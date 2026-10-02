META Stock Rides Muse AI To Best Quarter In Over 2 Years - But Analyst Warns Monetization Could Be 'Notoriously Slow'
|Product / Platform
|Acquisition / Launch
|Cost / Investment
|Monetization Timeline & Reality
|Launched 2004
|N/A
|Introduced self-serve ads in 2007; full monetization engine took over 4–5 years to scale.
|Acquired April 2012
|$1 billion
|Initial ads debuted late 2013; no meaningful ad revenue scale until 2015–2016 (3–4 years).
|Acquired February 2014
|$19 billion
|Took nearly a decade to deploy revenue drivers; WhatsApp Business messaging API pricing models only began scaling significantly past 2022–2023.
Some other major bets still have not paid off. Meta bought virtual reality company Oculus for $2 billion in 2014. Its Reality Labs unit, which houses its metaverse work, has since lost more than $80 billion.
Muse AI Has Other Risks: Analyst
Needham estimates Meta will spend more than $135 billion on capital projects this year and burn more cash than it brings in, saying hardware such as glasses typically carries thinner margins than Meta's software business.
Another issue she flagged was that Muse works by acting on other companies' websites and apps, and Meta "does not control the endpoints that Muse needs to succeed," Martin wrote.
Amazon, Inc. recently blocked Muse from shopping on its site, and Martin fears many "incumbent platforms may refuse to let META disintermediate direct relationships with consumers."
If more large commerce, travel, financial or media platforms restrict access, Muse's "addressable market and economics may be smaller than we expect," she added.
Competition is also arriving quickly: OpenAI launched its own autonomous agents earlier this week.
META Stock: Wall Street Vs Retail Traders
Needham's analyst is currently in the minority on Wall Street. The consensus rating among 63 analysts is 'Strong Buy,' according to Koyfin data, and their average price target implies about 9.5% upside from the last close.
Retail traders have grown more guarded. On Stocktwits, sentiment around Meta shifted to 'neutral' from 'bullish' over the past quarter. Message volume slightly eased, though the stock's watcher count rose 2.2% over the same period.
That caution came amid a rough macro backdrop, with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in September for the first time since 2023, as the Iran conflict pushed oil prices higher and inflation stayed elevated.
Meta reports third-quarter results on Oct. 28 after the market closes. Investors will look for details on how Muse will make money for Meta and for any changes to capital spending plans.
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