Sdeira Group Showcases The Future Of Liveability At LIVEX 2026

This week, Sdeira Group, part of AD Ports Group, participated in LIVEX 2026, the inaugural Liveability and Investment Exhibition, showcasing its approach to creating integrated group living environments that support quality of life, wellbeing and economic growth.

Organised by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the event brought together government entities, developers and industry leaders to explore the future of liveability in Abu Dhabi and beyond. Sdeira's participation reflects its expanding role in supporting the Emirate's liveability ambitions through the development and operation of high-quality, sustainable and efficiently managed living environments, with quality of life at their core.

At the centre of Sdeira's stand was the first public showcase of a model of its upcoming Mugharraq Community in Al Dhafra. Designed to serve companies and employees in the energy sector, the development reflects Sdeira's approach to creating living environments close to the industries and infrastructure they support, and around the specific needs of the people who use them, integrating accommodation, services and amenities within a single environment.

In addition, Sdeira showcased its wider progress in sustainability and operational performance. At Aryam ICAD, a 14-month redevelopment project being delivered in collaboration with TAQA is expected to reduce annual electricity consumption by approximately 36 GWh, water consumption by more than 616,000 cubic metres, and carbon emissions by nearly 17,000 tonnes per year.

Throughout LIVEX 2026, senior leaders from Sdeira welcomed customers, partners and prospective clients to the stand, highlighting the Group's growing role in delivering the living infrastructure required to support Abu Dhabi's continued social and economic development.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Sdeira Group

Sdeira Group is a real estate investment and operating company, which is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports Group. The company specialises in integrated group living solutions, including staff accommodation, co-living, student accommodation and value housing.

Through thoughtfully planned and professionally operated living environments, Sdeira Group supports resident wellbeing, public health, operational efficiency and urban sustainability, while helping the companies it supports attract and retain talent. Its integrated living facilities are designed to create safe, inclusive and attractive environments that enhance quality of life and support the UAE's long-term vision for resilient and future-ready cities.

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