Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Air Conditioning System Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Leading Companies: Daikin Industries, Carrier Global, And Midea Group


2026-10-02 04:32:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heatwaves, Urbanization and Smart, Energy-Efficient Central Cooling Drive Global Air Conditioning Demand

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Air Conditioning System Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air conditioning system market was valued at USD 194.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 361.2 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4%. Rising global temperatures, longer warm seasons, recurring heatwaves, rapid urbanization, and growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions are expected to support sustained market growth throughout the forecast period.

Changing climate patterns are increasing reliance on air conditioning systems across residential, commercial, and industrial environments. Demand is particularly strong in densely populated cities affected by elevated ambient temperatures and the urban heat island effect. Businesses, healthcare facilities, transportation centers, data centers, hospitality properties, and residential developments increasingly depend on reliable cooling infrastructure to maintain comfort, productivity, equipment performance, and operational continuity.

Improving household incomes and higher living standards are also supporting air conditioning system adoption, especially in emerging economies. Expanding middle-class populations, accessible consumer financing, and large-scale urban development across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are encouraging consumers and businesses to replace basic cooling products with advanced, energy-efficient air conditioning systems. This transition is strengthening demand for inverter-based equipment, intelligent controls, connected HVAC platforms, and environmentally responsible technologies.

Central Air Conditioning Systems Lead Market Expansion

The central air conditioning systems segment generated USD 118.2 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 to 2035. Large construction projects and urban infrastructure investments are driving installations across commercial complexes, hospitals, airports, hotels, high-density residential buildings, and data processing facilities.

Centralized cooling solutions continue to gain traction because of their ability to deliver consistent temperature control, manage indoor air quality, reduce operational noise, and support building-wide energy optimization. Adoption is also benefiting from advanced chillers, variable-speed technologies, automated controls, and smart building management systems designed to lower electricity consumption and operating costs.

Indirect Distribution Channels Maintain Strong Market Position

The indirect distribution channel accounted for 68.6% of the global air conditioning system market in 2025 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2035. Broad dealer and distributor networks, retail availability, and growing e-commerce capabilities enable manufacturers to serve consumers across established, emerging, and semi-urban markets.

Customers benefit from wider product selection, competitive pricing, regional inventory, financing options, and access to installation and maintenance services. These factors make indirect sales channels particularly important for residential and light commercial applications, where local service coverage and purchasing convenience remain central to customer decisions.

U.S. Air Conditioning System Market Shows Consistent Growth

The U.S. air conditioning system market was valued at USD 43.4 billion in 2025 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% between 2026 and 2035. Higher temperatures, frequent heatwaves, and extended cooling seasons are increasing demand across homes, offices, manufacturing facilities, healthcare environments, and other critical infrastructure.

Market growth is further supported by strong consumer purchasing power and ongoing replacement of aging HVAC equipment. Residential and commercial property owners are increasingly upgrading to high-efficiency systems that reduce energy use, improve climate control, and support long-term operating savings. Regulatory requirements and sustainability objectives are also influencing equipment selection and technology investment.

Competitive Landscape and Technology Investment

Leading participants in the global air conditioning system industry include Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Haier Group Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Carrier Global Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls, Bosch, Blue Star Limited, Gree Electric Appliances Inc., Midea Group, Trane Technologies, Voltas Limited, and Rheem Manufacturing Company.

Major air conditioning system manufacturers are prioritizing inverter-based technologies, smart HVAC controls, predictive maintenance, and artificial intelligence-driven climate management. Investments in research and development are improving equipment performance, energy efficiency, connectivity, and system reliability. Companies are also expanding manufacturing capacity, reinforcing supply chains, and forming strategic relationships with construction companies, real estate developers, and infrastructure operators to increase participation in large-scale projects.

Comprehensive Air Conditioning System Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Global industry trends, market drivers, challenges, regulatory developments, and growth opportunities
  • Competitive assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, segment performance, distribution channel analysis, and regional forecasts
  • Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, product development, and SWOT analysis

With climate-related cooling requirements intensifying and energy efficiency becoming a central purchasing criterion, the global air conditioning system market is positioned for continued expansion through 2035. Smart controls, sustainable system design, high-efficiency equipment, and broader access across developing markets will remain important factors shaping the industry's long-term outlook.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 240
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $194.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $361.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Type
2.2.3 Cooling capacity
2.2.4 Refrigerant type
2.2.5 Energy efficiency class
2.2.6 End-use
2.2.7 Distribution channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising global temperatures and climate change
3.2.1.2 Growing disposable income and improved living standards
3.2.1.3 Technological advancements and smart features
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High energy consumption and operating costs
3.2.2.2 High initial installation costs
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.6.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.6.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.6.3 Certification standards
3.7 Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)
3.7.1 Historical price trend analysis
3.7.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus)
3.7.3 Regional price variations
3.7.4 Price sensitivity by end-user segment
3.8 Trade data analysis (driven by primary research)
3.8.1 Import/export volume & value trends
3.8.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact
3.8.3 Trade policy implications
3.9 Capacity & production landscape (driven by primary research)
3.9.1 Installed capacity by region & key producer
3.9.2 Capacity utilization rates & expansion pipelines
3.10 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market
3.10.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models
3.10.2 GenAI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment
3.10.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.11 Porter's analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By Region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Central air conditioning systems
5.3 Split air conditioning systems
5.4 Window unit air conditioning system
5.5 Ductless mini-split systems
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Cooling Capacity, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Low capacity (Less than 12,000 BTU)
6.3 Medium capacity (12,000 - 24,000 BTU)
6.4 High capacity (24,000 - 60,000 BTU)
6.5 Ultra-high capacity (Over 60,000 BTU)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Refrigerant Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 R-410A (Standard)
7.3 R-32 (Lower GWP)
7.4 R-290 (Propane/Natural Refrigerant)
7.5 Next-gen low-GWP refrigerants
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Energy Efficiency Class, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Standard Efficiency
8.3 High Efficiency
8.4 Ultra-High Efficiency
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Residential air conditioning
9.3 Commercial air conditioning
9.4 Industrial air conditioning
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Direct sales
10.3 Indirect sales
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Australia
11.4.6 Indonesia
11.4.7 Malaysia
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 MEA
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Blue Star Limited
12.2 Bosch
12.3 Carrier Global Corporation
12.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.
12.5 Gree Electric Appliances Inc.
12.6 Haier Group Corporation
12.7 Johnson Controls
12.8 LG Electronics
12.9 Midea Group
12.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.11 Panasonic Corporation
12.12 Rheem Manufacturing Company
12.13 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
12.14 Trane Technologies (Ingersoll Rand)
12.15 Voltas Limited
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN02102026004107003653ID1111750155



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search