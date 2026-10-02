Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market Forecast To 2035 By Modality, Route, Indication, And Therapy Sales 25.3% CAGR Drives An $8.54 Billion Opportunity

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Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market by Type of Modality, Route of Administration, Target Disease Indication, and Sales Forecast of Therapies - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe cancer metabolism based therapeutics market is projected to increase from USD 1.12 billion in the current year to USD 8.54 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by Europe's substantial cancer burden, advances in molecular profiling and metabolomics, growing adoption of precision oncology, and sustained investment in therapies targeting tumor-specific metabolic pathways.

Market Growth and Emerging Trends

Metabolic reprogramming enables cancer cells to sustain proliferation, resist apoptosis, adapt to hypoxic and nutrient-deprived tumor microenvironments, and evade immune detection. Alterations in glucose, lipid and amino acid metabolism have therefore become important targets for oncology drug development. Advances in tumor biology and biomarker discovery are enabling developers to identify actionable metabolic vulnerabilities and design therapies that inhibit metabolic enzymes, transporters and signaling pathways.

Cancer metabolism-based therapeutics are increasingly being evaluated alongside chemotherapy, molecularly targeted agents and immunotherapies. Expanding clinical pipelines, greater use of companion diagnostics and growing interest in biomarker-defined patient populations are strengthening the role of these therapies across solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Europe represents a significant market due to its established oncology infrastructure, active academic research network and broad adoption of precision medicine. According to the World Health Organization, the region accounts for approximately 9% of the global population, 23.4% of new cancer cases and 20.3% of cancer-related deaths. This disproportionate disease burden continues to create demand for differentiated treatment strategies.

Regulatory progress has also validated tumor metabolism as a clinically actionable field. The European Commission's approval of Voranigo (vorasidenib) for patients with IDH1- or IDH2-mutant diffuse glioma marked an important milestone for therapies targeting mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase enzymes and the oncometabolite 2-hydroxyglutarate (2-HG). Additional support is being provided by the European Medicines Agency's emphasis on molecularly guided treatment selection, Europe's Beating Cancer Plan and national precision medicine initiatives.

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

Rising cancer incidence, population aging and expanded screening programs are increasing the number of diagnosed patients across Europe. Clinical evidence supporting metabolically targeted agents in breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and other indications is encouraging their inclusion in oncology development programs and treatment algorithms.

European Union research funding, coordinated oncology networks and regulatory pathways for innovative and orphan therapies are facilitating clinical development. Metabolomics, high-throughput screening and AI-enabled biomarker discovery are also improving patient selection and may increase the probability of clinical trial success.

However, market development is constrained by limited target specificity for metabolic pathways shared by cancer cells and healthy tissue. This can create tolerability concerns, restrict dosing and affect therapeutic efficacy. Tumor heterogeneity and metabolic plasticity may also reduce the effectiveness of single-pathway inhibition, increasing the need for combination regimens. In addition, country-specific reimbursement policies and health technology assessment requirements can delay market access and intensify pricing pressure.

Market Segment Insights

Small molecules currently account for the leading modality segment and are expected to retain their position through 2035. These agents can inhibit intracellular metabolic enzymes and signaling pathways, including glutaminase, IDH1/2, PI3K/AKT/mTOR and oxidative phosphorylation targets. Their oral bioavailability, scalable manufacturing, longer shelf life and comparatively favorable development economics reinforce their commercial potential.

The oral route of administration is expected to hold the largest market share because many marketed and investigational cancer metabolism therapeutics are orally administered small molecules. Oral treatment can reduce dependence on infusion centers and support long-term outpatient therapy. The intramuscular segment is projected to record strong growth as developers advance injectable biologics, nucleic acid-based therapeutics, cancer vaccines and cell-based approaches requiring parenteral delivery.

Breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer are anticipated to remain the largest disease indication segments. Both malignancies have high incidence across Europe and demonstrate metabolic alterations involving glucose metabolism, glutamine utilization, lipid biosynthesis and mitochondrial energy production. Strong clinical research activity and wider implementation of biomarker-guided patient stratification are supporting development in these indications.

Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market Segmentation



By type of modality: Small molecules and biologics

By route of administration: Oral, intravenous and intramuscular

By target disease indication: Breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, brain cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer, myelodysplastic syndromes, malignant mesothelioma, soft tissue sarcoma, hepatocellular carcinoma and pancreatic cancer By sales forecast of therapies: Daraxonrasib, gedatolisib, olomorasib, inavolisib, vorasidenib, STX-478, AZD 5363, AG-120, selpercatinib, ADI-PEG 20, Augtyro, taletrectinib, Piqray and TAS-120

Competitive Landscape

European and multinational developers are prioritizing tumor-specific metabolic vulnerabilities as differentiated targets for oncology drug development. Small molecules dominate the current pipeline, while clinical trial activity is being driven by pharmaceutical sponsors and academic medical centers. Licensing, distribution and cross-regional commercialization agreements are also helping developers enter European markets through partnership-led strategies.

Patent filing activity remains robust, particularly for novel target combinations, formulations and therapeutic approaches. Companies highlighted in the market landscape include AstraZeneca, Bayer, Novartis, Roche, Servier and Sprint Bioscience.

Research Coverage

The report examines the Europe cancer metabolism based therapeutics market by modality, administration route, disease indication, therapy sales and country. It provides market forecasts and opportunity assessments for Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe.

