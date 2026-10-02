APEX Las Vegas 2026 Unites The Full Real Estate Investment Ecosystem Under One Roof, As APEX Announces Its Return To Las Vegas In September 2027 And A Second Chicago Summit In June

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The 4th edition of APEX, America's Property Exhibition, concluded on 25 September 2026 at The Expo at World Market Center, Las Vegas, the first edition of APEX held in the city. Over three days, 23–25 September, the event assembled every link of the real estate investment chain on a single floor: the government leaders who shape policy, the developers who build, the investors and family offices who fund, the brokers and advisers who structure and close, and the technology and infrastructure innovators redefining how property is built, sold and lived in.

The organisers today also confirmed the 2027 calendar. APEX will, as a full-scale expo and conference, and, following its 2026 edition, as a focused summit with exhibition spaces for participants.

APEX 2026 was officially inaugurated by, who led the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside representatives from AREAA, the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development, the Vegas Chamber and the Las Vegas real estate community.

100+ speakers, including senior government officials, investors, developers, advisers and international experts 50+ sessions spanning real estate, investment, PropTech, smart cities, infrastructure, family offices and cross-border capital 30+ exhibitors and participating organisations presenting developments, investment opportunities, services and technology 8 participating countries: United States, Japan, Portugal, UAE, Mexico, Costa Rica, China and Ghana Co-located with Smarter Home & Furnishings and the Smarter Infrastructure Summit B2B and hosted buyer meetings connecting exhibitors directly with investors, buyers and developers APEX Gala Dinner for senior-level introductions and relationship building

Real estate investment is not a single industry. It is a chain of interdependent players, and a deal is only as strong as its weakest link. APEX was designed to bring that whole chain together, so that a conversation begun with a developer can continue with a lender, an adviser, a technology provider and a government decision-maker without leaving the building.

Government and economic development: city, state and federal officials, trade specialists and regional development agencies opening the door to markets and incentives. Developers and builders: residential and luxury developers from the United States, Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal, Ghana and beyond, presenting projects to a qualified audience. Capital and finance: institutional and private investors, capital advisory firms, family offices and cross-border investors seeking U.S. and international opportunities. Brokerage, advisory and professional services: real estate brokerages, REALTORS®, consultants and specialists in legal, tax and investment structuring. PropTech and venture: technology founders, venture investors and data and AI specialists reshaping how property is sourced, financed and managed. Architecture, design and building materials: architects, design leaders and building materials suppliers connecting the drawing board to the balance sheet. Smart living and infrastructure: the co-located Smarter Home & Furnishings and Smarter Infrastructure Summit, linking property with connected homes, smart cities and the infrastructure that supports them. Associations, chambers and international delegations: AREAA, investor associations, chambers of commerce and country delegations bringing their communities to the table.

The 2026 edition reflected that breadth. Participants spanned:

That range is the point. By putting capital, development, technology and policy in one place, APEX shortens the distance between a project and the people who can finance, build, regulate and buy it.

The Honorable Shelley Berkley, Mayor, City of Las Vegas Stavros S. Anthony, Lieutenant Governor, Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford, U.S. Representative, Nevada Elizabeth Lopez Kempinski, Commissioner, Nevada Department of Business and Industry Dijana Mitrovic, International Trade Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce Melanie Sheldon, Senior Director of Business Development, Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development Dina Babsky, Director, Economic and Urban Development, City of Las Vegas Claudia Huerta, Director, Economic Development, MAAC Kevin Malecek, Director of Economic Development and International Trade, City of Mentor, Ohio Harmony Jones, President, AREAA Las Vegas

APEX 2026 put policymakers and the private sector in the same room. The opening programme featured leaders at city, state and federal level, including:

Their sessions addressed economic development, international business and investment opportunities across Nevada and the wider U.S. market, giving exhibitors and delegates direct access to the officials who shape those markets.

Across three days, the conference programme moved from the fundamentals of market access, to the technology reshaping property, to the capital flows and structures that connect investors across borders.

The opening day examined Nevada's economic landscape and the international investment flowing into the state, and how public and private partners can convert interest into projects on the ground. Speakers included Dr. Chen Wang (Young Global Leadership Foundation and United Nations Main Representative), William Wang (National Vice President 2026 and President-Elect 2027, AREAA), Chris Kelly (Stackpoint) and Philip Shi (Elite Estate).

Day 1 also featured a dedicated session by the, bringing the perspective of the Las Vegas business community to an international audience of investors, developers and exhibitors and showing how to connect with it.

A highlight was the announcement of, presented by Jing Zhao Cesarone, CEO of the Global CSR Foundation, placing sustainability and responsible investment alongside the commercial agenda. The day closed with the APEX Gala Dinner.

