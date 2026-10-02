Dubai-Born HOP Events Targets 25 Cities In Global Expansion

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A Dubai-founded events company is planning to expand into 25 cities worldwide over the next two years, as it looks to build an international business around music and culture. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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HOP Events, founded by Dubai-based entrepreneur Kalpesh Kinariwala, said it aims to stage more than 250 events a year across 75 venues and arenas, reaching more than one million people annually.

Its planned expansion includes London, New York, Doha and Singapore, alongside its existing base in Dubai.

The company has organised concerts featuring artists including A.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, Nancy Ajram, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and sitarist Rishab Sharma.

HOP now plans to broaden its programme beyond large-scale concerts, with storytelling, art and other cultural events forming part of its international expansion.

“Our goal has never been to build an events company,” Kinariwala said.“We're building a platform where culture becomes a catalyst for connection.”

The plans were outlined after a recent Dubai event featuring storyteller Laksh Maheshwari.

HOP is the cultural arm of PANTHEON ACR, a Dubai-based venture founded by Kinariwala with interests spanning art, culture and real estate.

Kinariwala said Dubai's position as a city with a large international population provided the starting point for HOP's expansion.

The company said its programme over the next 24 months would feature both established international performers and emerging creative talent, alongside storytelling and other cultural experiences.

“The moments people carry with them for years are rarely the biggest,” Kinariwala said.“They are the moments that make us feel connected, inspired, understood or part of something larger than ourselves.”