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GBP/USD Signal 02/10: 1.33 - 1.30 Break Ahead Of NFP (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal
- I am buying above 1.33, with a stop loss below 1.32, and will short this pair below 1.30, with a stop loss at 1.31 above. It's a binary set up.
I'll be watching to see if we bounce here, maybe for a run to 1.33, maybe a move to 1.34. A breakdown from here opens up a move down to the 1.30 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our list of the best Forex brokers in UK worth checking out.
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