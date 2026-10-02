Global Satcom Terminal Market Size, Share And Forecast, 2026-2035 10.23% CAGR Driven By Mobile, Ka-Band, Defense And Maritime Connectivity Demand

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Satcom Terminal Market by Terminal Type; Platform; Application; Frequency Band; Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satcom terminal market is expanding rapidly as defense, maritime, aviation, enterprise, and emergency response organizations increase their reliance on satellite-based communication systems. Valued at approximately USD 7.02 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 18.57 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 10.23% from 2026 to 2035.

Market growth is being driven by rising demand for high-speed, secure, and continuous connectivity in remote locations where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or unavailable. Digitalization across critical industries is also accelerating the deployment of advanced satellite communication terminals for real-time data transmission, mission-critical operations, operational management, and strategic decision-making.

Satcom Terminal Market Developments

The competitive landscape includes established satcom terminal manufacturers, antenna technology innovators, and vertically integrated satellite operators. Hughes, Gilat, Viasat, and Intellian maintain strong positions in traditional parabolic antenna systems and enterprise deployments. Kymeta and ThinKom are advancing electronically steered antennas (ESA) and flat-panel antennas (FPA), responding to demand for mobile, compact, and lower profile terminal designs.

Vertically integrated operators are also influencing market pricing, production scale, and product development. SpaceX manufactures terminals for the Starlink constellation, while Amazon's Kuiper project is developing compact terminals powered by its proprietary Prometheus chip. Greater control over terminal hardware, software, and satellite infrastructure is enabling providers to pursue business-to-consumer (B2C), small-to-medium enterprise (SME), and large-scale business markets.

Key Market Growth Drivers

The digital transformation of merchant shipping is a major growth driver for the satcom terminal market. Connected vessels require dependable communications for navigation, cargo monitoring, operational management, regulatory reporting, and crew welfare. As maritime companies expand digital operations, demand is increasing for high-throughput terminals capable of maintaining connectivity across oceanic routes.

Defense and security requirements remain another significant source of market demand. Military organizations need secure satellite communication in remote and hostile environments, supporting continued investment in portable and land-based terminals. Commercial aviation, energy, mining, broadcasting, and disaster response organizations are also adopting satcom technologies to maintain resilient communications across dispersed operations.

Emerging Market Opportunities

The transition toward B2B high-bandwidth applications presents substantial opportunities for satcom terminal manufacturers. Enterprise, defense, maritime, aviation, and mobility customers require specialized systems with secure, high-capacity performance. This trend is encouraging investment in advanced antenna technologies, adaptive terminals, and products compatible with multi-orbit satellite networks and LEO mega-constellations.

However, development and deployment costs remain a market barrier. Advanced antenna designs, high-frequency components, secure communication protocols, testing requirements, and supporting infrastructure demand significant capital. These costs can constrain market entry for smaller companies and delay adoption in price-sensitive regions.

Market Segmentation Highlights

Ka -band holds a leading position by frequency because of its suitability for higher data throughput, high-throughput satellite systems, and LEO deployments. The Communications on the Move Portable Terminal (COTP) segment accounts for more than 57% of the terminal market, supported by demand for portable "manpack" and "flyaway" systems used by first responders and special operations forces.

Land-based terminals lead the platform category due to extensive satellite-on-the-move (SOTM) deployment in defense operations. By application, defense and security represents the largest segment, reflecting the importance of reliable and protected communications in difficult operating environments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the global satcom terminal market with a 32.5% share. Regional leadership is supported by U.S. Department of Defense investments exceeding $15 billion annually in advanced satellite-on-the-move (SOTM) terminal development and deployment. Rural broadband expansion, emergency response communications, and enterprise connectivity initiatives provide additional growth momentum.

Collaborations involving satellite network operators, including SpaceX and SES, are strengthening multi-orbit connectivity and broadband performance. These investments, combined with substantial defense demand and established technology capabilities, reinforce North America's position in the global market.

Leading Market Participants



Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Hughes Network Systems

Thales Group

Viasat

Inmarsat

SES S.A.

Intelsat

Iridium Communications Other Prominent Players

Key Attributes

