North America Security Operations Center (SOC) As A Service (Socaas) Market, 2024-2031 Hybrid Adoption And Healthcare Demand Propel Growth To $4.15 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America SOCaaS Shifts Toward Managed Services, Hybrid Security and Real-Time Threat Detection, with Healthcare and Mexico as Key Growth Hotspots

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America SoC as a Service Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America SoC as a Service Market to Reach USD 4.15 Billion by 2031 as Managed Security Adoption Accelerates

The North America SoC as a Service Market remains the largest regional contributor to the global SOCaaS landscape, supported by a mature cybersecurity ecosystem, established regulatory compliance frameworks, extensive enterprise cloud adoption, and a strong presence of managed security service providers. Valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 4.15 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 8.96%.

Market growth is being driven by sustained investment in threat detection, continuous monitoring, incident response, and security operations modernization. Organizations are increasingly adopting scalable, outsourced security operations models to address sophisticated cyber threats, expanding digital attack surfaces, regulatory requirements, and persistent cybersecurity talent shortages. Demand is particularly strong across BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare, and other industries managing sensitive data and critical infrastructure.

Key Market Drivers



Threat Detection & Monitoring: This service type holds a 32.89% market share in 2024 and is the fastest-growing category, with a projected CAGR of approximately 10.49%. Growth reflects rising demand for continuous, real-time security visibility and stronger protection against increasingly sophisticated threats.

Hybrid deployment adoption: Hybrid is the fastest-growing deployment model, recording an estimated CAGR of approximately 11.32%. Enterprises are prioritizing architectures that combine cloud scalability with the governance, data sovereignty, and control capabilities of on-premise environments.

Government & Defense investment: Government & Defense is the second-largest end user segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9.67%. Federal cybersecurity programs, critical infrastructure mandates, defense modernization, and national security digitization initiatives are supporting demand across the USA and Canada. Healthcare security requirements: Healthcare is the fastest-growing end user vertical, with a projected CAGR of approximately 12.25%. Accelerating digitization, ransomware exposure, connected healthcare systems, and strengthening HIPAA and data protection requirements are increasing demand for managed security operations.

Market Challenges and Structural Shifts



Software growth is moderating: Software accounts for 63.60% of the market in 2024 but is projected to grow at a slower CAGR of approximately 8.13%. Services, expanding at approximately 10.31%, are benefiting from the transition toward managed, outcome-based security delivery rather than standalone licensing.

Cloud-Based deployment faces share pressure: Cloud-Based deployment leads with a 60.96% share in 2024. However, its market share is expected to decline as Hybrid models gain traction, increasing competitive pressure on providers focused exclusively on cloud SOC delivery.

On-Premise deployment is expanding more slowly: On-Premise is projected to record a CAGR of approximately 6.53%, making it the slowest-growing deployment category as organizations migrate toward cloud and hybrid SOC architectures. Compliance Management trails active security services: Compliance Management is expected to grow at approximately 6.59%, below the overall market rate. Enterprise budgets are increasingly shifting toward active threat detection, response, monitoring, and vulnerability management.

Regional and Segment Highlights



BFSI represents the largest end user segment, holding a 24.12% share in 2024, supported by stringent regulatory obligations and the need to protect financial data, digital transactions, and customer identities.

The USA dominates the regional market with an 81.58% share in 2024, reflecting extensive cybersecurity spending, advanced cloud adoption, regulatory oversight, and a concentrated base of SOCaaS providers.

Mexico is the fastest-growing country market, with a projected CAGR of approximately 13.54%, driven by digital infrastructure expansion and increasing enterprise and government cybersecurity investment. Canada is expected to grow steadily at approximately 9.50%, supported by data protection requirements, cloud transformation, and wider managed security service adoption.

Report Scope

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the North America SoC as a Service Market across the USA, Canada, Mexico, and other regional markets. It evaluates cybersecurity investment, regulatory maturity, managed service adoption, and enterprise security modernization trends.

Market segmentation covers Component categories including Software and Services; Service Types such as Threat Detection & Monitoring and Compliance Management; and Deployment Modes including Cloud-Based, On-Premise, and Hybrid. The analysis also examines demand across BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, and additional end user industries.

The outlook highlights a clear transition toward subscription-driven, managed security operations. Providers capable of delivering scalable threat intelligence, continuous monitoring, rapid response, and flexible hybrid deployment options are positioned to benefit as North American organizations strengthen cybersecurity resilience through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Key Takeaways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Market Research Process

2.3. Secondary Research

2.4. Primary Research

2.5. Models for Estimation

2.6. Market Size Estimation

2.6.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.6.2. Top-Down Approach

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. NA SoC as a Service Market By Component

5.1. Software

5.2. Services

6. NA SoC as a Service Market By Service Type

6.1. Threat Detection & Monitoring

6.2. Incident Response & Management

6.3. Vulnerability Management

6.4. Compliance Management

7. NA SoC as a Service Market By Deployment Mode

7.1. Cloud-Based

7.2. On-Premise

7.3. Hybrid

8. NA SoC as a Service Market By End User

8.1. BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance)

8.2. IT & Telecom

8.3. Healthcare

8.4. Government & Defense

8.5. Retail & E-commerce

8.6. Energy & Utilities

8.7. Others (Manufacturing, Education, Media)

9. NA SoC as a Service Market By Country

9.1. Key Points

9.2. USA

9.3. Canada

9.4. Mexico

9.5. Others

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Recent Developments

10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.2. New Product Developments

10.2.3. Portfolio / Production Capacity Expansions

10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Profile Coverage

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Company-Specific Developments

11.2. CrowdStrike

11.3. Secureworks

11.4. Rapid7

11.5. Trustwave

12. Technology and Innovation Trends

12.1. AI and Machine Learning in Threat Detection & Response

12.2. Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Integration

12.3. Zero Trust Architecture and SOC Modernization

12.4. Cloud-Native SOC and Security Orchestration Automation

12.5. Threat Intelligence Platforms and Dark Web Monitoring

13. Regulatory and Standards Framework

13.1. NIST Cybersecurity Framework and Federal Compliance

13.2. HIPAA and Healthcare Data Protection Requirements

13.3. PCI-DSS and Financial Sector Security Standards

13.4. CMMC and Defense Industrial Base Compliance

13.5. State-Level Privacy Laws and Regulatory Mandates (CCPA)

14. Macro-Economic Factors

14.1. North America Cybersecurity Investment and IT Spending Trends

14.2. Geopolitical Tensions and Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape

14.3. Digital Transformation and Cloud Migration in Enterprise

14.4. Cybersecurity Talent Shortage and Managed Service Adoption

14.5. Economic Conditions and Security Budget Prioritization

15. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

15.1. SME Adoption of Managed SOC Services Across NA

15.2. Healthcare and Critical Infrastructure Security Expansion

15.3. Hybrid SOC Model Growth and Multi-Cloud Security

15.4. Mexico and Canada as Emerging Regional Growth Markets

15.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants

16. Challenges and Risk Analysis

16.1. Data Privacy and Sovereignty Concerns in Cloud SOC

16.2. Integration Complexity with Legacy Security Infrastructure

16.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers

16.4. Alert Fatigue and False Positive Management Challenges

16.5. Regulatory Divergence Across USA, Canada and Mexico

17. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

17.1. Growth Trajectory Overview

17.2. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

17.3. Long-Term Market Outlook

18. Appendix

18.1. Glossary of Terms

18.2. Abbreviations

18.3. Additional Data Tables

Companies Featured



CrowdStrike

Secureworks

Rapid7 Trustwave

For more information about this report visit

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