The second day turned to the forces changing what property is and who buys it. Sessions explored technology and AI infrastructure, the growth of data centres and the energy demand that comes with them, smart living and smart-city development, and the international buyer journey from first enquiry to closing. Contributors included Lynda Fernandez (CEO, Las Vegas REALTORS®), Dave Garland (Managing Director, Second Century Ventures), Carol Strom (CEO, Living in Las Vegas), Peter Kuo (Founder, SIAS International) and Cyrus Janssen (CEO, Fast Forward Marketing Las Vegas).

The final day focused on the movement of capital and the structures behind it. The programme covered international capital and wealth migration, U.S. capital markets, and the legal and tax structuring that cross-border investors need to get right, alongside a dedicated family office and international capital forum. Looking to what gets built next, the day also featured ansession on the future built environment and a founders and AI programme on how emerging companies and artificial intelligence are changing the industry.

Dedicated country sessions gave international markets a direct line to U.S. investors and business communities, and gave U.S. participants a view of opportunities abroad, namely in Costa Rica, Ghana, Japan and Portugal.

The exhibition floor mirrored the breadth of the conference programme, with developers, brokerages, capital and advisory firms, technology companies and building materials organisations presenting side by side. Participating organisations included Elite Estate, Alcenza Properties, Growth Luxury Homes (GLH), ITM Desarrolladores, Numandi Residences, Capitals28, AmCan Capital, Century Development Group, China Building Materials Association, Crescent Westview Consulting, Mimar Models, FROM Portugal, Restart Portugal, Greater Las Vegas REIA, JDI Display, Launchpad Innovation Henderson, LF George Properties, Locally Costa Rica, North American Real Estate, Xavvi Holdings, Yatop US and many more.

APEX 2026 was supported by a strong network of institutional and strategic organisations, including the City of Las Vegas, the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development, the U.S. Department of Commerce, AREAA Las Vegas, Las Vegas REALTORS®, Greater Las Vegas REIA, Global CSR Foundation, Second Century Ventures, SIAS International, the Association of Ghana Industries, the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, Guangdong International Association and MAAC.

APEX journey has proved the model. In 2027 it returns in two cities and two formats, giving the real estate investment community a full-scale expo and a focused summit within the same year.

APEX Chicago will be held for the second time, following its 2026 edition. Chicago is more of a summit than an expo: a senior-level, conversation-led programme with exhibition spaces provided for participating organisations. It suits developers, investors and brands that want concentrated access to decision-makers and high-level discussion in one of the country's largest metropolitan markets and its principal Midwestern commercial hub, without the scale of a full expo.

APEX will return to Las Vegas at the same time next year. Las Vegas remains the flagship: a large exhibition floor, a multi-day conference programme, hosted buyer meetings and the networking that brings the whole ecosystem together. Returning in the same September window gives government partners, investors, exhibitors and international delegations a fixed date to plan around, and lets the relationships built at the 2026 edition turn into business at the next.

Together, the two editions give the industry a year-round route into the U.S. market: the Chicago summit in June and the Las Vegas expo and conference in September. Organisations can choose the format that fits their objectives, or build a presence across both and stay in front of investors and decision-makers throughout the year.

“APEX 2026 showed what happens when the entire real estate investment ecosystem is brought into one room: government, developers, capital and technology, all doing business with each other,” said.“We will build on everything we established in Las Vegas, the government partnerships, the investor networks and the international delegations. Las Vegas returns in September as our full expo and conference, and APEX Chicago returns in June for its second edition as a summit with exhibition spaces. For developers seeking U.S. buyers, for investors looking for international opportunities, and for brands that want to be seen alongside decision-makers, APEX is the platform. We invite exhibitors, sponsors and partners to join us early and help shape both editions.”

Exhibit: Take a stand on the Las Vegas expo floor or an exhibition space at the Chicago summit, and put your developments, investment products and solutions in front of investors, buyers and developers actively seeking opportunities. Sponsor: Position your brand alongside government leaders, institutional investors and international business communities. Partner: Bring your association, chamber or business community onto a platform with government and investor reach. Speak: Share market intelligence with a senior international property audience. Bring a Delegation: Lead investors, developers and buyers into U.S. and international property opportunities. Host Buyers and Investors: Generate qualified leads through curated, pre-scheduled business meetings.

Early commitment secures priority floor positioning and first choice of sponsorship packages.

To secure your participation or discuss partnership opportunities for APEX Las Vegas (September 2027) and APEX Chicago (June 2027), visit

APEX, America's Property Exhibition, is a B2B real estate platform connecting developers, institutional and private investors, government leaders, advisers and technology innovators for business, investment and market intelligence. It is organised by MIE Events Group. Learn more at .

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