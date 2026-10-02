Open Banking Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Service, Component, Deployment, Channel, And End-User, 2026-2035 AI And Payment Apis Drive 22.12% CAGR To $266.75 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Open Banking Market by Service Type/Financial Service; Component/Service Offering; Deployment Type; Distribution Channel; End-User - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global open banking market is experiencing significant growth as banks, fintech companies, payment providers, and third-party developers expand connected financial services. Valued at USD 36.16 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 266.75 billion by 2035, advancing at a compound annual growth rate of 22.12% from 2026 to 2035.

Market expansion is being supported by the growing adoption of application programming interfaces (APIs), artificial intelligence, real-time payments, and data-driven financial products. Financial institutions are using these technologies to improve account access, payment processing, credit assessment, fraud detection, and personalized financial management. The transition from institution-centered systems to connected digital ecosystems is also helping banks modernize operations and compete with fintech firms and neobanks.

Open Banking Market Developments

Major payment infrastructure providers are strengthening their positions in the global open banking market. Visa, through Tink, and Mastercard, through Aiia and Finicity, collectively account for approximately 40% of open banking traffic across Europe and the United States. Their strategies combine open banking services with established card networks, enabling broader payment solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and consumers.

Independent aggregators are also expanding beyond financial data connectivity. TrueLayer and Yapily are developing transaction processing and payment orchestration capabilities, increasing competition with payment specialists such as Stripe and Adyen. TrueLayer's Variable Recurring Payment offering illustrates the market's progression from account information services to direct transaction execution.

Regional specialists remain influential in markets with complex financial and regulatory systems. In Latin America, Prometeo and Belvo have developed competitive advantages through integrations adapted to local tax, fiscal, and banking environments. This regional expertise creates meaningful entry barriers for global providers and reinforces the importance of localized open banking infrastructure.

Growth Drivers and Market Opportunities

Transactional and data-sharing APIs remain central to open banking market growth. Real-time access to authorized financial data supports more accurate underwriting, responsive account management, cost-efficient payments, and tailored customer experiences. These capabilities are accelerating adoption across banking, capital markets, payments, digital currencies, and value-added financial services.

Artificial intelligence represents another major opportunity. Banks, lenders, and fintech platforms are applying AI to large volumes of financial data to strengthen credit decisions, identify suspicious activity, automate workflows, and generate customer-level insights. As adoption increases, AI is expected to improve both the commercial value and operational efficiency of open banking platforms.

Data security remains a key market challenge. The exchange of sensitive information across interconnected systems increases exposure to unauthorized access, data breaches, and cyberattacks. Continued investment in cybersecurity, consent management, authentication, regulatory compliance, and data governance will be essential to building consumer and business trust.

Open Banking Market Segmentation

Banking & Capital Markets led the market by service type in 2025, accounting for 47.2% of revenue. Financial institutions are increasingly incorporating real-time account data into credit underwriting and borrower assessments, reducing reliance on traditional scoring methods alone.

Transactional/Account & Payment APIs represented 51.1% of the market by component. This leadership reflects increasing demand for payment initiation capabilities and lower-cost alternatives to card-based transactions. Banks & Traditional Financial Institutions accounted for 41.1% of revenue by end user as established providers accelerated legacy system modernization. Apps/Platforms led the distribution channel category with a 55% share, supported by demand for personalized, real-time mobile and web experiences.

Segment Breakdown



By Service Type/Financial Service: Banking & Capital Markets; Payments; Digital Currencies; Value-Added Services/Others

By Component/Service Offering: Transactional/Account & Payment APIs; Communicative/Informative Services; Others

By Deployment Type: Cloud-based; On-Premise; Hybrid

By Distribution Channel: Bank Channels; Apps/Platforms; Distributors & Aggregators

By End-User: Banks & Traditional Financial Institutions; Fintech & Third-Party Developers; SMEs & Enterprises; Consumers/Individuals By Region: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa; South America

Regional Market Outlook

Europe led the global open banking market with a 37.3% revenue share in 2025. The region's position is supported by continued regulatory development, including the transition from PSD2 toward PSD3 and the expansion of open finance initiatives. Commercial Variable Recurring Payments are also enabling more flexible payment models for businesses and consumers.

The United Kingdom remains one of Europe's most advanced open banking markets. Open Banking Limited reported 11.4 million active users by the end of 2025, representing year-over-year growth of 16%. The Financial Data Access (FiDA) framework is expected to extend structured data sharing into insurance, pensions, and other financial categories, strengthening Europe's broader open finance ecosystem.

Leading Open Banking Market Participants



Citigroup

Barclays

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

BBVA Open Platform Inc.

Capital One

Clarity Group Inc.

Conduct Inc.

Credit Agricole

DBS Bank

Demystdata

Figo GmbH

Mambu GmbH

Finastra

Formfree

HSBC Bank plc

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

MineralTree Inc.

NCR Corporation

Prista Corporation

Quantros Inc.

RL Datix

Smart Gate Solutions Ltd.

Verge Health Other Prominent Players

The global open banking market outlook remains strong as payment innovation, AI integration, regulatory modernization, and consumer demand for connected financial services reshape the industry. Providers that combine secure infrastructure, regional expertise, scalable APIs, and advanced payment capabilities are expected to be well positioned for growth through 2035.

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