Coverage includes the marketed and clinical-stage therapeutic landscape, developer benchmarking, company profiles, clinical trial analysis, discontinued program assessment, approved therapy evaluation, patent activity, partnerships, funding and investments. The study also includes Porter's Five Forces Analysis and an assessment of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Industry insights were informed by discussions with business development, clinical operations, research, finance, oncology and translational science professionals from pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and other healthcare organizations.

Strategic Value for Market Participants

The report is designed for pharmaceutical companies, distributors, channel partners, investors and business development teams evaluating the Europe cancer metabolism based therapeutics market. It provides revenue projections, segment-level analysis, competitive intelligence and country-specific information to support market entry, portfolio planning, partnership identification and commercialization decisions.

With an expanding development pipeline, favorable regulatory support for molecularly defined and rare cancer indications, and continued investment in precision oncology, the Europe cancer metabolism based therapeutics market is positioned for sustained double-digit growth through 2035.

Additional Benefits



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Key Topics Covered:

1. BACKGROUND

1.1. Context

1.2. Project Objectives

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5.1. Executive Summary: Market Landscape

5.2. Executive Summary: Market Trends

5.3. Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of Cancer Metabolism-Based Therapies

6.2. Key Metabolic Alterations Associated with Cancer Cells

6.3. Core Metabolic Pathways Associated with Cancer

6.4. Advantages of Cancer Metabolism-Based Therapies

6.5. Challenges Associated with Cancer Metabolism-Based Therapies

6.6. Future Outlook

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

7.2. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Stage of Development

7.2.2. Analysis by Metabolic Pathway

7.2.3. Analysis by Target

7.2.4. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

7.2.5. Analysis by Route of Administration

7.2.6. Analysis by Type of Modality

7.2.7. Analysis by Type of Therapy

7.2.8. Analysis by Drug Designation

7.3. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics: Developer Landscape

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.3.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

7.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies Developed

8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. AstraZeneca

8.2.1. Company Details

8.2.2. Cancer Metabolism-Based Drugs Portfolio

8.2.3. Key Initiatives

8.3. Bayer

8.4. Novartis

8.5. Roche

8.6. Servier

8.7. Sprint Bioscience

9. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

9.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

9.2. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis

9.2.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

9.2.2. Analysis by Trial Status

9.2.3. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status

9.2.4. Analysis by Number of Patients Enrolled and Trial Registration Year

9.2.5. Analysis by Number of Patients Enrolled and Trial Status

9.2.6. Analysis by Trial Phase

9.2.7. Analysis by Number of Patients Enrolled and Trial Phase

9.2.8. Analysis by Study Design

9.2.8.1. Analysis by Design Masking

9.2.8.2. Analysis by Type of Intervention Model

9.2.8.3. Analysis by Trial Purpose

9.2.8.4. Analysis by Type of Allocation

9.2.9. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

9.2.10. Analysis by Patient Gender

9.2.11. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials

9.2.12. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials

9.2.13. Geographical Distribution of Trials and Number of Patients Enrolled

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Partnership Models

10.2. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics: Partnerships and Collaborations

10.2.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.2.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.2.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

10.2.4. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

10.2.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.2.6. Analysis by Geography

10.2.6.1. Local and International Deals

10.2.6.2. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals

11. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Market Drivers

11.3. Market Restraints

11.4. Market Opportunities

11.5. Market Challenges

12. EUROPE CANCER METABOLISM BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions

12.3. Forecast Methodology

12.4. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.5. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

12.5.1. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035), Conservative Scenario

12.5.2. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035), Optimistic Scenario

12.6. Key Market Segmentations

13. EUROPE CANCER METABOLISM BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF MODALITY

13.1. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Type of Modality

13.1.1. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Biologics: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.2. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Small Molecules: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.2. Data Triangulation and Validation

14. EUROPE CANCER METABOLISM BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

14.1. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Route of Administration

14.1.1. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Oral Route: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.1.2. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Intramuscular Route: Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.1.3. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Intravenous Route: Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2. Data Triangulation and Validation

15. EUROPE CANCER METABOLISM BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY TARGET DISEASE INDICATION

15.1. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication

15.1.1. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Breast Cancer: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.2. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Non-small Cell Lung Cancer: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.3. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.4. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Brain Cancer: Historical Trends (Since 2025) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.5. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Cholangiocarcinoma: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.6. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Bile Duct Cancer: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.7. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.8. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Malignant-mesothelioma: Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.9. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Pancreatic Cancer: Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.10. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Soft Tissue Sarcoma: Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.11. Europe Cancer Metabolism Based Therapeutics Market for Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2. Data Triangulation and Validation

16. EUROPE CANCER METABOLISM BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET, SALES FORECAST OF THERAPIES

16.1. Cancer Metabolism-Based Therapies: Sales Forecast

16.1.1. Daraxonrasib: Sales Forecast

16.1.2. Gedatolisib: Sales Forecast

16.1.3. Olomorasib: Sales Forecast

16.1.4. Inavolisib: Sales Forecast

16.1.5. Vorasidenib: Sales Forecast

16.1.6. STX-478: Sales Forecast

16.1.7. AZD 5363: Sales Forecast

16.1.8. AG-120: Sales Forecast

16.1.9. Selpercatinib: Sales Forecast

16.1.10. ADI-PEG 20: Sales Forecast

16.1.11. Augtyro: Sales Forecast

16.1.12. Taletrectinib: Sales Forecast

16.1.13. Piqray / Vijoice: Sales Forecast

16.1.14. TAS-120: Sales Forecast

17. CONCLUDING REMARKS

18. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Interview Transcript: Consultant Dietitian

19. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AstraZeneca

Bayer

Novartis

Roche

Servier Sprint Bioscience

For more information about this report visit

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