META Stock Rides Muse AI To Best Quarter In Over 2 Years - But Analyst Warns Monetization Could Be 'Notoriously Slow'



Muse drew about 5 million downloads in its first three weeks, topping free-app charts in the U.S. and Canada.

WhatsApp didn't carry ads until 2025, more than a decade after Meta bought it. Wall Street's consensus is still a 'strong buy,' while retail sentiment on Stocktwits has cooled to 'neutral.'

Meta Platforms Inc.'s stock just had its best quarter in more than two years. But one Wall Street analyst isn't convinced the product behind the rally will pay off quickly.

Meta shares rose nearly 29% in the third quarter, their strongest showing since the first quarter of 2024. Among the "Magnificent Seven" megacap tech stocks, only Microsoft Corp. did better, up about 38%.

Most of Meta's handsome gains came in September, when the stock rocketed about 27% after the launch of Muse, a personal AI agent that can send emails, shop and book travel for users. Meta followed up with new AI-powered smart glasses.

The stock closed September at $725.18, about 8% below its record close of $790, set in August 2025.

Why Needham Is Cautious On META

On Thursday, Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a 'hold' rating on Meta and did not set a price target.

Martin was upbeat that Meta has "clearly pivoted away from the Metaverse and toward personal Agentic AI, with 'Muse' at the center," according to an excerpt of her note on Price Target. She noted that Muse drew about 5 million downloads from Sept. 8-30, topping the free-app charts in the U.S. and Canada.

Her concern is the payoff. The company is "notoriously slow at monetizing new products," she wrote. Muse is free, and Meta has said it won't share conversations and data with its advertising business, "suggesting low monetization."

Even Meta's launch of an enterprise platform at the end of last month received a thumbs down from the market, with a Morningstar analyst saying the shift to enterprise is“unproven, as consumer products remain at the center of the company.”

META: A Track Record Of Delayed Monetization

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and ran its first ads there in late 2013. WhatsApp, acquired in a $19 billion deal in 2014, didn't get ads until June 2025, more than a decade later. Facebook itself had little mobile ad revenue when it went public in 2012.