Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Ugvs) Market Forecast, 2026-2031 AI Autonomy, Defense Modernization, And Civilian Adoption Unlock Strategic Growth Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|286
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$8.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$13.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advances and Applications Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Future Trends and Developments Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview Future of UGVs Components of UGVs Perception Sensors Navigation and Autonomy Components AI and Decision-Making Platform Macroeconomic Factors Geopolitical Instability and Defense Modernization Global Supply Chain Shifts and Trade Policy Value Chain Analysis Research and Development (R&D) Inbound Logistics/Raw Materials Procurement Design and OEM/Assembly Retail and Distribution Applications/End Users Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Buyers (Consumers): Medium Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Vendors): Medium Threat of Substitutes: Low to Medium Potential of New Entrants: Low Competition in the Industry: High Market Regulations, Standards, and Schemes U.S. Tariff Impact Impact of the Geopolitical Conflicts Russia-Ukraine War Impact Israel-Iran War Impact Case Studies
- Case Study 1: Automated Gas Leak Detection and Safety Monitoring Case Study 2: Automated Construction Site Data Collection Using UGV Swarms Case Study 3: UGV-Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN): Robotic Response for Hazardous Environments
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview Market Drivers
- Increasing Defense Budget Global Homeland Security Modernization Rising Demand from Smart Farms Scaling UGV Fleets for High-Risk Missions
- Technological Limitations in Complex Terrain Cybersecurity and Signal Vulnerabilities
- Rise of Contested Logistics and Zero-Harm Resupply Increasing Demand for the Integration of Autonomous Wingmen into Squads
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- UGVs with Micro-Drone Launch Systems (UGV Launched Micro-Drones) AI-Native Navigation in GPS-Denied Zones Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Swarm Intelligence and Collaborative Devices Patent Analysis
- Company Share Patterns Regional Patterns Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Breakdown by Locomotion Type
- Wheeled UGVs Tracked UGVs Legged UGVs
- Remote/Teleoperated UGVs Autonomous UGVs
- Small UGVs (< 400 Pounds) Medium UGVs (400 Pounds to 1,000 Pounds) Large UGVs (>1000 Pounds)
- Battery UGVs Hybrid UGVs Other Energy Sources
- Military Agriculture Construction and Mining Civilian Other Applications
- North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico
- Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe
- China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
- Middle East Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Share Analysis
- General Dynamics Corp. Thales Rheinmetall AG Teledyne Technologies Inc. Oshkosh Corp.
- Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships Mergers and Acquisitions Contracts, Investments, and Expansions
Chapter 7 Appendix
- Methodology References Abbreviations Company Profiles
- ARMTRAC LTD. ASELSAN A.S. BAE SYSTEMS CLEARPATH ROBOTICS GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP. KNDS L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. MILREM AS OSHKOSH CORP. PERATON QINETIQ RHEINMETALL AG TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC. THALES Other Companies in the Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market
List of Tables [213]
List of Figures [160]
Companies Featured
- ARMTRAC LTD. ASELSAN A.S. BAE SYSTEMS CLEARPATH ROBOTICS GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP. KNDS L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. MILREM AS OSHKOSH CORP. PERATON QINETIQ RHEINMETALL AG TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC. THALES
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment