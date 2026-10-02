Singapore Defense Market: Size, Trends, Budget, Regulations, Acquisitions, And Forecast, 2026-2031 $4.4 Billion Acquisition Budget Signals Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target high-potential defense segments, align resources with government programs, and use procurement, technology and competitor insights to drive market entry and revenue growth

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Defense Market - Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore Defense Market report provides a comprehensive assessment of defense spending, procurement priorities, market regulations, major military acquisitions and competitive developments through 2031. It includes defense market size forecasts, projected growth rates, budget allocation analysis and insights into the government programs expected to shape demand for military platforms over the next five years.

Singapore's defense spending remains focused on force transformation and the development of an "advanced networked force." Funding priorities include advanced capability development, military platform acquisitions, overseas training, combined exercises with international partners, peace support operations and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief commitments. The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) also highlights growing gray zone challenges-including cyberattacks-and persistent regional terrorism risks, including threats associated with Jemaah Islamiyah.

Between 2022 and 2026, Singapore's defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of 12.0%, increasing from $12.3 billion to $19.3 billion. This expansion reflects heightened concern over declining global security stability, geopolitical conflicts and Singapore's strategic vulnerability as a small state. Strengthening national resilience, operational readiness and technological capability remains central to the country's defense strategy.

In 2027, the Singaporean government is forecast to allocate approximately $20 billion to defense. The budget is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%, reaching an estimated $23.3 billion by 2031. The defense acquisition budget, estimated at $3.7 billion in 2026, is expected to increase from $3.8 billion in 2027 to $4.4 billion in 2031, also representing a CAGR of 3.9%.

"Other" expenditures will continue to represent the largest share of Singapore's defense budget during the forecast period. This category includes military personnel costs and operational spending previously recorded under "Other Operating Expenditure." These expenditures are forecast to rise from $13.5 billion in 2027 to $15.6 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 3.6%.

Key Singapore Defense Market Highlights



Defense expenditure is being driven by an increasingly unstable security environment, advanced military equipment requirements, gray zone activities and terrorism threats.

Major ongoing procurement programs include F-35B Lightning IIs, Hunter Next-Generation Armoured Fighting Vehicles and Type 218SG Invincible-class submarines.

Capability modernization, networked operations, cyber resilience and international defense cooperation remain important investment priorities. Defense acquisition spending is forecast to grow steadily through 2031, creating opportunities for platform manufacturers, technology providers and service contractors.

Report Coverage



Defense Budget Assessment: Reviews Singapore's defense budgeting process, expenditure forecasts, allocation patterns, market drivers and emerging spending trends.

Security, Technology and Political Environment: Examines defense strategies, geopolitical conditions, macroeconomic influences, military alliances and technological developments affecting the market.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: Analyzes procurement bodies, trade associations, industry clusters, contracting procedures, funding opportunities, procurement policies and market entry challenges.

Market Attractiveness: Assesses defense deals, investment activity, cumulative market value and the leading defense sectors and segments by value.

Import and Export Dynamics: Evaluates Singapore's defense platform imports and exports from 2016 to 2025 by value ($M), volume, country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: Details current and planned procurement schedules, platform values and the strategic factors supporting acquisition decisions.

Military Fleet Size: Covers Army, Air Force and Navy inventories, including acquisition year, units in service, prime contractors and average fleet age. Competitive Landscape: Profiles leading defense companies operating in Singapore and reviews their market positioning.

Reasons to Buy



Identify prospective investment opportunities through detailed analysis of Singapore defense market trends and forecasts.

Understand the factors influencing demand across defense and internal security segments.

Evaluate military procurement priorities, emerging technologies and government modernization programs.

Assess security threats that could support future market expansion and revenue opportunities.

Direct resources toward ongoing and planned Singapore government defense programs. Support strategic decision-making with competitive intelligence and profiles of major defense equipment providers.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Data

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Market Size

Defense Budget Analysis

Expenditure Breakdown 2022-2031 ($ Billion)

Expenditure Breakdown 2022-2031 (SGD Billion)

Defense Budget Size: Real and Nominal GDP

Drivers, Trends, and Political Environment

Drivers And Strategy

Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Defense Procurement Bodies

Trade Associations and Defense Clusters

Funding Opportunities

Contracting

National Procurement Procedures

Key Regulations

Market Dynamics

Market Attractiveness

Deals and Investment Landscape

Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector

Top Sectors in Defense Market

Top Defense Segments By Value

Import and Export Dynamics

Defense Platform Imports

Defense Platform Exports

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

Top Platforms

Fleet Size

Army

Air Force

Navy

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Headquartered In Singapore

Further Reading About This Report

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



SIA Engineering Co Ltd

A-Sonic Aerospace Ltd

Starburst Holdings Limited

Advanced Material Engineering Pte Ltd

Aerospace Component Engineering Services Pte Ltd

Airbus Helicopters Southeast Asia Private Limited

Aircraft Support Industries Pty Ltd

Airmark Aviation Pte Ltd

Aliena Pte Ltd

Alpha Ori

Ascent Flights Global Pte. Ltd

Aviation Management Systems Pte Ltd

Chinyee Engineering & Machining Pte. Ltd

Custodio Pte. Ltd

DCNS Far East Pte Ltd

Digital Meta Pte Ltd

Equatorial Space Systems Pte Ltd

GE Aviation Engine Services - Singapore Pte Ltd

General Electric International Inc.

GeoEye Asia

JAMCO Aero Design & Engineering Pte Ltd

Jenoptik Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Lexian Electronics Pte Ltd

Mobility Systems Pte Ltd

OJets Pte Ltd

Performance Rotors Pte Ltd

Responsible Cyber Pte. Ltd

Sea Forrest Engineering Pte Ltd

Singapore Aero Engine Services Pvt Ltd

SINGAPORE AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING PRIVATE LIMITED

Singapore Jamco Services Private Limited

Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd

Singapore Technologies Dynamics Pte Ltd

Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd

SpeQtral Pte Ltd

ST Aerospace Systems Pte Ltd

ST Electronics (Training & Simulation Systems) Pte Ltd

ST Engineering Aerospace Ltd

ST Engineering Geo-Insights Pte Ltd

ST Engineering Land Systems Ltd

ST Engineering Urban Solutions Ltd

Telair International Services Pte Ltd

Thales Solutions Asia Pte Ltd

Vaayu Group Pte Ltd

Vanguard Composite Engineering Pte Ltd Windsor Airmotive Asia Pte Ltd.

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