Calibration Services Market 2025-2029: Global Forecasts By Type, Industry, Country, And Metropolitan Area Artificial Intelligence, Regulation, And Outsourcing Fuel Growth And M&A

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through acquisition and divestiture opportunities, optimized pricing and service terms, new service packages, integrated marketing, and data-backed investment decisions. Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Calibration Services Markets. Strategies and Trends with Forecasts by Type of Calibration, by Industry and by Country. Includes Impact of Artificial Intelligence and World Metropolitan Area Market Sizes 2025 to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Calibration Services Industry Report: Market Forecasts, Growth Drivers and Strategic Analysis The calibration services industry continues to expand as global regulations, quality requirements and security priorities increase demand across major geographic and instrumentation markets. This comprehensive calibration services market report provides detailed forecasts, market intelligence and strategic analysis to help service providers, investors and industry stakeholders evaluate opportunities in a sector that is comparatively resilient to economic cycles. The report examines the principal factors shaping the global calibration services market, including regulatory developments, evolving customer requirements and the potential impact of Artificial Intelligence. It offers a forward-looking assessment of industry growth while addressing the operational and commercial considerations that influence competitiveness. Readers can use the findings to support business planning, market entry strategies, investment decisions and company valuations. Worldwide Metropolitan Market sizes are included with every report, enabling organizations to assess demand at a more focused geographic level. The latest edition also includes the Major Metropolitan Market Size Table 2020. Geographic, instrumentation and industry market breakdowns provide additional context for evaluating market potential, identifying priority regions and comparing opportunities across service categories. In addition to market size and growth rates, the report explores operational principles and industry best practices contributed by experienced calibration services professionals. Its strategic insights can help organizations:

Identify acquisition and divestiture opportunities

Review pricing models and service terms

Develop new service packages and commercial offerings

Evaluate integrated marketing programs

Assess geographic and sector-specific expansion opportunities Strengthen long-term business and investment planning The analysis is designed for calibration laboratories, service providers, manufacturers, investors, consultants and organizations seeking reliable intelligence on the global calibration services industry. By combining market forecasts with practical commercial analysis, the report provides a clear view of the competitive environment and the factors expected to influence future demand. A total of 29 companies are profiled, giving readers insight into organizations operating within the calibration services market. These profiles support competitor research, benchmarking and strategic reviews, while helping readers understand how established participants are positioned across the industry. Purchasers may also request Individual Country Market Size information when their country is not already listed. Other report customization can be requested without additional charge, allowing organizations to obtain market intelligence aligned with their geographic interests and strategic priorities. The report brings together essential calibration services market data, including industry growth rates, detailed market segmentation and geographic analysis. Instrumentation and end-industry breakdowns help readers evaluate demand patterns and understand the broader commercial landscape of an industry continuing to develop on a global scale. With its combination of market sizing, metropolitan data, company profiles, forecasts and operational insight, this calibration services industry report supports confident decision-making. It provides the information required to assess market potential, refine service strategies, evaluate transactions and plan for growth in an increasingly regulated and security-conscious global environment. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 305 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Consultants and Investment Advisors

1.4 Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Calibration Services Industry

