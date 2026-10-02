How Liberia's Harper Basin Is Emerging As West Africa's Next Deepwater Frontier

Liberia's Harper Basin is emerging as one of West Africa's most compelling frontier exploration opportunities, attracting investment from TotalEnergies and BluEnergies as advanced subsurface studies progressively reduce geological uncertainty across three deepwater offshore blocks.

The basin remains undrilled despite sharing geological characteristics with some of Africa's largest and latest deepwater plays. As seismic, geochemical and seabed datasets converge, the question now is whether that technical progress will translate into a commercially viable petroleum province?

Frontier Basin Moves Toward Drill-Ready Status

The Harper Basin covers Blocks LB-26, LB-30 and LB-31 under Reconnaissance License RL-003, spanning approximately 8,924 km2 offshore Liberia. TotalEnergies operates the project with a 65% interest alongside BluEnergies, which retains 35%.

The partnership formalized in January 2026 through a joint study and application agreement after BluEnergies secured an early position in the basin during 2023 and advanced independent prospect evaluation.

An independent prospective resource assessment completed in March 2025 estimated unrisked prospective resources of approximately 17.9 billion barrels of oil and 28.8 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas across seven mapped basin-floor fan systems.

Current work centers on reprocessing 6,167 km2 of legacy 3D seismic data using energy data and intelligence firm TGS. The program recently surpassed 50% completion, delivering improved subsurface imaging and enhanced amplitude versus offset analysis to identify potential hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs.

Parallel offshore operations began on June 19, 2026, with subsurface specialists GeoPartners deploying the research vessel R/V GYRE, operated by TDI-Brooks, to survey approximately 4,045 km2 in water depths between 500 and 3,500 meters.

The campaign combines multibeam echo sounder mapping, water-column imaging, piston coring and heat-flow measurements. These datasets identify seepage pathways, characterize source-rock maturity and improve confidence in future drilling locations before integration during Q4 2026.

Once economically viable anomalies are finalized, TotalEnergies and BluEnergies plan to exercise their rights to convert the reconnaissance license into long-term PSCs by late 2026 or in 2027. This step legally locks in the drilling rights, positioning the partners to advance toward exploration drilling, subject to prospect maturation, regulatory approvals and investment decisions

Geological Analogues Strengthen Exploration Case

Unlike Liberia's historically explored offshore basin, the Harper Basin occupies a structurally confined transform-margin embayment bounded by major fracture zones that concentrate sediment delivery into thick basin-floor fan complexes.

These Cretaceous-aged Cenomanian and Turonian fan systems are considered direct geological analogues to producing and discovered deepwater plays along the West Africa Transform Margin.

BluEnergies has identified seven discrete basin-floor fan complexes interpreted from seismic data. The current technical program seeks to validate reservoir quality before progressing toward production sharing contracts and exploration drilling.

Vice President of Exploration Sergio Laura says recent licensing activity across the West African margin reinforces BluEnergies' early entry into Harper Basin, explaining in a press release,“The Jubilee field in Ghana, the Venus field in Namibia and the recent discoveries offshore Ivory Coast have proven the significance of basin floor fan plays along the African margin.”

Unlike earlier Liberian exploration focused primarily on structural traps, the Harper Basin targets stratigraphic pinch-out reservoirs sealed beneath regional marine shales, reducing reliance on fault-dependent trapping mechanisms that limited historical exploration success.

If the current technical program confirms reservoir quality, Liberia could move from being one of West Africa's least explored offshore jurisdictions to one of its most closely watched frontier plays. With TotalEnergies providing technical expertise and BluEnergies holding an early strategic position, the next milestone is no longer identifying prospects-but determining whether they justify Liberia's first deepwater exploration wells.

The Harper Basin's progress comes as Liberia seeks to attract new investment through its 2026 Offshore Direct Negotiation Licensing Round, highlighting the country's broader offshore potential and growing exploration momentum.

The Launch of the Liberia 2026 Offshore Direct Negotiation Licensing Round - organized by Energy Capital and Power - will take place at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 on October 14 at The Orchid, CTICC 2. Visit, for more information.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.