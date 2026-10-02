Air Conditioning System Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Leading Companies: Daikin Industries, Carrier Global, And Midea Group
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|240
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$194.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$361.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Type
2.2.3 Cooling capacity
2.2.4 Refrigerant type
2.2.5 Energy efficiency class
2.2.6 End-use
2.2.7 Distribution channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising global temperatures and climate change
3.2.1.2 Growing disposable income and improved living standards
3.2.1.3 Technological advancements and smart features
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High energy consumption and operating costs
3.2.2.2 High initial installation costs
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.6.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.6.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.6.3 Certification standards
3.7 Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)
3.7.1 Historical price trend analysis
3.7.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus)
3.7.3 Regional price variations
3.7.4 Price sensitivity by end-user segment
3.8 Trade data analysis (driven by primary research)
3.8.1 Import/export volume & value trends
3.8.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact
3.8.3 Trade policy implications
3.9 Capacity & production landscape (driven by primary research)
3.9.1 Installed capacity by region & key producer
3.9.2 Capacity utilization rates & expansion pipelines
3.10 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market
3.10.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models
3.10.2 GenAI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment
3.10.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.11 Porter's analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By Region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Central air conditioning systems
5.3 Split air conditioning systems
5.4 Window unit air conditioning system
5.5 Ductless mini-split systems
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Cooling Capacity, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Low capacity (Less than 12,000 BTU)
6.3 Medium capacity (12,000 - 24,000 BTU)
6.4 High capacity (24,000 - 60,000 BTU)
6.5 Ultra-high capacity (Over 60,000 BTU)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Refrigerant Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 R-410A (Standard)
7.3 R-32 (Lower GWP)
7.4 R-290 (Propane/Natural Refrigerant)
7.5 Next-gen low-GWP refrigerants
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Energy Efficiency Class, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Standard Efficiency
8.3 High Efficiency
8.4 Ultra-High Efficiency
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Residential air conditioning
9.3 Commercial air conditioning
9.4 Industrial air conditioning
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Direct sales
10.3 Indirect sales
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Australia
11.4.6 Indonesia
11.4.7 Malaysia
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 MEA
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Blue Star Limited
12.2 Bosch
12.3 Carrier Global Corporation
12.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.
12.5 Gree Electric Appliances Inc.
12.6 Haier Group Corporation
12.7 Johnson Controls
12.8 LG Electronics
12.9 Midea Group
12.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.11 Panasonic Corporation
12.12 Rheem Manufacturing Company
12.13 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
12.14 Trane Technologies (Ingersoll Rand)
12.15 Voltas Limited
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment