Vietnam Veterinary Vaccine Import Market And Top 10 Importers Guide 2023-2026 Import Reliance And Aquaculture Growth Create Market Entry Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's top veterinary vaccine importers with verified contacts and Excel data to accelerate customer acquisition, optimize supply chains and mitigate risk

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Veterinary Vaccine Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst has released the Vietnam Veterinary Vaccine Import Guide 2023-2026 to help veterinary vaccine manufacturers, exporters, suppliers, trading companies, and investment institutions evaluate opportunities in Vietnam. The guide combines veterinary vaccine industry analysis, import market data, company intelligence, and decision-making insights designed to support customer acquisition and regional supply chain planning.

Importers covered by the guide include veterinary drug and vaccine importers, animal health companies, agricultural businesses, major livestock and feed groups, wholesalers, and animal health product distributors. It profiles the top 10 veterinary vaccine importing companies in Vietnam, providing company details, contact information, import volume, import value, pricing, import sources, and major suppliers for 2023-2026. Supporting Excel data enables users to screen companies, organize prospects, and manage outreach efficiently.

Vietnam Veterinary Vaccine Industry Overview

Vietnam's veterinary vaccine industry is expanding alongside the country's livestock and aquaculture sectors. Demand is concentrated across pig, poultry, cattle, and aquatic farming, with disease prevention becoming increasingly important as producers transition from traditional free-range operations to large-scale, factory-style farming.

The market remains highly dependent on imported veterinary vaccines, particularly in the mid-to-high-end segment. International animal health companies, including Zoetis, MSD Animal Health, and Boehringer Ingelheim, maintain strong market positions. Although domestic production capacity is improving, local research, development, manufacturing processes, cold chain infrastructure, and product portfolios do not yet fully satisfy demand for advanced vaccines.

Government efforts to improve livestock standardization and biosecurity are also supporting market growth. Recurring outbreaks of African swine fever, novel avian influenza, and aquatic diseases have increased the importance of vaccination among commercial farms. Vietnam's position as a leading global seafood exporter is creating additional opportunities for aquatic vaccine suppliers. Large-scale aquaculture companies typically require consistent product quality and performance and therefore show a stronger preference for imported vaccines, while many small and medium-sized producers continue to purchase lower-priced domestic products.

Veterinary Vaccine Import Market

Vietnam imports vaccines for pigs, poultry, cattle, and aquatic species. Aquatic vaccine imports have recorded particularly notable growth due to the rapid development of commercial aquaculture.

Approximately 30 companies imported veterinary vaccines into Vietnam in 2024, with total imports valued at US$172 million, representing a 2.2% year-on-year decrease. From January to September 2025, imports reached US$136 million, approximately 8.7% higher than during the same period in 2024.

The United States was Vietnam's largest source of veterinary vaccine imports from January to September 2025, accounting for approximately 34.6% of the total. China ranked second with 12.8%, followed by the Netherlands with 8.7%. These figures demonstrate the importance of international suppliers within Vietnam's animal health market and the continued demand for imported products.

Foreign Investment Opportunities

Vietnam is among Southeast Asia's fastest-growing agricultural and livestock markets. Expanding poultry, pig, cattle, and aquaculture production, combined with persistent disease risks, is increasing demand for effective vaccines and animal health products. Opportunities are available for foreign companies considering exports, distribution partnerships, joint ventures, technological cooperation, or local production.

Key investment advantages include:



Political stability, consistent economic development policies, and continued support for agricultural modernization.

Relatively low labor costs.

A strategic location on the eastern Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, numerous ports, and convenient transportation links.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to qualified foreign investors. Access to international markets through 19 signed or developing free trade agreements, including RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Vietnam encourages international veterinary vaccine companies to participate through joint ventures, technology transfer, cooperation agreements, and local manufacturing. Import tariff preferences, biomedical industrial park incentives, and simplified technology transfer approvals may further support eligible investments.

Key Guide Features



Importer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 importers, including contacts, purchasing activity, import value, volume, prices, sources, and principal suppliers.

Market analysis: Data-driven and market-oriented coverage of industry demand, import trends, policies, and major supply countries.

Actionable data: Excel files designed for company screening, prospect management, supplier analysis, and batch contact planning. Strategic value: Practical insights for veterinary vaccine exporters, animal health companies, investors, and upstream and downstream industry participants.

The Vietnam Veterinary Vaccine Import Guide 2023-2026 provides a focused resource for identifying qualified importers, monitoring market trends, assessing potential risks, and developing effective entry strategies. By consolidating company information and import data, the guide helps international suppliers improve market connectivity and strengthen their competitiveness in Vietnam's growing veterinary vaccine sector.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Veterinary Vaccine Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Veterinary Vaccine Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Veterinary Vaccine Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Veterinary Vaccine Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Veterinary Vaccine in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Veterinary Vaccine in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Veterinary Vaccine in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Veterinary Vaccine in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Veterinary Vaccine in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Veterinary Vaccine in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Import Status, 2023-2026

4.2.1 Import Scale

4.2.2 Major Import Sources

4.2.3 Major Suppliers

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [47]

Companies Featured



Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Vietnam Limited Liability Company

Zoetis Vietnam Limited Liability Company Msd Animal Health Vietnam Co. Ltd.

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