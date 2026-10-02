Acuiti Labs Recognized Among Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces For Women 2026, For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The recognition reinforces Acuiti Labs' continued focus on building a workplace where women are supported, valued, and encouraged to grow.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acuiti Labs, a global consulting and technology company specializing in SAP Quote-to-Cash transformation, intelligent billing, and revenue operations, has been recognized among the Great Place To WorkBest Workplaces for Women 2026, Mid-size category for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition reflects the company's continued commitment to building a workplace culture grounded in trust, inclusion, respect, and opportunities for professional growth.The achievement follows Acuiti Labs' recent recognition among the Great Place To WorkTop 50 Best Mid-Size Workplaces 2026, where the company secured the #41 position, marking a notable progression from its Top 100 recognition in the previous year. Together, these milestones reflect the company's ongoing focus on strengthening the employee experience as it continues to grow across markets.For Acuiti Labs, being recognized among the Best Workplaces for Women for the fourth consecutive year is especially meaningful. It reinforces the importance the company places on fostering an environment where women feel supported, heard, and encouraged to contribute, lead, and progress in their careers.At Acuiti Labs, this focus is anchored in the company's core values of Excellence, Integrity, Pride, Respect, and Learning. Through continued investment in professional development, leadership growth, collaboration, and inclusion, Acuiti Labs is building an environment where people are encouraged to expand their capabilities, contribute with ownership, and grow alongside the business. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of its global teams and the culture they continue to shape every day.“Being recognized among the Best Workplaces for Women for the fourth consecutive year is an important milestone for Acuiti Labs. Our culture has always been shaped by the belief that people do their best work when they have the opportunity to grow, collaborate, and make a meaningful impact. This recognition is a testament to our people and the culture we continue to build together,” said Rishi Singh, COO at Acuiti Labs.Building on this commitment, Ranjana C. Razdan, Global Head, People and Culture at Acuiti Labs, said,“A great workplace for women is built on trust, respect, and the freedom to grow. As a People and Culture leader, this is a responsibility I take personally. Culture is shaped by how people feel valued, supported, heard, and encouraged to aspire for more.I am proud that Acuiti Labs has been recognized among the Great Place To WorkBest Workplaces for Women 2026, Mid-size category. This recognition belongs to every woman who contributes, challenges, leads, and makes a difference, and to everyone who helps make that possible. It strengthens our commitment to creating more opportunities for women to thrive, lead, and shape what comes next.”As Acuiti Labs continues to grow across markets, its investment in people and workplace culture remains central to its long-term success. The company remains focused on creating an environment where inclusion, continuous learning, and professional development enable its people to thrive while delivering lasting value to customers and partners.About Acuiti LabsAcuiti Labs is a global consulting and technology company specializing in SAP Quote-to-Cash transformation, intelligent billing, and revenue operations. With deep expertise across SAP BRIM, SAP CPQ, SAP Subscription Billing, Entitlement Management, Revenue Accounting, and Debt Management, Acuiti Labs helps enterprises modernize complex Q2C processes and build more scalable, connected revenue management capabilities.Headquartered in London, with offices in the United States, the Netherlands, and India, Acuiti Labs partners with organizations across telecommunications, media and entertainment, transportation, utilities, and high-tech to streamline revenue processes, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences. Its delivery approach combines SAP expertise, proprietary products, AI-enabled solutions, and deep industry knowledge to support complex transformation programs from strategy through execution.

Farah Jestico

Acuiti Labs

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Acuiti Labs Recognized Among Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces for Women 2026, for Fourth Consecutive Year News Provided By Acuit Labs Ltd October 02, 2026, 08:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Telecommunications



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