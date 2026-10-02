Global CRISPR Gene Detection And Diagnostics Market Forecast By Application, 2023 To 2027 Point-Of-Care And Molecular Diagnostics Drive High-Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CRISPR diagnostics merge point-of-care and molecular testing, enabling rapid, low-cost detection, frontline protocol disruption and emerging investment opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostic Markets by Research, Clinical Lab, Consumer, Public Service & Other with Executive and Consultant Guides. 2023 to 2027" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CRISPR technology is advancing beyond gene editing and emerging as a significant platform for molecular identification and diagnostic testing. Its ability to identify targeted genetic material rapidly, accurately and cost-effectively is creating opportunities across healthcare, food authentication, environmental monitoring and infectious disease detection. The expanding CRISPR diagnostics market could influence how laboratories, healthcare providers and other organizations identify pathogens, confirm biological materials and respond to public health threats.

A new market report analyzes the commercial potential of CRISPR diagnostics and assesses how the technology may reshape the global In Vitro Diagnostics industry. It examines the implications for Clinical Laboratories, test developers, healthcare systems and investors as CRISPR-based diagnostic products progress from research environments toward broader commercial use.

Potential applications include identifying respiratory infections, detecting unwelcome bacteria, verifying food species and supporting rapid testing for emerging diseases. CRISPR-based COVID tests have already demonstrated the platform's relevance to infectious disease diagnostics. Continued development could expand its role in decentralized testing, laboratory workflows and time-sensitive clinical decision-making.

The report evaluates the convergence of two major industry trends: Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics. Combining rapid access with molecular-level specificity could support new diagnostic models in hospitals, clinics, laboratories and other testing locations. CRISPR-based platforms may complement or displace selected frontline test protocols while potentially reducing costs, shortening turnaround times and improving access to actionable results.

CRISPR diagnostics may also contribute to the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Faster pathogen identification and targeted testing could support more informed treatment decisions, strengthen surveillance programs and help healthcare organizations improve antimicrobial stewardship. The report reviews this opportunity alongside the technical, commercial, regulatory and adoption issues likely to influence market growth.

The CRISPR diagnostics sector remains at an early stage, with much of the initial innovation led by a small group of startup companies. As product development advances and demand for rapid molecular testing increases, established diagnostics companies, laboratory technology providers and life sciences businesses may take greater interest. Strategic partnerships, licensing agreements, acquisitions and internal development programs could accelerate competition and market consolidation.

Beyond commercial adoption, the report considers the broader effects of accessible genetic identification. Wider availability of highly specific diagnostic testing may affect expectations concerning privacy, consent, data management, testing access and the appropriate use of biological information. These considerations will be important as CRISPR diagnostic systems move closer to routine clinical and non-clinical applications.

Key areas addressed in the report include:



The current CRISPR diagnostics market and its emerging commercial structure

Five-year market size forecasts and growth outlooks

Applications in infectious disease testing, food authentication and bacterial detection

The impact of CRISPR-based testing on In Vitro Diagnostics and Clinical Laboratories

The convergence of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics

Opportunities related to Anti Microbial Resistance and pathogen surveillance

Competitive activity among startups and established diagnostics companies Regulatory, technical, economic and social factors affecting adoption

Designed to support informed investment decisions, strategic planning and company valuations, the report brings together current market data, industry trends and forward-looking analysis. It provides decision-makers with a structured view of the opportunities, risks and competitive developments shaping CRISPR diagnostics over the next 5 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 CRISPR Gene Detection Markets - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Methodology

2.1.1 Sources

2.1.2 Authors

2.2 CRISPR Gene Detection Definition In This Report

2.2.1 Research

2.2.2 Clinical Laboratory

2.2.3 Consumer Diagnostics

2.2.4 Public Service

2.2.5 Other

2.3 CRISPR

2.3.1 What is CRISPR?

2.3.2 What is Gene Detection?

2.3.3 The CRISPR Family

2.3.4 Sensitivity of CRISPR

2.4 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

2.4.1 Chromosomes

2.4.2 Genes

2.4.3 Epigenetics

2.5 Market Definition

2.5.1 Revenue Market Size

2.6 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.6.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.6.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.6.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market.

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body.