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Sources

2.2.2 Authors

2.3 Global Economic Outlook

2.3.1 Overview

2.3.2 Gross Domestic Product

2.3.3 Energy

2.3.4 Inflation - Headline

2.3.5 Inflation - Services

2.4 Market Definition

2.5 Important Role of Metrology Institutes

3 Market Overview

3.1 Manufacturer Practices

3.1.1 Manufacturer versus other Vendors

3.1.2 Electronic versus Mechanical Segments

3.2 Accreditation

3.2.1 Accreditation Recognition

3.2.2 Two-Tiered Accreditation Standard

3.3 Segments and Capability

3.3.1 An Overview of Segmentation Practice

3.3.2 Segmentation by Company Size

3.3.3 On-site Service as a Segment

3.4 Industry Structure and Participants

3.4.1 The International System of Measurement - A Primer

3.4.2 Current Industry Participants

3.4.3 Industry Structure

3.5 Geographic Influences

3.5.1 Geographic Preference

3.5.2 Implications for Laboratory Management

3.5.3 Growing Demand for On Site Service

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Accreditation

4.1.2 Technology

4.1.3 Regulation

4.1.4 Environment

4.1.5 Outsourcing

4.1.6 Security

4.1.7 Global Economy

4.1.8 Impact of Climate Change

4.2 Factors Inhibiting Growth

4.2.1 Laboratory Automation

4.2.2 Quality Movement Maturity

4.2.3 Measurement Technology

4.2.4 Economic Uncertainty

4.2.5 Equipment Lifecycles

4.2.6 Reliability/disposability

4.2.7 Recalibrate Versus Replace

4.3 The Changing Role of the Manufacturer

4.3.1 The Position of Trust

4.3.2 Customers Have an Equipment Management Need

4.3.3 Effect on Repair Demand

4.3.4 Manufacturer's Rethink Service and Support

4.4 Services Packaging

4.4.1 Services Packaging Today and Tomorrow

4.4.2 Reduced Services Play a Role

4.4.3 Basic Calibration Changes

4.4.4 The Role of On Line Value Added Services

4.4.5 Change in Demand for Accreditation

4.4.6 Pricing for On Site to Change

4.4.7 Contract Agreements to Change

4.5 Technology Development

4.5.1 Three Important Technology Developments

4.5.2 Calibration Services Look to Installed Base

4.5.3 Calibration Intervals Change

4.5.4 Impact of Self Calibration

5 Pricing and Business Development

5.1 Calibration Service Pricing and Plans

5.1.1 Variable Factors in a Calibration Service

5.1.2 Fee Based Pricing

5.1.3 Approaches to Pricing

5.1.4 Pricing and Geography

5.1.5 Surcharges

5.1.6 Limited Calibration

5.1.7 Volume Discounts

5.1.8 Mobile Pricing

5.1.9 Service Plans

5.1.10 Asset Management

5.1.11 Customer Commitment

5.1.12 Personnel Rental

5.2 Promotion

5.2.1 Sales Promotion Practice

5.2.2 A Calibration Services Marketing System

5.2.3 Services Marketing Program Tools

5.2.4 Company Website and Marketing Strategy

5.3 Customer Service

5.3.1 Customer Service Measurement

5.3.2 Teamwork in Customer Service

5.3.3 The Role of Leadership

5.4 Merger and Acquisition

5.4.1 Economies of Scale

5.4.2 Caveats and Factors Unfavourable to Merger Activity

5.5 Competition

6 Industry Segmentation Analysis

6.1 Aerospace/Defense

6.2 Agriculture and Food Production

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Biomedical/Pharmaceutical

6.5 Communication

6.6 General Manufacturing

6.7 High Technology

6.8 Material Production

6.9 Other

7 Recent Market Activity

7.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

7.1.1 Importance of These Developments

7.1.2 How to Use This Section

7.2 Transcat Acquires Martin Calibration's Seven Cal Labs

7.3 MSI Viking Acquisition Further Expands Precision Metrology Capabilities

7.4 Hexagon Acquires Geomagic Inspection Software

7.5 Aldinger Company Acquires Servo Innovations, Expanding Calibration Services

7.6 Aldinger Company Acquires J&J Calibrations

7.7 NIST Brings Mass Measurement to the Masses

7.8 Cal-Tec Labs Inc. Acquired by Medical Technology Associates

7.9 ETI Precision Acquires Accuserve Inc.

7.10 Transcat Extends Professional Services with SteriQual Acquisition

7.11 Storm Aviation Gains Calibration Accreditation

7.12 Scientific Laboratory Supplies Acquires C&M Scientific

7.13 Elemental Machines Creating Lab Monitoring Solution

7.14 Pipette.com Expands Calibration Footprint

7.15 Survey Reveals Changes in Calibration Services Industry

7.16 Trescal Launches Its Single Source Calibration Solution

7.17 Pipette.com Adds New Capability

7.18 Calibration Technology Ltd Expands Operations

7.19 NMI acquires Young Calibration

7.20 Summit Laboratory receives BAB certifications

7.21 Kaye Earns Accreditation in China Lab

7.22 Autel US Expands Calibration Coverage

