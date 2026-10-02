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Crude Oil Forecast 02/10: Bulls Target $95 (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The crude oil market has rallied a bit in the early part of the session, as China is likely to suspend diesel exports in the foreseeable future. We also have the Non-Farm Payrolls announcement coming out on Friday.
U.S. diesel policy could be coming into play as well. Ultimately, I am bullish, but I also recognize that there is a lot of noise here, and between now and the jobs report, it is probably going to be difficult to see massive moves without some type of external factor.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our WTI Crude Oil analysis? Here is our list of the best crude oil brokers worth checking out.
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