3.2 Genetic Material Detection Markets, Examples and Discussion

3.2.1 Research Markets

3.2.2 Clinical Laboratories - Accuracy, Cost and Speed

3.2.2.1 Multiplexing in the Lab and at the Point of Care

3.2.3 Consumer Diagnostics

3.2.3.1 The CRISPR Consumer

3.2.3.2 Why Consumers Like Multiplexing

3.2.4 Public Service Markets

3.2.4.1 Public Health

3.2.4.2 Public Security

3.2.4.3 Environmental Monitoring

3.2.5 AgriBio and Other Markets

3.2.5.1 AgriBio

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Cost, Accuracy and Speed

4.1.2 The Economies of Multiplexing with Nucleic Acids

4.1.3 The New Agriculture

4.1.4 Pandemics and Pathogens

4.1.5 Health and Self - A Sea Change in Healthcare

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Ubiquitous PCR

4.2.2 The Shrinking Cost of All Things Genetic

4.2.3 Wellness has a downside

4.2.4 The Limits of Detection

5 CRISPR Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 CRISPR Enzyme Discovery Opens Diagnostic Applications

5.3 Sherlock Biosciences Adds Ambient Amplification to Diagnostic Toolkit

5.4 Rice University Adapts CRISPR Enzyme to Create Ultra-Sensitive Test

5.5 CRISPR-Based Tb Test Shows High Sensitivity

5.6 Princeton Group Develops Cas13 Assay for Point-of-Care Use

5.7 Proof Dx Plans Infectious Disease, Oncology Tests for CRISPR-Based POC System

5.8 Sherlock Biosciences Raises $80M

5.9 Broad Institute Considers CRISPR Respiratory Panels to Replace PCR

5.10 Medix Biochemica Acquires MyPols Biotec

5.11 Mammoth Biosciences High-Throughput CRISPR-Based COVID Test Gets EUA

5.12 UCSD Developing At-Home Covid Test Leveraging CRISPR

5.13 Genome Diagnostics Makes €1M Investment in CRISPR Dx Startup Scope Biosciences

5.14 CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 Test Could be used for Asymptomatic Screening

5.15 Mammoth Biosciences, Agilent to Comarket CRISPR-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

5.16 Pandemic Accelerates Development of CRISPR Diagnostics

5.17 COVID Assays Use CRISPR and Smartphones

5.18 ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR Patents to Vivlion

5.19 Mammoth Bio Signs Commercialization Deal for SARS CoV-2 Test

5.20 ERS Genomics, FASMAC to Commercialize CRISPR-Cas9

5.21 The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 - CRISPR Wins

5.22 Caspr Biotech Developing COVID Dx

6 Key Companies

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 Agilent/Dako

6.3 Axxam

6.4 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

6.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.6 Binx Health

6.7 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.9 Caspr Biotech

6.10 ERS Genomics

6.11 Illumina

6.12 Janssen Diagnostics

6.13 Locus Biosciences

6.14 Mammoth Biosciences

6.15 Myllia Biotechnology

6.16 Proof Diagnostics

6.17 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

6.18 Sherlock Biosciences

6.19 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.20 Vivlion

7 The Global Market for CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostics

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

7.2.1 Table - Global Market by Application

7.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Year Comparison

7.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year

7.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - Final Year

7.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year

7.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segment Growth

7.3 Global Market Organism - Overview

7.3.1 Table - Global Market by Organism

7.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Base/Final Year Comparison

7.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Base Year

7.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Final Year

7.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Share by Year

7.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Segment Growth

8 Global CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostics Markets - By Application

8.1 Research

8.1.1 Table Research - by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Research Growth

8.2 Clinical Laboratory

8.2.1 Table Clinical Laboratory - by Country

8.2.2 Chart - Clinical Laboratory Growth

8.3 Clinical Consumer

8.3.1 Table Clinical Consumer - by Country

8.3.2 Chart - Clinical Consumer Growth

8.4 Public Service

8.4.1 Table Public Service - by Country

8.4.2 Chart - Public Service Growth

8.5 Agriculture/Other

8.5.1 Table Agriculture/Other - by Country

8.5.2 Chart - Agriculture/Other Growth

9 Global CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostics Markets - by Organism

9.1 Human

9.1.1 Table Human - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Human Growth

9.2 Pathogen

9.2.1 Table Pathogen - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Pathogen Growth

9.3 Other Organism

9.3.1 Table Other Organism - by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Other Organism Growth

10 Appendices

10.1 United States Medicare System: laboratory Fees Schedule

10.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

10.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

10.4 The Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2

10.5 Global Listing of Sequencing Establishments - Location & Contacts

List of Tables [24]

List of Figures [26]

Companies Featured



10x Genomics, Inc.

Agilent/Dako

Axxam

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Caspr Biotech

ERS Genomics

Illumina

Janssen Diagnostics

Locus Biosciences

Mammoth Biosciences

Myllia Biotechnology

Proof Diagnostics

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Sherlock Biosciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Vivlion

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