7.23 Vision Engineering's Cal Lab Attains ISO 17025:2017

7.24 NMI Metrology is Expanding Services

7.25 Mitutoyo Introduces New Package

7.26 Breathalyzer Calibration Investigated

7.27 Endress+Hauser builds new Calibration Laboratory

7.28 Keysight opens new calibration facility

7.29 Trescal Announces 3 Aquisitions

7.30 Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory

7.31 Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam

7.32 Boonton and Noisecom Receive Accreditation

7.33 Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical

7.34 Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol

8 Key Players

8.1 ABB

8.2 Adlinger Co.

8.3 Ametek

8.4 Beamex

8.5 Bruel & Kjaer (Spectris)

8.6 Consumers Energy

8.7 Emerson

8.8 Endress & Hauser

8.9 ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

8.10 Fluke (Fortive)

8.11 GE Kaye (Amphenol)

8.12 Innocal (Cole Parmer)

8.13 Instron

8.14 Cross Precision Measurement

8.15 Keysight Technologies

8.16 Lockheed Martin

8.17 Mettler-Toledo/Troemner

8.18 Micro Precision Calibration

8.19 Optical Test and Calibration

8.20 Rhode & Schwarz

8.21 SGS

8.22 Siemens

8.23 Simco

8.24 Technical Maintenance Inc.

8.25 Tektronix

8.26 Teseq

8.27 Tradinco Instruments

8.28 Transcat

8.29 Trescal

9 The Global Market for Calibration Services

9.1 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Country

9.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

9.2 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Type

9.2.1 Table - Global Market by Type

9.2.2 Chart - Share by Year

9.2.3 Chart - Segment Growth Rates

9.2.4 Chart - Segment Shift

9.2.5 Chart - Segment Share Start Year

9.2.6 Chart - Segment Share End Year

9.3 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Industry

9.3.1 Table - Calibration Market by Industry

9.3.2 Chart - Global Market Industry Share by Year

9.3.3 Chart - Global Market Industry Segment Growth Rates

9.3.4 Chart - Global Industry Segment Shift

9.3.5 Chart - Global Market Industry Share Start Year

9.3.6 Chart - Global Industry Market Share End Year

10 Global Calibration Markets - By Type of Calibration

10.1 Electrical Calibration

10.1.1 Table Electrical Calibration - by Country

10.1.2 Chart - Electrical Calibration Growth

10.2 Dimensional Calibration

10.2.1 Table Dimensional Calibration - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Dimensional Calibration Growth

10.3 Mechanical Calibration

10.3.1 Table Mechanical Calibration- by Country

10.3.2 Chart - Mechanical Calibration Growth

10.4 Thermal Calibration

10.4.1 Table Thermal Calibration - by Country

10.4.2 Chart - Thermal Calibration Growth

10.5 Other Calibration

10.5.1 Table Other Calibration - by Country

10.5.2 Chart - Other Calibration Growth

11 Global Calibration Markets - By Industry

11.1 Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence

11.1.1 Table Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence - by Country

11.1.2 Chart - Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence Growth

11.2 Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical

11.2.1 Table Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical - by Country

11.2.2 Chart - Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical Growth

11.3 Calibration Market Electronic & Communications

11.3.1 Table Calibration Market Electronic & Communications - by Country

11.3.2 Chart - Calibration Market Electronic & Communications Growth

11.4 Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing

11.4.1 Table Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing - by Country

11.4.2 Chart - Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing Growth

11.5 Calibration Market Other Industry

11.5.1 Table Calibration Market Other Industry - by Country

11.5.2 Chart - Calibration Market Other Industry Growth

12 Market Sizes and Forecasts World Metropolitan Areas

12.1 World Metropolitan Areas Datatable. Market Size Forecasts

Companies Featured



ABB

Adlinger Co.

Ametek

Beamex

Bruel & Kjaer (Spectris)

Consumers Energy

Emerson

Endress & Hauser

ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

Fluke (Fortive)

GE Kaye (Amphenol)

Innocal (Cole Parmer)

Instron

Cross Precision Measurement

Keysight Technologies

Lockheed Martin

Mettler-Toledo/Troemner

Micro Precision Calibration

Optical Test and Calibration

Rhode & Schwarz

SGS

Siemens

Simco

Technical Maintenance Inc.

Tektronix

Teseq

Tradinco Instruments

Transcat Trescal

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900