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APEX Las Vegas 2026 Unites The Full Real Estate Investment Ecosystem Under One Roof, As APEX Announces Its Return To Las Vegas In September 2027 And A Second Chicago Summit In June
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Opened by Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, the first Las Vegas edition brought together government leaders, developers, institutional and private capital, family offices, PropTech innovators and international property markets across 80+ speakers, 50+ sessions and eight countries Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn LAS VEGAS, USA | 29 September 2026: The 4th edition of APEX, America's Property Exhibition, concluded on 25 September 2026 at The Expo at World Market Center, Las Vegas, the first edition of APEX held in the city. Over three days, 23–25 September, the event assembled every link of the real estate investment chain on a single floor: the government leaders who shape policy, the developers who build, the investors and family offices who fund, the brokers and advisers who structure and close, and the technology and infrastructure innovators redefining how property is built, sold and lived in. The organisers today also confirmed the 2027 calendar. APEX will return to Las Vegas at the same time next year, in September 2027, as a full-scale expo and conference, and APEX Chicago will return for its second edition in June 2027, following its 2026 edition, as a focused summit with exhibition spaces for participants. APEX 2026 was officially inaugurated by The Honorable Shelley Berkley, Mayor of the City of Las Vegas, who led the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside representatives from AREAA, the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development, the Vegas Chamber and the Las Vegas real estate community. APEX 2026 at a Glance
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100+ speakers, including senior government officials, investors, developers, advisers and international experts
50+ sessions spanning real estate, investment, PropTech, smart cities, infrastructure, family offices and cross-border capital
30+ exhibitors and participating organisations presenting developments, investment opportunities, services and technology
8 participating countries: United States, Japan, Portugal, UAE, Mexico, Costa Rica, China and Ghana
Co-located with Smarter Home & Furnishings and the Smarter Infrastructure Summit
B2B and hosted buyer meetings connecting exhibitors directly with investors, buyers and developers
APEX Gala Dinner for senior-level introductions and relationship building
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Government and economic development: city, state and federal officials, trade specialists and regional development agencies opening the door to markets and incentives.
Developers and builders: residential and luxury developers from the United States, Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal, Ghana and beyond, presenting projects to a qualified audience.
Capital and finance: institutional and private investors, capital advisory firms, family offices and cross-border investors seeking U.S. and international opportunities.
Brokerage, advisory and professional services: real estate brokerages, REALTORS®, consultants and specialists in legal, tax and investment structuring.
PropTech and venture: technology founders, venture investors and data and AI specialists reshaping how property is sourced, financed and managed.
Architecture, design and building materials: architects, design leaders and building materials suppliers connecting the drawing board to the balance sheet.
Smart living and infrastructure: the co-located Smarter Home & Furnishings and Smarter Infrastructure Summit, linking property with connected homes, smart cities and the infrastructure that supports them.
Associations, chambers and international delegations: AREAA, investor associations, chambers of commerce and country delegations bringing their communities to the table.
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The Honorable Shelley Berkley, Mayor, City of Las Vegas
Stavros S. Anthony, Lieutenant Governor, Nevada
Congressman Steven Horsford, U.S. Representative, Nevada
Elizabeth Lopez Kempinski, Commissioner, Nevada Department of Business and Industry
Dijana Mitrovic, International Trade Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce
Melanie Sheldon, Senior Director of Business Development, Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development
Dina Babsky, Director, Economic and Urban Development, City of Las Vegas
Claudia Huerta, Director, Economic Development, MAAC
Kevin Malecek, Director of Economic Development and International Trade, City of Mentor, Ohio
Harmony Jones, President, AREAA Las Vegas
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Exhibit: Take a stand on the Las Vegas expo floor or an exhibition space at the Chicago summit, and put your developments, investment products and solutions in front of investors, buyers and developers actively seeking opportunities.
Sponsor: Position your brand alongside government leaders, institutional investors and international business communities.
Partner: Bring your association, chamber or business community onto a platform with government and investor reach.
Speak: Share market intelligence with a senior international property audience.
Bring a Delegation: Lead investors, developers and buyers into U.S. and international property opportunities.
Host Buyers and Investors: Generate qualified leads through curated, pre-scheduled business meetings.
Project Manager
+971 56 841 8910
+971 4 425 3337 Ext. 213
... US Sales & Operations Roy Robinson
Sales Manager
+1 312 780 1976
...
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