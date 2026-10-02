Vietnam Automotive Safety Glass Import Market And Importer Guide 2023-2026 Rising Vehicle Demand And High-End Glass Supply Gaps Create Export And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's OEMs, distributors and repair shops using verified importer data to accelerate customer acquisition, manage risks and optimize regional supply chains

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Automotive Safety Glass Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst has released the Vietnam Automotive Safety Glass Import Guide 2023-2026 to help automotive safety glass manufacturers, exporters, trading companies, and related suppliers enter and expand within the Vietnamese market. The guide combines industry analysis, import data, buyer intelligence, and company information to support customer acquisition, market planning, investment assessment, and regional supply chain development.

Vietnam's automotive safety glass market has expanded alongside rising vehicle ownership, new car sales, and demand from passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, repair, replacement, and used car segments. Domestic production remains limited in high-end laminated glass and functional safety glass, creating continued opportunities for international suppliers. Multinational glass manufacturers and Vietnamese processing companies also import raw glass sheets for cutting, tempering, and film application to serve different vehicle models and market requirements.

The market has a multi-tiered and multi-type supply structure. Automotive OEMs require high-quality products that meet strict safety and performance standards, while repair shops and aftermarket distributors generate growing demand across mid-to-low-end product categories. As Vietnam's automotive industry develops, demand for high-performance products is expected to increase. Improvements in local processing capabilities may reduce reliance on some mid-range imports, but imported products and domestic processing are expected to remain important components of the market.

Vietnam Automotive Safety Glass Import Market

Vietnam continues to depend heavily on imported automotive safety glass because local companies have limited capacity in high-end laminated glass, tempered glass, and functional products. Imports support new vehicle production as well as repair and replacement applications across the automotive aftermarket.

Approximately 790 Vietnamese importers purchased automotive safety glass from overseas suppliers in 2024. Total imports reached US$62.53 million, representing an increase of 31.2% year-on-year. From January to October 2025, import value totaled approximately US$54.98 million, up 7.6% compared with the same period in 2024.

China, South Korea and Thailand were Vietnam's three leading sources of automotive safety glass imports from January to October 2025. They accounted for approximately 65.0%, 11.1% and 8.0% of total imports, respectively. These figures demonstrate Vietnam's growing demand while highlighting the concentration of its international supply network.

Foreign Investment Opportunities in Vietnam

Growth in Vietnam's passenger car, commercial vehicle, and new energy vehicle markets is increasing demand for windshields, side windows, rear windows, high-performance laminated glass, and tempered glass. The supply-demand gap created by limitations in local technology, production capacity, and high-end product availability is encouraging foreign companies to invest in Vietnam's automotive supply chain and repair market.

Key advantages for automotive glass investors include:



Political stability, consistent economic policies, and continued economic development.

Relatively low labor costs compared with several other regional manufacturing markets.

A strategic location in the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, numerous ports, and convenient transportation links.

Investment policies that provide legal protections and access to preferential measures. Strong international market access through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including opportunities associated with RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Foreign investors may establish automotive glass manufacturing and processing operations through wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies. Applicable protections and operating requirements are governed by Vietnam's Investment Law, Enterprise Law, and intellectual property framework.

Guide Coverage and Business Value

The Vietnam Automotive Safety Glass Import Guide 2023-2026 covers major buyer categories, including OEM importers, parts trading companies, auto parts distributors, and repair businesses. It profiles the top 10 importing companies and provides contact details together with import quantity, import value, pricing, import sources, and major supplier information for 2023-2026. Excel data is included to support efficient screening, account management, market segmentation, and batch outreach.

Using a data-driven and market-oriented approach, the guide examines Vietnam's automotive safety glass industry, import demand, supply sources, and relevant market trends. It is designed to help exporters identify prospective customers, assess competitive conditions, mitigate market risks, and improve international sales strategies. Trading companies, investment institutions, manufacturers, and other upstream or downstream industry participants can also use the research to evaluate opportunities and optimize regional supply chain decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Automotive Safety Glass Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Automotive Safety Glass Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Automotive Safety Glass Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Automotive Safety Glass Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Automotive Safety Glass in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Automotive Safety Glass in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Annual Total Scale of Importers, 2023-2026

3.2 Annual Top 5 Importers, 2023-2026

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Profiles of the Top 10 Importers

4.2 Import Status of the Top 10 Importers, 2023-2026

4.3 Major Import Sources of the Top 10 Importers, 2023-2026

4.4 Major Suppliers of the Top 10 Importers, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [47]

Companies Featured



LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong

Vinfast Trading and Production Mercedes-Benz Vietnam Company

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