Calibration Services Market 2025-2029: Global Forecasts By Type, Industry, Country, And Metropolitan Area Artificial Intelligence, Regulation, And Outsourcing Fuel Growth And M&A
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|305
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Guides
1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis
1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff
1.3 Guide for Consultants and Investment Advisors
1.4 Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Calibration Services Industry
2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Methodology
2.2.1 Sources
2.2.2 Authors
2.3 Global Economic Outlook
2.3.1 Overview
2.3.2 Gross Domestic Product
2.3.3 Energy
2.3.4 Inflation - Headline
2.3.5 Inflation - Services
2.4 Market Definition
2.5 Important Role of Metrology Institutes
3 Market Overview
3.1 Manufacturer Practices
3.1.1 Manufacturer versus other Vendors
3.1.2 Electronic versus Mechanical Segments
3.2 Accreditation
3.2.1 Accreditation Recognition
3.2.2 Two-Tiered Accreditation Standard
3.3 Segments and Capability
3.3.1 An Overview of Segmentation Practice
3.3.2 Segmentation by Company Size
3.3.3 On-site Service as a Segment
3.4 Industry Structure and Participants
3.4.1 The International System of Measurement - A Primer
3.4.2 Current Industry Participants
3.4.3 Industry Structure
3.5 Geographic Influences
3.5.1 Geographic Preference
3.5.2 Implications for Laboratory Management
3.5.3 Growing Demand for On Site Service
4 Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Accreditation
4.1.2 Technology
4.1.3 Regulation
4.1.4 Environment
4.1.5 Outsourcing
4.1.6 Security
4.1.7 Global Economy
4.1.8 Impact of Climate Change
4.2 Factors Inhibiting Growth
4.2.1 Laboratory Automation
4.2.2 Quality Movement Maturity
4.2.3 Measurement Technology
4.2.4 Economic Uncertainty
4.2.5 Equipment Lifecycles
4.2.6 Reliability/disposability
4.2.7 Recalibrate Versus Replace
4.3 The Changing Role of the Manufacturer
4.3.1 The Position of Trust
4.3.2 Customers Have an Equipment Management Need
4.3.3 Effect on Repair Demand
4.3.4 Manufacturer's Rethink Service and Support
4.4 Services Packaging
4.4.1 Services Packaging Today and Tomorrow
4.4.2 Reduced Services Play a Role
4.4.3 Basic Calibration Changes
4.4.4 The Role of On Line Value Added Services
4.4.5 Change in Demand for Accreditation
4.4.6 Pricing for On Site to Change
4.4.7 Contract Agreements to Change
4.5 Technology Development
4.5.1 Three Important Technology Developments
4.5.2 Calibration Services Look to Installed Base
4.5.3 Calibration Intervals Change
4.5.4 Impact of Self Calibration
5 Pricing and Business Development
5.1 Calibration Service Pricing and Plans
5.1.1 Variable Factors in a Calibration Service
5.1.2 Fee Based Pricing
5.1.3 Approaches to Pricing
5.1.4 Pricing and Geography
5.1.5 Surcharges
5.1.6 Limited Calibration
5.1.7 Volume Discounts
5.1.8 Mobile Pricing
5.1.9 Service Plans
5.1.10 Asset Management
5.1.11 Customer Commitment
5.1.12 Personnel Rental
5.2 Promotion
5.2.1 Sales Promotion Practice
5.2.2 A Calibration Services Marketing System
5.2.3 Services Marketing Program Tools
5.2.4 Company Website and Marketing Strategy
5.3 Customer Service
5.3.1 Customer Service Measurement
5.3.2 Teamwork in Customer Service
5.3.3 The Role of Leadership
5.4 Merger and Acquisition
5.4.1 Economies of Scale
5.4.2 Caveats and Factors Unfavourable to Merger Activity
5.5 Competition
6 Industry Segmentation Analysis
6.1 Aerospace/Defense
6.2 Agriculture and Food Production
6.3 Automotive
6.4 Biomedical/Pharmaceutical
6.5 Communication
6.6 General Manufacturing
6.7 High Technology
6.8 Material Production
6.9 Other
7 Recent Market Activity
7.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
7.1.1 Importance of These Developments
7.1.2 How to Use This Section
7.2 Transcat Acquires Martin Calibration's Seven Cal Labs
7.3 MSI Viking Acquisition Further Expands Precision Metrology Capabilities
7.4 Hexagon Acquires Geomagic Inspection Software
7.5 Aldinger Company Acquires Servo Innovations, Expanding Calibration Services
7.6 Aldinger Company Acquires J&J Calibrations
7.7 NIST Brings Mass Measurement to the Masses
7.8 Cal-Tec Labs Inc. Acquired by Medical Technology Associates
7.9 ETI Precision Acquires Accuserve Inc.
7.10 Transcat Extends Professional Services with SteriQual Acquisition
7.11 Storm Aviation Gains Calibration Accreditation
7.12 Scientific Laboratory Supplies Acquires C&M Scientific
7.13 Elemental Machines Creating Lab Monitoring Solution
7.14 Pipette.com Expands Calibration Footprint
7.15 Survey Reveals Changes in Calibration Services Industry
7.16 Trescal Launches Its Single Source Calibration Solution
