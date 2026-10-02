India Emerged As Trusted Voice For Global Peace Under PM Modi, Says Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said India has emerged as a“trusted voice for global peace” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's appreciation of the Indian leader's efforts to help end the Ukraine conflict.

HM Shah, in a post on X, said Putin's appreciation of PM Modi's persistent efforts towards global peace was a matter of pride for every Indian. He noted that Putin's remarks came on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who, he said, gave the world the message of peace and non-violence.

“The Russian President Shri Vladimir Putin's appreciation of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's tireless efforts towards global peace brings immense pride to every Indian,” Shah said.

He added that Putin's statement, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, demonstrated that India, under PM Modi's leadership, has emerged as a trusted voice for global peace.

HM Shah said that during periods marked by wars, conflicts and turbulence, PM Modi has consistently conveyed the message that solutions do not emerge from battlefields but through dialogue and diplomacy.

"During periods marked by wars, conflicts and turbulence, Modi Ji has conveyed the message that solutions do not emerge from battlefields but through dialogue and diplomacy. India, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has always stepped forward with help and assistance, whether in situations of war or calamity, giving a new recognition to our timeless tradition of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he said.

“This is the reason why India's voice matters greatly today whenever the world faces a global crisis, and Modi Ji's words are listened to with keen attention,” HM Shah added.

Putin had praised PM Modi's persistent efforts to help bring an end to the Ukraine conflict, saying that the Indian Prime Minister has consistently raised the issue during their meetings and offered ideas aimed at finding a mutually acceptable solution.

Speaking at an event in Moscow on Thursday, Putin said that despite Russia and India sharing“very good, friendly” relations and strong personal ties, PM Modi has shown a keen interest in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

“Regarding Prime Minister Modi's position on ending wars and so forth, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly, relations, and very good personal ties, constantly raises questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine. He always raises these issues at every meeting with us,” Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

Putin said PM Modi was keenly interested in ending the conflict and had“very good ideas” aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions.