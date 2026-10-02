The Craft, Light And Sound Behind DWP Congress In Udaipur From 6Th - 8Th October 2026

From a stage drawn from Mewar's palaces to a closing night on a private island, the partners shaping DWP Congress explain how modern luxury actually gets made

UDAIPUR, INDIA, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QnA International, the organiser of the Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress, will host the 17th edition of the Congress from 6–8 October 2026 at the Fairmont Udaipur Palace in Rajasthan, the first time the Congress has been held in India. Bringing together more than 350 of the world's foremost wedding planners, suppliers, hoteliers and tourism boards, the three days are being shaped by a circle of design, hospitality, music, photography and production partners, each building an experience meant to show the global wedding community how modern luxury actually gets made.Before the first delegate takes a seat, Udaipur will already be on stage. The Wedding Design Company, designing the conference stage, is drawing on the visual language of Mewar, with chhatri domes, jharokhas, jaalis and ornate railings reinterpreted for an international setting. "It was important that people coming to DWP don't just attend a conference in India, but actually feel a sense of where they are," says founder Vandana Mohan. "The people and the conversations remain the focus, while the design quietly brings the destination into the experience."That instinct, to let a place speak rather than shout, runs through the evenings that follow. Kaival Patel, Director of Absolute Events and Closing Cocktail Event Partner, is shaping the finale as a deliberate turn from heritage to "Modern India," with a royal welcome at the City Palace jetty, a boat journey across Lake Pichola and a high-energy celebration at Jagmandir Island Palace. "Our hope is simple," he says, "that when delegates look back on DWP Udaipur 2026, this is the night they will still be talking about." For The Production Factory's founders, Mohit Dodeja and Prateek Singhal, the guiding philosophy is restraint: "Modern luxury is increasingly about discernment - knowing what to include, what to leave out, and what deserves to be remembered."Behind the atmosphere sit the crafts that create it. Pervez Taufiq of PTaufiq Photography plans to treat the Congress itself as a creative canvas: "We don't want to come to Udaipur and simply document DWP. We want to visually interpret it." Adithya P Jain, Founder of Amôre Moments and Showcase Partner, argues that the destination itself should be "a character in the story, not merely a backdrop." Damien Eldridge, Director of Musicians League, sees music as "one of the most personal elements of a wedding," built around musicians "who can read the room and respond in the moment." And from the material side of the industry, Hitesh Agarwal of Event Fabric Supplier LLP calls India "both our foundation and a global showcase of what Indian creativity, manufacturing and execution can achieve."For the hospitality partners, the conversation turns to scale and sense of place. Alila Fort Bishangarh, a 236-year-old warrior fort set in the Aravalli landscape, sees the next chapter of Indian weddings as "less about simply creating a spectacular setting and more about creating a sense of discovery and belonging," says Director Aman Kapur, while Director of Sales & Marketing Digvijay Singh points to the business conversations that followed the property's experience at DWP Privé. In the UAE, Wynn Al Marjan Island's David Loiseau, Vice President of Sales, describes multi-day celebrations that never leave the resort: "At most venues, entertainment is brought into the building. Here, it is built in." Rasha Al Khaldi of Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla offers a quieter ethos: "For us, luxury is about creating a true sense of place." In Barcelona, Finca Mas Solers' Cristina Muñoz Laguna and Marina Palau Nuñez describe Udaipur as a chance to "strengthen relationships with the Indian wedding community directly," having welcomed a growing number of Indian celebrations to Catalonia.Among the planning and design community, the emphasis is on collaboration over transaction. Bhavnesh Sawhney, Co-Founder of FB Celebrations, sees luxury brands "becoming co-creators" of a couple's story, from bespoke fragrances to couture-inspired décor. Mahesh Shirodkar, Managing Director of Tamarind Global Services, goes a step further: "I believe the next chapter of luxury weddings will be defined by partnerships, not suppliers.""A great destination wedding is never one great idea. It is a hundred exacting details, from the stage and the lighting to the music, the fabric and the welcome, all landing as one. The partners joining us in Udaipur are the ones who make that happen, and DWP Congress is where the industry gets to see how it's done.", says Sidh N.C., Director, QnA International who believes delegates will leave Udaipur with new contacts and new ideas. He believes they will also have watched, in real time, what it takes to make a place feel entirely like itself. And this is the power of the DWP Congress and what it is all about.For more information,

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The Craft, Light and Sound Behind DWP Congress in Udaipur from 6th - 8th October 2026 News Provided By Waffle Communications October 02, 2026, 08:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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