Drive High-Value Demand

Nucleic-acid-based therapeutics are among the fastest-growing applications in the Synthetic Oligonucleotide Synthesis market. Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNA (siRNA), microRNA-based therapies, and messenger RNA (mRNA) technologies are being investigated and commercialized for rare genetic disorders, cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological conditions, and other complex illnesses.

Therapeutic oligonucleotides frequently incorporate phosphorothioate linkages, locked nucleic acids (LNAs), peptide nucleic acids (PNAs), and other chemical modifications designed to enhance stability, binding affinity, delivery, and pharmacokinetic performance. These requirements increase manufacturing complexity and reinforce the need for advanced purification, analytical validation, and stringent quality control.

Specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are benefiting from this trend as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seek external expertise, regulatory support, and scalable production capacity. Strategic partnerships are becoming increasingly important as RNA-based therapeutics progress from discovery through clinical development and commercialization.

Advances in Synthesis Technology

Phosphoramidite chemistry remains a widely used platform for DNA and RNA synthesis, supported by automated synthesizers that provide precise, sequential nucleotide assembly. High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), mass spectrometry, and related analytical technologies help verify sequence accuracy, purity, and consistency.

Automation and high-throughput synthesis platforms are improving operational efficiency, shortening order turnaround times, and lowering production costs. Integration with bioinformatics and digital sequence-design tools further streamlines custom ordering and reduces the time required to move from experimental design to laboratory use.

Enzymatic DNA synthesis is emerging as a potential alternative to conventional chemical methods. Continued development could improve synthesis speed, enable production of longer sequences, and reduce the environmental impact associated with chemical reagents and waste. Artificial intelligence may also support more effective sequence design, optimization, and performance prediction.

Market Segmentation and Regional Growth

By product type, DNA oligonucleotides account for the largest market segment, followed by RNA oligonucleotides and modified sequences for research and therapeutic applications. Research uses, including PCR, sequencing, hybridization assays, gene expression analysis, and gene editing, represent a significant share of current demand. Therapeutic applications are expected to record rapid growth as clinical pipelines expand.

Key end users include academic research institutions, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research organizations, CDMOs, and diagnostic laboratories. Purchasing decisions are influenced by sequence accuracy, purity, turnaround time, modification capabilities, regulatory compliance, scalability, and cost efficiency.

North America leads the global market due to its established biotechnology infrastructure, substantial pharmaceutical research activity, and strong investment in genomics and precision medicine. Europe remains an important market supported by academic research and therapeutic innovation. Asia-Pacific is expanding as regional governments and private companies increase investment in genomics, biomanufacturing, molecular diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development.

Competitive Landscape and Market Outlook

The competitive landscape includes major life sciences companies, specialized synthesis providers, and contract manufacturing organizations. Providers are differentiating their services through rapid delivery, advanced nucleotide modifications, high-purity manufacturing, analytical testing, and integrated sequence-design capabilities. Intellectual property covering synthesis chemistry and nucleotide modifications remains important to competitive positioning.

Through 2030, the Synthetic Oligonucleotide Synthesis market is expected to benefit from sustained growth in next-generation sequencing, PCR-based diagnostics, CRISPR research, synthetic biology, and RNA therapeutics. Greater automation, improved manufacturing scalability, enzymatic synthesis, and artificial intelligence-enabled design are likely to enhance production performance. These advances will reinforce synthetic oligonucleotide synthesis as a critical technology supporting genomics research, molecular diagnostics, drug development, and precision medicine.

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