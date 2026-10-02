Qatar Ports Record Rise In Vessel Traffic, Containers And General Cargo

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports witnessed an increase in handling of vessels, container volumes, and general cargo in September this year compared to the previous month.

In a post on its X platform yesterday, Mwani Qatar stated, Qatar ports received 160 vessels in September 2026, marking a 20% growth compared to August. Additionally, the ports handled over 54,000 TEUs, up 10%, nearly 40,000 tons of general cargo, and over 8,000 heads of livestock, a 38% increase from the previous month.

The three ports handled 54,086 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) containers, 40,513 tonnes of general cargo, 17,178 tonnes of bulk cargo, 33 units of RORO and 8,239 heads of livestock.

Hamad Port continues to ensure the efficient, steady flow of essential goods into Qatar, handling more than 90,000 tonnes of grain between May and July this year.

The volume reflects the strength of the country's food security system and its role in maintaining market stability, underpinned by long-term planning and strategic investment in infrastructure and supply chains.

The port is a key pillar of Qatar's logistics network, helping meet domestic demand through strong operational capacity, advanced infrastructure, and extensive maritime connectivity that help strengthen ongoing efforts to support the national economy.

Hamad Port is a major gateway for Qatar's trade and supply chain network, with links to more than 100 maritime destinations worldwide, supporting food security and national exports. Its annual design capacity of 7.5 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) can accommodate future trade growth and domestic demand.

The port's efficiency is supported by a fully integrated 24/7 operating system that monitors vessel, container, and truck movements, ensures continuous coordination among relevant entities, and extends to preventive maintenance and emergency readiness to keep cargo and supply chains moving smoothly and reliably.

Positioned strategically and supported by a rapidly expanding shipping network the ports enables seamless and secure cargo flow and transshipment operations. This boosts customer experience, unlocks greater growth potential, and strengthens the country's role as a key commercial and logistics hub in the region.

Recently, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) added 11 more maritime transportation affairs' services. Now electronic and accessible via the MoT's official website, the 11 fresh e-services cover the transactions related to big vessels and seafarers' affairs.

This brings the total number of e-services available at the MoT's website to 21, while the MoT continues its plans for simper transactions, less time and effort, and better user experience.

The new e-services are; CSR - Continuous Synopsis Record, Certificate of Specification Amendment, Ship Deletion, Transfer of Ownership, Certificate of Non-Encumbrance, Lost Replacement, Mortgage Request, Mortgage Release, Safety Insurance for Oil Pollution Damage Request, To Whom it May Concern Certificate, and Sea Protest Service.