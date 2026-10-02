Commercial Heating Equipment Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, And Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Commercial Heating Equipment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial heating equipment market was valued at USD 67.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 145.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by investments in energy-efficient commercial infrastructure, the replacement of aging heating systems, and continued construction activity across major economies.

Building owners, property developers, and facility managers are accelerating the transition from conventional heating equipment to advanced systems that provide greater operational efficiency, lower lifecycle costs, and improved environmental performance. Stricter emissions regulations, evolving building efficiency standards, government modernization programs, and financial incentives are further supporting commercial heating equipment upgrades.

Demand is also benefiting from the growing adoption of intelligent building management systems, digital monitoring platforms, and connected heating technologies. Commercial organizations are prioritizing systems that can optimize energy consumption, improve reliability, and support corporate sustainability targets. Manufacturers are responding with expanded portfolios of electrically powered and low-emission heating solutions designed for new construction and retrofit projects.

Heat Pump Segment Outpaces Overall Market Growth

The commercial heat pump segment accounted for 26.9% of the market in 2025, generating approximately USD 18.1 billion. The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2035, significantly exceeding the expansion rate of the wider commercial heating equipment market.

Heat pump adoption is increasing across new commercial developments and building renovation projects as organizations pursue energy efficiency and emissions reduction objectives. Supportive regulations, advances in system performance, improved manufacturing efficiency, and narrowing installation cost differences between heat pumps and conventional heating equipment are strengthening commercial acceptance.

Lodging Sector Maintains Leading Market Position

The lodging segment represented 20.4% of global revenue in 2025, equivalent to USD 13.7 billion, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% through 2035. Hotels, resorts, and other hospitality properties require consistent heating and hot water capacity, creating sustained demand for reliable commercial heating systems.

Hospitality operators are investing in heating equipment upgrades to reduce operating expenses, improve guest comfort, enhance system reliability, and meet sustainability commitments. Renovation activity and the modernization of established lodging facilities are expected to support continued segment growth.

North America Supported by Commercial Building Modernization

North America accounted for 28.2% of the global commercial heating equipment market in 2025, representing approximately USD 19 billion. The regional market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2035.

With a mature installed equipment base, North American growth is primarily supported by replacement and modernization demand. Commercial property owners are upgrading legacy systems to improve efficiency, comply with building performance requirements, and reduce long-term energy costs. Investments in advanced heating technologies and smart building infrastructure are expected to sustain regional market expansion.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Prominent commercial heating equipment manufacturers include Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Trane Technologies, Johnson Controls International, Lennox International, LG Electronics, Viessmann Group, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Robert Bosch, Vaillant Group, Danfoss, Honeywell International, Ariston Holding, BDR Thermea Group, A.O. Smith, STIEBEL ELTRON, Fujitsu General, Midea, Navien, Rinnai Corporation, Cleaver-Brooks, Hoval, Thermax Limited, NIBE Industrier, Samsung, and WOLF.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through product innovation, research and development, production expansion, strategic partnerships, and broader distribution networks. Key investment priorities include higher system efficiency, smart connectivity, digital monitoring, intelligent building integration, low-emission operation, and customized commercial heating solutions.

Comprehensive Commercial Heating Equipment Market Analysis



Global industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, regulatory developments, and emerging opportunities

Commercial heating equipment market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035

Competitive landscape assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, product innovation, and SWOT analysis

The long-term outlook for the global commercial heating equipment market remains positive as businesses modernize commercial properties, adopt energy-efficient technologies, and respond to increasingly stringent environmental requirements. Heat pumps, connected controls, and intelligent building systems are expected to remain central to market development through 2035.



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