7.17 Pipette.com Adds New Capability
7.18 Calibration Technology Ltd Expands Operations
7.19 NMI acquires Young Calibration
7.20 Summit Laboratory receives BAB certifications
7.21 Kaye Earns Accreditation in China Lab
7.22 Autel US Expands Calibration Coverage
7.23 Vision Engineering's Cal Lab Attains ISO 17025:2017
7.24 NMI Metrology is Expanding Services
7.25 Mitutoyo Introduces New Package
7.26 Breathalyzer Calibration Investigated
7.27 Endress+Hauser builds new Calibration Laboratory
7.28 Keysight opens new calibration facility
7.29 Trescal Announces 3 Aquisitions
7.30 Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory
7.31 Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam
7.32 Boonton and Noisecom Receive Accreditation
7.33 Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical
7.34 Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol
8 Key Players
8.1 ABB
8.2 Adlinger Co.
8.3 Ametek
8.4 Beamex
8.5 Bruel & Kjaer (Spectris)
8.6 Consumers Energy
8.7 Emerson
8.8 Endress & Hauser
8.9 ESSCO Calibration Laboratory
8.10 Fluke (Fortive)
8.11 GE Kaye (Amphenol)
8.12 Innocal (Cole Parmer)
8.13 Instron
8.14 Cross Precision Measurement
8.15 Keysight Technologies
8.16 Lockheed Martin
8.17 Mettler-Toledo/Troemner
8.18 Micro Precision Calibration
8.19 Optical Test and Calibration
8.20 Rhode & Schwarz
8.21 SGS
8.22 Siemens
8.23 Simco
8.24 Technical Maintenance Inc.
8.25 Tektronix
8.26 Teseq
8.27 Tradinco Instruments
8.28 Transcat
8.29 Trescal
9 The Global Market for Calibration Services
9.1 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Country
9.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
9.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
9.2 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Type
9.2.1 Table - Global Market by Type
9.2.2 Chart - Share by Year
9.2.3 Chart - Segment Growth Rates
9.2.4 Chart - Segment Shift
9.2.5 Chart - Segment Share Start Year
9.2.6 Chart - Segment Share End Year
9.3 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Industry
9.3.1 Table - Calibration Market by Industry
9.3.2 Chart - Global Market Industry Share by Year
9.3.3 Chart - Global Market Industry Segment Growth Rates
9.3.4 Chart - Global Industry Segment Shift
9.3.5 Chart - Global Market Industry Share Start Year
9.3.6 Chart - Global Industry Market Share End Year
10 Global Calibration Markets - By Type of Calibration
10.1 Electrical Calibration
10.1.1 Table Electrical Calibration - by Country
10.1.2 Chart - Electrical Calibration Growth
10.2 Dimensional Calibration
10.2.1 Table Dimensional Calibration - by Country
10.2.2 Chart - Dimensional Calibration Growth
10.3 Mechanical Calibration
10.3.1 Table Mechanical Calibration- by Country
10.3.2 Chart - Mechanical Calibration Growth
10.4 Thermal Calibration
10.4.1 Table Thermal Calibration - by Country
10.4.2 Chart - Thermal Calibration Growth
10.5 Other Calibration
10.5.1 Table Other Calibration - by Country
10.5.2 Chart - Other Calibration Growth
11 Global Calibration Markets - By Industry
11.1 Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence
11.1.1 Table Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence - by Country
11.1.2 Chart - Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence Growth
11.2 Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical
11.2.1 Table Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical - by Country
11.2.2 Chart - Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical Growth
11.3 Calibration Market Electronic & Communications
11.3.1 Table Calibration Market Electronic & Communications - by Country
11.3.2 Chart - Calibration Market Electronic & Communications Growth
11.4 Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing
11.4.1 Table Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing - by Country
11.4.2 Chart - Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing Growth
11.5 Calibration Market Other Industry
11.5.1 Table Calibration Market Other Industry - by Country
11.5.2 Chart - Calibration Market Other Industry Growth
12 Market Sizes and Forecasts World Metropolitan Areas
12.1 World Metropolitan Areas Datatable. Market Size Forecasts
Companies Featured
- ABB Adlinger Co. Ametek Beamex Bruel & Kjaer (Spectris) Consumers Energy Emerson Endress & Hauser ESSCO Calibration Laboratory Fluke (Fortive) GE Kaye (Amphenol) Innocal (Cole Parmer) Instron Cross Precision Measurement Keysight Technologies Lockheed Martin Mettler-Toledo/Troemner Micro Precision Calibration Optical Test and Calibration Rhode & Schwarz SGS Siemens Simco Technical Maintenance Inc. Tektronix Teseq Tradinco Instruments Transcat Trescal
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