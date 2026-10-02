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Electric Fireplace Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Dimplex North America, Napoleon Fireplaces, And Hearth & Home Technologies / Heatilator


2026-10-02 04:32:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart, Space-Saving Electric Fireplaces Gain Ground as Urban Living, Home Renovations and Sustainable Heating Trends Drive Demand

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Fireplace Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric fireplace market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for modern, energy-efficient heating solutions that offer greater safety, convenient installation, and lower maintenance requirements than conventional wood- and gas-burning fireplaces.

Urbanization, apartment-based living, and the development of compact residential spaces are increasing demand for space-efficient electric heating systems. At the same time, changing interior design preferences are positioning electric fireplaces as both functional heating products and premium decor features. Manufacturers are responding with digitally enabled models that include remote controls, customizable flame effects, programmable temperature settings, mobile application connectivity, and energy optimization capabilities.

Environmental considerations are also influencing purchasing decisions. Electric fireplaces produce no direct on-site emissions and increasingly benefit from the transition toward renewable electricity generation. These advantages are expected to reinforce long-term adoption across developed markets, particularly as consumers, property developers, and commercial operators prioritize sustainable building technologies and energy-efficient home upgrades.

Wall-Mounted Electric Fireplaces Lead Product Innovation

The wall-mounted electric fireplaces segment generated USD 900 million in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2035. Demand is being driven by the segment's compact profile, contemporary appearance, and suitability for residential and commercial interiors. Wall-mounted units are particularly attractive for apartments, renovated homes, hospitality venues, offices, and other environments where floor space is limited.

Growing home renovation activity and wider adoption of connected home technologies are expected to strengthen the segment's performance. Manufacturers are introducing slimmer designs, enhanced flame displays, multiple heat settings, and integrated digital controls to improve product differentiation and support premium pricing strategies.

Plug-In Electric Fireplaces Maintain Dominant Market Share

Plug-in electric fireplaces accounted for 67.18% of the global market in 2025 and are expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% from 2026 to 2035. Their leading position is supported by affordability, installation flexibility, and immediate usability. These models are widely adopted in apartments, rental properties, and existing residential buildings where permanent structural modifications may not be practical.

Continued growth in rental housing and compact urban living is expected to sustain demand for plug-in products. Their portability and broad availability through e-commerce platforms, home improvement retailers, specialty dealers, and direct-to-consumer channels further reinforce their market position.

United States Electric Fireplace Market Shows Sustained Growth

The United States electric fireplace market reached USD 859.5 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2035. Expansion is being fueled by residential remodeling, smart home adoption, premium housing construction, and consumer interest in energy-efficient supplemental heating.

Product innovation remains a key growth factor in the U.S. market. Manufacturers are expanding portfolios with Wi-Fi-enabled controls, mobile application access, customizable flame settings, advanced thermostats, and integrated safety features. These capabilities are improving the user experience while enabling brands to differentiate products across entry-level, mid-range, and premium categories.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Prominent companies operating in the global electric fireplace market include Dimplex North America, Napoleon Fireplaces, Twin Star Home/ClassicFlame, Hearth & Home Technologies/Heatilator, Empire Comfort Systems, GHP Group Inc., Stovax Heating Group/Gazco, Amantii Electric Fireplaces, Modern Flames, BFM Europe Ltd, Evonic Fires, Faber, Flamerite Fires, Kozy Heat, Touchstone Home Products, Real Flame, OER Fireplaces & Stoves, MagikFlame, FLARE Fireplaces, Regency Fireplace Products, and Dru Fires.

Market participants are prioritizing product innovation, smart home integration, energy performance, and visual customization. Strategic investments in compact designs and app-controlled functionality are supporting adoption among urban consumers. Companies are also strengthening omnichannel distribution networks, expanding online sales capabilities, and developing partnerships with retailers, builders, designers, and renovation specialists to increase market reach.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast Coverage

  • Global electric fireplace market trends, growth drivers, challenges, regulatory developments, and emerging opportunities
  • Competitive landscape assessment, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size estimates, product segmentation, installation analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, product innovation, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 220
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $4.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Product type
2.2.3 Installation type
2.2.4 Heating capacity
2.2.5 Style
2.2.6 Application
2.2.7 Distribution channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for energy-efficient and low-maintenance heating solutions
3.2.1.2 Growing preference for modern interior decor and smart home integration
3.2.1.3 Expansion of residential renovation and home improvement activities
3.2.2 Pitfalls & Challenges
3.2.2.1 Limited heating capability compared to traditional heating systems
3.2.2.2 Fluctuation in electricity costs and energy consumption concerns
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Increasing adoption of smart fireplaces with IoT-enabled controls
3.2.3.2 Growing demand from apartments, hospitality, and commercial interior applications
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.6.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.6.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.6.3 Certification standards
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.1 Historical price trend analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus) (driven by primary research)
3.10 Trade data analysis (driven by paid database)
3.10.1 Import/export volume & value trends by region (driven by paid database)
3.10.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact (driven by paid database)
3.11 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market
3.11.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models (personalization, demand forecasting)
3.11.2 GenAI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment (design customization, smart controls)
3.11.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.12 Distribution infrastructure & channel penetration landscape (driven by primary research)
3.12.1 Channel coverage by region & format (modern vs. traditional trade) (driven by primary research)
3.12.2 Last-mile infrastructure gaps & emerging channel shifts (driven by primary research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by Region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Wall-mounted electric fireplaces
5.3 Freestanding electric fireplaces
5.4 Built-in electric fireplaces
5.5 Corner electric fireplaces
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Installation Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Plug-in electric fireplaces
6.3 Direct-wired electric fireplaces
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Heating Capacity, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Up to 1.5 kW
7.3 1.5 kW to 2.5 kW
7.4 Above 2.5 kW
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Style, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Traditional
8.3 Modern
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Residential
9.2.1 Single-family homes
9.2.2 Apartments & condominiums
9.2.3 Vacation & second homes
9.3 Commercial
9.3.1 Offices & co-working spaces
9.3.2 Restaurants & cafes
9.3.3 Hotels & hospitality
9.3.4 Retail spaces & showrooms
9.3.5 Healthcare & senior living facilities
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Online
10.2.1 E-commerce platforms (Amazon, Wayfair, Alibaba)
10.2.2 Company direct websites (D2C)
10.2.3 Social commerce & influencer-driven sales
10.3 Offline
10.3.1 Specialty hearth & fireplace stores
10.3.2 Home improvement & hardware stores
10.3.3 Furniture & home decor showrooms
10.3.4 Mass merchandisers & wholesale clubs
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Australia
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 MEA
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Top Global Players
12.1.1 Dimplex North America
12.1.2 Napoleon Fireplaces
12.1.3 Hearth & Home Technologies / Heatilator
12.1.4 Twin Star Home / ClassicFlame
12.1.5 GHP Group Inc.
12.1.6 Stovax Heating Group / Gazco
12.1.7 Empire Comfort Systems
12.2 Regional Champions
12.2.1 Amantii Electric Fireplaces
12.2.2 BFM Europe Ltd
12.2.3 Modern Flames
12.2.4 Faber
12.2.5 Evonic Fires
12.2.6 Flamerite Fires
12.2.7 Kozy Heat
12.3 Emerging & Specialized Players
12.3.1 Touchstone Home Products, Inc.
12.3.2 Real Flame
12.3.3 OER Fireplaces & Stoves
12.3.4 MagikFlame
12.3.5 FLARE Fireplaces
12.3.6 Regency Fireplace Products
12.3.7 Dru Fires
For more information about this report visit

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